أكدت هيئة التشاور والمصالحة دعمها الكامل لمجلس القيادة الرئاسي والحكومة، ومساندتها لقرارات مجلس الدفاع الوطني وإجراءاته لحماية البلاد ورفع جاهزية القوات المسلحة واستعادة مؤسسات الدولة، مشيرة إلى أن المرحلة الراهنة تفرض توحيد الصف والإمكانات في مواجهة مليشيا الحوثي.


وقالت الهيئة، في بيان عقب اجتماعها اليوم (الجمعة) برئاسة رئيسها محمد الغيثي، وبمشاركة نواب الرئيس وممثلي الأحزاب والقوى والمكونات السياسية، إن مواجهة المشروع الحوثي مسؤولية وطنية مشتركة لا تحتمل التردد أو الحسابات الضيقة.


وحملت الحوثيين المسؤولية الكاملة عن التصعيد وتداعياته، متهمة المليشيا بمحاولة جر اليمن إلى صراعات تخدم الأجندة الإيرانية، وتحويل الأراضي والسواحل والمياه اليمنية إلى أدوات في معارك طهران وحساباتها الإقليمية، بما يهدد سيادة اليمن وأمن دول الجوار والملاحة الدولية.


وشددت على أن التطورات في الساحل الغربي وباب المندب أثبتت أن خطر الحوثيين تجاوز الداخل اليمني، وأصبح تهديداً مباشراً لأمن المنطقة وحرية الملاحة وإمدادات الطاقة والتجارة العالمية، داعية المجتمع الدولي والأمم المتحدة ومجلس الأمن إلى الانتقال من بيانات الإدانة إلى إجراءات عملية لدعم الدولة الشرعية وحماية السواحل والمياه الإقليمية وتأمين الممرات البحرية وردع مصادر التهديد.


وأدانت الهيئة استمرار الحوثيين في استهداف المدنيين وتجنيد الأطفال والزج بهم في جبهات القتال وتهجير السكان واستهداف الأعيان المدنية، مؤكدة أن التصعيد الحوثي يفاقم الكارثة الإنسانية في اليمن.


وجددت تضامنها الكامل مع السعودية في مواجهة الاعتداءات التي تستهدف أمنها وسيادتها ومواطنيها، مثمنة الدور السعودي في دعم اليمن، ومؤكدة أهمية استمرار جهود تحالف دعم الشرعية.


ودعت الهيئة القوى السياسية والوطنية والنخب والمجتمع إلى تعزيز الاصطفاف خلف مؤسسات الدولة والقوات المسلحة، مشددة على أن السلام العادل لا يمكن أن يتحقق بمكافأة استخدام القوة أو السماح للحوثيين بفرض الأمر الواقع، وإنما بإنهاء الانقلاب واستعادة مؤسسات الدولة وتهيئة الظروف لتسوية سياسية شاملة.