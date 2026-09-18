بكلمتين فقط وأقل قدر ممكن من الحديث، أنهى مؤسس موقع «ويكيليكس» الشهير، جوليان أسانج، سنوات طويلة من الصمت الرقمي، ليعلن رسمياً عودته إلى منصة «إكس» (تويتر سابقاً). «لقد عدت» (I'm back).. كانت هذه هي العبارة المقتضبة التي سطرها العقل المدبر لأشهر التسريبات في التاريخ الحديث، مرفقاً معها صورة له وهو يقف بشموخ أمام جدارية ضخمة تحمل رسمته في أحد شوارع مدينة سيدني الأسترالية، في مشهد يختصر رحلة الحرية بعد سنوات من الملاحقة والسجن.

ولم يخلُ ظهور أسانج من إعادة تصحيح للحقائق، إذ سارع في منشور ثانٍ للرد على تقارير تداولت مدة انقطاعه، صحح فيها لمنصة التوقعات «بوليماركت» التي زعمت غيابه لعامين فقط، مؤكداً أن حسابه كان مداراً من قِبل حملة دفاعه الرسمية، وأن آخر منشور حقيقي كتبه بنفسه يعود إلى عام 2018.

وتأتي هذه العودة الرقمية لتتوج مساراً درامياً طويلاً أُغلق رسمياً منتصف عام 2024، عندما وطأت أقدام الملاحق الأسترالي أرض بلاده سيدني، فور صدور قرار القاضية الأمريكية في جزر ماريان الشمالية بإعلان إنهائه التزاماته القضائية وخروجه «رجلاً حراً». وجاءت حرية أسانج عقب صفقة إقرار بالذنب عقدها مع الإدارة الأمريكية، اعترف بموجبها بتهمة التآمر للحصول على معلومات تتعلق بالدفاع الوطني ونشرها، لينتهي بذلك مسلسل قضائي وإعلامي معقد اندلع منذ تفجيره قنبلة تسريب مئات آلاف الوثائق الأمريكية السرية عام 2010.