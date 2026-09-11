U.S. President Donald Trump accused Iran of sponsoring terrorism today (Friday), affirming that his forces will not allow it to acquire nuclear weapons. Trump said at a press conference marking the anniversary of the September 11 attacks: "Our forces are currently working to ensure that Iran, which is the world's leading sponsor of terrorism, never possesses nuclear weapons," adding: "We continue to fight against terrorism to this day, and we have no choice but to confront it."



He pointed out that America has never been stronger than it is now, emphasizing: "After the test of September 11, we are undergoing a new test today, and we have proven our success in it." He noted that they cannot forget the moment of evil on September 11, and today we discover the identity of our country, and we must be strong and smart, explaining that his country is fighting today against terrorism in honor of that oath against terrorism and in memory of the victims of the attacks.



U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth stated: "We control the Strait of Hormuz, and we will end this fight."



In contrast, the Iranian Foreign Ministry stated that its country will hold a meeting regarding the Strait of Hormuz in Oman on (Monday) with the participation of Iraq and the countries bordering the Arabian Gulf, clarifying that they are in contact with the Sultanate of Oman to reach an understanding regarding temporary routes in the Strait of Hormuz and efforts will be made to ensure the security of navigation. The Iranian Foreign Ministry indicated that Monday's meeting will discuss the results of negotiations between Iran and Oman regarding the establishment of safe navigation routes in the Strait of Hormuz.