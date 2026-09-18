في خطوة حاسمة تهدف لضبط بوصلة المناسك وإبعادها عن سباق المظاهر والإعلانات، وجهت وزارة الشؤون الإسلامية في الكويت ضربة قاضية لاستغلال منصات التواصل الاجتماعي داخل المشاعر المقدسة في الترويج التجاري لشركات وحملات الحج.

وفي تعميم صارم صادر عن إدارة شؤون الحج والعمرة، وُضعت قواعد جديدة وغير مسبوقة لتنظيم تواجد «صناع المحتوى» والمشاهير والإعلاميين ضمن الحملات الكويتية المرخصة.

القرار الجديد جرد المشاهير والإعلاميين من أي أدوار تنظيمية داخل البعثات، إذ حظر بشكل قاطع إدراجهم ضمن الكوادر الإدارية أو الميدانية المرافقة للشركات. واقتصرت مشاركة الإعلاميين فقط على الكادر الإعلامي المعتمد رسمياً لدى الحملة، دون منحهم أي صفة إدارية أخرى.

ولم تقف الضوابط عند هذا الحد، بل امتدت لتطال العالم الرقمي بصرامة شديدة، حيث حظرت الوزارة كلياً على أي إعلامي أو مشهور يتواجد في مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة والمشاعر المقدسة استخدام حساباته على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي لأغراض «الترويج التجاري» أو التسويق لشركات الحج.

ودعت السلطات الكويتية كافة القائمين على حملات الحج إلى مراجعة قوائم كوادرهم فوراً وتطبيق التعليمات حرفياً، معلنة أن أي التفاف على القرار أو مخالفة لهذه الضوابط ستعرض صاحبها لمساءلة قانونية ومسؤولية مباشرة دون تهاون.