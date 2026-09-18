In just two words and as little talk as possible, the founder of the famous "WikiLeaks" site, Julian Assange, ended years of digital silence to officially announce his return to the "X" platform (formerly Twitter). "I'm back" (لقد عدت).. this was the succinct phrase penned by the mastermind behind the most famous leaks in modern history, accompanied by a photo of him standing proudly in front of a massive mural featuring his portrait in one of the streets of Sydney, Australia, in a scene that encapsulates the journey to freedom after years of pursuit and imprisonment.

Assange's appearance was not without a correction of facts, as he quickly posted a second message to respond to reports circulating about the duration of his absence, correcting the prediction platform "Polymarket," which claimed he had been absent for only two years, confirming that his account had been managed by his official defense campaign, and that the last genuine post he wrote himself dates back to 2018.

This digital return comes to crown a long dramatic path that was officially closed in mid-2024, when the pursued Australian set foot on his homeland of Sydney, immediately following the decision of the American judge in the Northern Mariana Islands to declare the end of his legal commitments and his release as a "free man." Assange's freedom came after a plea deal he struck with the U.S. administration, in which he admitted to the charge of conspiracy to obtain and publish information related to national defense, thus concluding a complex legal and media saga that erupted following the detonation of the bomb of leaking hundreds of thousands of classified U.S. documents in 2010.