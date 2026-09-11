أوقفت الأجهزة الأمنية اللبنانية سليمان هلال الأسد، ابن عم الرئيس السوري السابق بشار الأسد، خلال مداهمة نفذتها لأحد مستودعات المخدرات في منطقة البقاع، بحسب ما أفادت مصادر «العربية/الحدث»، اليوم (الجمعة).

وقالت المصادر إن العملية أسفرت عن توقيف عدد من الأشخاص، فيما طلب الجانب السوري من السلطات اللبنانية تسليم سليمان الأسد، على خلفية اتهامات تتعلق بتورطه في جرائم قتل داخل سورية وتهريب المخدرات من الأراضي السورية.

ويأتي توقيف ابن عم بشار الأسد في ظل تحرك لبناني وسوري لملاحقة شخصيات مرتبطة بالنظام السابق، فرّت إلى لبنان عقب سقوطه في ديسمبر 2024، وسط مساعٍ من دمشق لاستعادة مطلوبين متهمين بارتكاب جرائم خلال سنوات الحرب.

وفي أغسطس الماضي، سلّمت السلطات اللبنانية اللواء السابق عادل عيسى إلى سورية، في أول عملية معلنة من نوعها لضابط بارز من عهد الأسد منذ سقوط النظام، فيما تواصل دمشق مطالبتها بملاحقة وتسليم شخصيات أخرى موجودة في لبنان.

وسبق أن أعلنت السلطات السورية في يونيو الماضي اعتقال وسيم الأسد، ابن عم بشار الأسد، في منطقة تلكلخ الحدودية مع لبنان.

وكان سقوط نظام بشار الأسد قد دفع عدداً من الضباط والمسؤولين السابقين إلى الفرار نحو لبنان، بينما بدأت دمشق وبيروت العمل على معالجة هذا الملف في إطار إعادة ترتيب العلاقات بين البلدين.

وشهدت الفترة الماضية لقاءات بين مسؤولين لبنانيين وسوريين، جرى خلالها الاتفاق على تعزيز التعاون في ملفات عدة، أبرزها الأمن والقضاء، في ظل مساعي البلدين لإعادة بناء العلاقات بعد عقود من نفوذ النظام السوري السابق في لبنان.