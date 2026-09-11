The Consultative and Reconciliation Authority confirmed its full support for the Presidential Leadership Council and the government, and its backing for the decisions and measures of the National Defense Council to protect the country, enhance the readiness of the armed forces, and restore state institutions, indicating that the current phase necessitates unifying ranks and resources in the face of the Houthi militia.



The Authority stated, in a statement following its meeting today (Friday) chaired by its head, Mohammed Al-Ghaithi, and with the participation of the Vice Presidents and representatives of political parties and forces, that confronting the Houthi project is a shared national responsibility that does not allow for hesitation or narrow calculations.



It held the Houthis fully responsible for the escalation and its repercussions, accusing the militia of attempting to drag Yemen into conflicts that serve the Iranian agenda, and turning Yemeni lands, coasts, and waters into tools in Tehran's battles and regional calculations, which threatens Yemen's sovereignty, the security of neighboring countries, and international navigation.



It emphasized that developments in the western coast and Bab al-Mandab have proven that the danger posed by the Houthis has exceeded the internal Yemeni situation and has become a direct threat to regional security, freedom of navigation, energy supplies, and global trade, calling on the international community, the United Nations, and the Security Council to move from statements of condemnation to practical measures to support the legitimate state, protect the coasts and territorial waters, secure maritime passages, and deter sources of threat.



The Authority condemned the continued targeting of civilians by the Houthis, the recruitment of children and their deployment in combat fronts, the displacement of populations, and the targeting of civilian objects, affirming that the Houthi escalation exacerbates the humanitarian catastrophe in Yemen.



It renewed its full solidarity with Saudi Arabia in facing the attacks that target its security, sovereignty, and citizens, appreciating the Saudi role in supporting Yemen, and affirming the importance of continuing the efforts of the Coalition to Support Legitimacy.



The Authority called on political and national forces, elites, and society to strengthen alignment behind state institutions and the armed forces, stressing that a just peace cannot be achieved by rewarding the use of force or allowing the Houthis to impose a fait accompli, but rather by ending the coup, restoring state institutions, and creating conditions for a comprehensive political settlement.