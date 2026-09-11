اتهم الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، اليوم (الجمعة)، إيران برعاية الإرهاب، مؤكداً أن قواته لن تسمح لها بالحصول على سلاح نووي. وقال ترمب في مؤتمر صحفي بمناسبة ذكرى أحداث 11 سبتمبر: «قواتنا تعمل حاليا لضمان ألا تمتلك إيران التي تعد الراعي الأول للإرهاب في العالم سلاحاً نووياً أبداً»، مضيفاً: «نستمر في القتال ضد الإرهاب حتى اليوم ولا خيار أمامنا سوى مواجهته».

وأشار إلى أن أمريكا لم تكن أقوى مما هي عليه الآن، مشدداً بالقول: «بعد اختبار 11 سبتمبر نمر اليوم باختبار جديد وقد أثبتنا نجاحنا فيه». ولفت إلى أنهم لا يمكن أن ينسوا لحظة الشر في 11 سبتمبر واليوم نكتشف هوية بلادنا وعلينا أن نكون أقوياء وأذكياء، موضحاً أن بلاده تقاتل اليوم ضد الإرهاب وفاء لذلك القسم ضد الإرهاب ووفاء لضحايا الهجمات.

قال وزير الحرب الأمريكي بيت هيغسيث: نسيطر على مضيق هرمز وسننهي هذا القتال.

في المقابل، قالت الخارجية الإيرانية، إن بلادها ستعقد اجتماعاً بشأن مضيق هرمز في عمان يوم (الإثنين) بمشاركة العراق والدول المطلة على الخليج العربي، موضحة أنهم على تواصل مع سلطنة عمان لتفاهم بشأن مسارات مؤقتة بمضيق هرمز وسيتم بذل جهود لضمان أمن الملاحة. وأشارت الخارجية الإيرانية إلى أن اجتماع الإثنين سيبحث نتائج مفاوضات إيران وعمان بشأن تحديد مسارات آمنة للملاحة بمضيق هرمز.

من جانبه، اعتبر الرئيس الإيراني مسعود بزشكيان أن الضغوط على طهران بلغت مرحلة خطيرة، مؤكداً خلال جلسة من منتدى مجموعة بريكس في الهند، اليوم أن «إيران تعرضت لعقوبات شديدة وواسعة النطاق في السنوات الأخيرة، وقد وصلت هذه الضغوط إلى مرحلة حرجة وخطيرة في الأشهر الأخيرة».