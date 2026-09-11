The Lebanese security forces arrested Suleiman Hilal al-Assad, the cousin of former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, during a raid on a drug warehouse in the Bekaa region, according to sources from "Al Arabiya/Al Hadath" today (Friday).



The sources stated that the operation resulted in the arrest of several individuals, while the Syrian side requested the Lebanese authorities to hand over Suleiman al-Assad, in connection with accusations related to his involvement in murder crimes within Syria and drug trafficking from Syrian territory.



The arrest of Bashar al-Assad's cousin comes amid Lebanese and Syrian efforts to pursue figures linked to the former regime, who fled to Lebanon following its fall in December 2024, as Damascus seeks to recover wanted individuals accused of committing crimes during the years of war.



Last August, Lebanese authorities handed over former General Adel Issa to Syria, in the first publicly announced operation of its kind involving a prominent officer from the Assad era since the regime's fall, while Damascus continues to demand the pursuit and handover of other figures present in Lebanon.



In June, Syrian authorities announced the arrest of Waseem al-Assad, Bashar al-Assad's cousin, in the border area of Talkalakh with Lebanon.



The fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime had driven several former officers and officials to flee to Lebanon, while Damascus and Beirut began working on addressing this issue as part of efforts to reorganize relations between the two countries.



In recent times, there have been meetings between Lebanese and Syrian officials, during which agreements were made to enhance cooperation on several files, most notably security and judiciary, amid the two countries' efforts to rebuild relations after decades of the former Syrian regime's influence in Lebanon.