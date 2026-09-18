In a decisive step aimed at regulating the pilgrimage rituals and distancing them from the race for appearances and advertisements, the Ministry of Islamic Affairs in Kuwait dealt a fatal blow to the exploitation of social media platforms within the holy sites for the commercial promotion of Hajj companies and campaigns.

In a strict circular issued by the Hajj and Umrah Affairs Administration, new and unprecedented rules were established to organize the presence of "content creators," celebrities, and media personnel within the licensed Kuwaiti campaigns.

The new decision stripped celebrities and media personnel of any organizational roles within the delegations, as it categorically prohibited their inclusion in the administrative or field staff accompanying the companies. The participation of media personnel was limited solely to the officially accredited media team of the campaign, without granting them any other administrative status.

The regulations did not stop there; they extended to the digital realm with great severity, as the ministry completely prohibited any media personnel or celebrity present in Mecca, Medina, and the holy sites from using their social media accounts for "commercial promotion" or marketing for Hajj companies.

The Kuwaiti authorities called on all those in charge of Hajj campaigns to immediately review their staff lists and apply the instructions literally, announcing that any circumvention of the decision or violation of these regulations would expose the violator to legal accountability and direct responsibility without leniency.