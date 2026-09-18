في خطوة حاسمة تهدف لضبط بوصلة المناسك وإبعادها عن سباق المظاهر والإعلانات، وجهت وزارة الشؤون الإسلامية في الكويت ضربة قاضية لاستغلال منصات التواصل الاجتماعي داخل المشاعر المقدسة في الترويج التجاري لشركات وحملات الحج.
وفي تعميم صارم صادر عن إدارة شؤون الحج والعمرة، وُضعت قواعد جديدة وغير مسبوقة لتنظيم تواجد «صناع المحتوى» والمشاهير والإعلاميين ضمن الحملات الكويتية المرخصة.
القرار الجديد جرد المشاهير والإعلاميين من أي أدوار تنظيمية داخل البعثات، إذ حظر بشكل قاطع إدراجهم ضمن الكوادر الإدارية أو الميدانية المرافقة للشركات. واقتصرت مشاركة الإعلاميين فقط على الكادر الإعلامي المعتمد رسمياً لدى الحملة، دون منحهم أي صفة إدارية أخرى.
ولم تقف الضوابط عند هذا الحد، بل امتدت لتطال العالم الرقمي بصرامة شديدة، حيث حظرت الوزارة كلياً على أي إعلامي أو مشهور يتواجد في مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة والمشاعر المقدسة استخدام حساباته على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي لأغراض «الترويج التجاري» أو التسويق لشركات الحج.
ودعت السلطات الكويتية كافة القائمين على حملات الحج إلى مراجعة قوائم كوادرهم فوراً وتطبيق التعليمات حرفياً، معلنة أن أي التفاف على القرار أو مخالفة لهذه الضوابط ستعرض صاحبها لمساءلة قانونية ومسؤولية مباشرة دون تهاون.
In a decisive step aimed at regulating the pilgrimage rituals and distancing them from the race for appearances and advertisements, the Ministry of Islamic Affairs in Kuwait dealt a fatal blow to the exploitation of social media platforms within the holy sites for the commercial promotion of Hajj companies and campaigns.
In a strict circular issued by the Hajj and Umrah Affairs Administration, new and unprecedented rules were established to organize the presence of "content creators," celebrities, and media personnel within the licensed Kuwaiti campaigns.
The new decision stripped celebrities and media personnel of any organizational roles within the delegations, as it categorically prohibited their inclusion in the administrative or field staff accompanying the companies. The participation of media personnel was limited solely to the officially accredited media team of the campaign, without granting them any other administrative status.
The regulations did not stop there; they extended to the digital realm with great severity, as the ministry completely prohibited any media personnel or celebrity present in Mecca, Medina, and the holy sites from using their social media accounts for "commercial promotion" or marketing for Hajj companies.
The Kuwaiti authorities called on all those in charge of Hajj campaigns to immediately review their staff lists and apply the instructions literally, announcing that any circumvention of the decision or violation of these regulations would expose the violator to legal accountability and direct responsibility without leniency.