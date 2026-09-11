أوقفت الأجهزة الأمنية اللبنانية سليمان هلال الأسد، ابن عم الرئيس السوري السابق بشار الأسد، خلال مداهمة نفذتها لأحد مستودعات المخدرات في منطقة البقاع، بحسب ما أفادت مصادر «العربية/الحدث»، اليوم (الجمعة).
وقالت المصادر إن العملية أسفرت عن توقيف عدد من الأشخاص، فيما طلب الجانب السوري من السلطات اللبنانية تسليم سليمان الأسد، على خلفية اتهامات تتعلق بتورطه في جرائم قتل داخل سورية وتهريب المخدرات من الأراضي السورية.
ويأتي توقيف ابن عم بشار الأسد في ظل تحرك لبناني وسوري لملاحقة شخصيات مرتبطة بالنظام السابق، فرّت إلى لبنان عقب سقوطه في ديسمبر 2024، وسط مساعٍ من دمشق لاستعادة مطلوبين متهمين بارتكاب جرائم خلال سنوات الحرب.
وفي أغسطس الماضي، سلّمت السلطات اللبنانية اللواء السابق عادل عيسى إلى سورية، في أول عملية معلنة من نوعها لضابط بارز من عهد الأسد منذ سقوط النظام، فيما تواصل دمشق مطالبتها بملاحقة وتسليم شخصيات أخرى موجودة في لبنان.
وسبق أن أعلنت السلطات السورية في يونيو الماضي اعتقال وسيم الأسد، ابن عم بشار الأسد، في منطقة تلكلخ الحدودية مع لبنان.
وكان سقوط نظام بشار الأسد قد دفع عدداً من الضباط والمسؤولين السابقين إلى الفرار نحو لبنان، بينما بدأت دمشق وبيروت العمل على معالجة هذا الملف في إطار إعادة ترتيب العلاقات بين البلدين.
وشهدت الفترة الماضية لقاءات بين مسؤولين لبنانيين وسوريين، جرى خلالها الاتفاق على تعزيز التعاون في ملفات عدة، أبرزها الأمن والقضاء، في ظل مساعي البلدين لإعادة بناء العلاقات بعد عقود من نفوذ النظام السوري السابق في لبنان.
The Lebanese security forces arrested Suleiman Hilal al-Assad, the cousin of former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, during a raid on a drug warehouse in the Bekaa region, according to sources from "Al Arabiya/Al Hadath" today (Friday).
The sources stated that the operation resulted in the arrest of several individuals, while the Syrian side requested the Lebanese authorities to hand over Suleiman al-Assad, in connection with accusations related to his involvement in murder crimes within Syria and drug trafficking from Syrian territory.
The arrest of Bashar al-Assad's cousin comes amid Lebanese and Syrian efforts to pursue figures linked to the former regime, who fled to Lebanon following its fall in December 2024, as Damascus seeks to recover wanted individuals accused of committing crimes during the years of war.
Last August, Lebanese authorities handed over former General Adel Issa to Syria, in the first publicly announced operation of its kind involving a prominent officer from the Assad era since the regime's fall, while Damascus continues to demand the pursuit and handover of other figures present in Lebanon.
In June, Syrian authorities announced the arrest of Waseem al-Assad, Bashar al-Assad's cousin, in the border area of Talkalakh with Lebanon.
The fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime had driven several former officers and officials to flee to Lebanon, while Damascus and Beirut began working on addressing this issue as part of efforts to reorganize relations between the two countries.
In recent times, there have been meetings between Lebanese and Syrian officials, during which agreements were made to enhance cooperation on several files, most notably security and judiciary, amid the two countries' efforts to rebuild relations after decades of the former Syrian regime's influence in Lebanon.