أكدت هيئة التشاور والمصالحة دعمها الكامل لمجلس القيادة الرئاسي والحكومة، ومساندتها لقرارات مجلس الدفاع الوطني وإجراءاته لحماية البلاد ورفع جاهزية القوات المسلحة واستعادة مؤسسات الدولة، مشيرة إلى أن المرحلة الراهنة تفرض توحيد الصف والإمكانات في مواجهة مليشيا الحوثي.
وقالت الهيئة، في بيان عقب اجتماعها اليوم (الجمعة) برئاسة رئيسها محمد الغيثي، وبمشاركة نواب الرئيس وممثلي الأحزاب والقوى والمكونات السياسية، إن مواجهة المشروع الحوثي مسؤولية وطنية مشتركة لا تحتمل التردد أو الحسابات الضيقة.
وحملت الحوثيين المسؤولية الكاملة عن التصعيد وتداعياته، متهمة المليشيا بمحاولة جر اليمن إلى صراعات تخدم الأجندة الإيرانية، وتحويل الأراضي والسواحل والمياه اليمنية إلى أدوات في معارك طهران وحساباتها الإقليمية، بما يهدد سيادة اليمن وأمن دول الجوار والملاحة الدولية.
وشددت على أن التطورات في الساحل الغربي وباب المندب أثبتت أن خطر الحوثيين تجاوز الداخل اليمني، وأصبح تهديداً مباشراً لأمن المنطقة وحرية الملاحة وإمدادات الطاقة والتجارة العالمية، داعية المجتمع الدولي والأمم المتحدة ومجلس الأمن إلى الانتقال من بيانات الإدانة إلى إجراءات عملية لدعم الدولة الشرعية وحماية السواحل والمياه الإقليمية وتأمين الممرات البحرية وردع مصادر التهديد.
وأدانت الهيئة استمرار الحوثيين في استهداف المدنيين وتجنيد الأطفال والزج بهم في جبهات القتال وتهجير السكان واستهداف الأعيان المدنية، مؤكدة أن التصعيد الحوثي يفاقم الكارثة الإنسانية في اليمن.
وجددت تضامنها الكامل مع السعودية في مواجهة الاعتداءات التي تستهدف أمنها وسيادتها ومواطنيها، مثمنة الدور السعودي في دعم اليمن، ومؤكدة أهمية استمرار جهود تحالف دعم الشرعية.
ودعت الهيئة القوى السياسية والوطنية والنخب والمجتمع إلى تعزيز الاصطفاف خلف مؤسسات الدولة والقوات المسلحة، مشددة على أن السلام العادل لا يمكن أن يتحقق بمكافأة استخدام القوة أو السماح للحوثيين بفرض الأمر الواقع، وإنما بإنهاء الانقلاب واستعادة مؤسسات الدولة وتهيئة الظروف لتسوية سياسية شاملة.
The Consultative and Reconciliation Authority confirmed its full support for the Presidential Leadership Council and the government, and its backing for the decisions and measures of the National Defense Council to protect the country, enhance the readiness of the armed forces, and restore state institutions, indicating that the current phase necessitates unifying ranks and resources in the face of the Houthi militia.
The Authority stated, in a statement following its meeting today (Friday) chaired by its head, Mohammed Al-Ghaithi, and with the participation of the Vice Presidents and representatives of political parties and forces, that confronting the Houthi project is a shared national responsibility that does not allow for hesitation or narrow calculations.
It held the Houthis fully responsible for the escalation and its repercussions, accusing the militia of attempting to drag Yemen into conflicts that serve the Iranian agenda, and turning Yemeni lands, coasts, and waters into tools in Tehran's battles and regional calculations, which threatens Yemen's sovereignty, the security of neighboring countries, and international navigation.
It emphasized that developments in the western coast and Bab al-Mandab have proven that the danger posed by the Houthis has exceeded the internal Yemeni situation and has become a direct threat to regional security, freedom of navigation, energy supplies, and global trade, calling on the international community, the United Nations, and the Security Council to move from statements of condemnation to practical measures to support the legitimate state, protect the coasts and territorial waters, secure maritime passages, and deter sources of threat.
The Authority condemned the continued targeting of civilians by the Houthis, the recruitment of children and their deployment in combat fronts, the displacement of populations, and the targeting of civilian objects, affirming that the Houthi escalation exacerbates the humanitarian catastrophe in Yemen.
It renewed its full solidarity with Saudi Arabia in facing the attacks that target its security, sovereignty, and citizens, appreciating the Saudi role in supporting Yemen, and affirming the importance of continuing the efforts of the Coalition to Support Legitimacy.
The Authority called on political and national forces, elites, and society to strengthen alignment behind state institutions and the armed forces, stressing that a just peace cannot be achieved by rewarding the use of force or allowing the Houthis to impose a fait accompli, but rather by ending the coup, restoring state institutions, and creating conditions for a comprehensive political settlement.