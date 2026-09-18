في وقت كانت تعتبر فيه حوادث إطلاق النار داخل المؤسسات التعليمية أمراً نادراً في الفلبين، تحولت أروقة مدرسة ثانوية في بلدة بانغا بمقاطعة جنوب كوتاباتو إلى مسرح لمأساة دموية جديدة أعادت إشعال المخاوف القومية.
الحادثة الدموية التي أكدها حاكم المقاطعة رينالدو تامايو ورجال الشرطة، أسفرت عن مقتل شخص على الأقل وإصابة أربعة آخرين بجروح تفاوتت خطورتها. ورغم التكتم الرسمي على هويات الضحايا والدوافع المباشرة، سارعت وزارة التعليم الفلبينية للإعراب عن قلقها البالغ، معلنة متابعة التحقيقات الميدانية لحظة بلحظة.
لكن ما يجعل الواقعة أشد خطورة هو أنها ليست مجرد حادثة فردية، بل النقطة الأكثر ظلاماً في مسلسل مرعب بدأ يتصاعد في جنوب الفلبين منذ يونيو الماضي، حيث تحولت المدارس إلى ساحات لهجمات غير متوقعة.
ففي أغسطس الماضي، عاشت مدينة زامبوانغا صدمة هزت الرأي العام بعدما قام طالب ببث مباشر عبر منصات التواصل أثناء إطلاقه النار على زميله داخل الفصل قبل أن ينهي حياته. وقبلها بأشهر وتحديداً في يونيو، شهدت مدرسة حكومية بمدينة تاكلوبان مجزرة مروعة راح ضحيتها ثلاثة طلاب وأصيب نحو 20 آخرين إثر اقتحام طالبين للمبنى وفتحهما النار عشوائياً.
ورغم أن القوانين الفلبينية تفرض قيوداً صارمة على حيازة السلاح تشمل الفحوصات النفسية والتحريات الأهمية، إلا أن الانتشار الخفي للأسلحة غير القانونية بات يهدد أمن المؤسسات التعليمية، ويضع السلطات في مواجهة كابوس جديد برعب العائلات.
At a time when school shootings were considered a rare occurrence in the Philippines, the hallways of a high school in the town of Panga in South Cotabato province turned into the scene of a new bloody tragedy that reignited national fears.
The bloody incident, confirmed by the provincial governor Reynaldo Tamayo and police officers, resulted in at least one death and injuries to four others of varying severity. Despite the official silence regarding the identities of the victims and the immediate motives, the Philippine Department of Education quickly expressed its deep concern, announcing that it would monitor the field investigations moment by moment.
However, what makes this incident even more serious is that it is not just an isolated case, but rather the darkest point in a terrifying series that has been escalating in southern Philippines since last June, where schools have turned into arenas for unexpected attacks.
Last August, the city of Zamboanga experienced a shock that rattled public opinion when a student live-streamed on social media while shooting a classmate in the classroom before taking his own life. Months earlier, specifically in June, a government school in Tacloban witnessed a horrific massacre that claimed the lives of three students and injured about 20 others after two students stormed the building and opened fire randomly.
Although Philippine laws impose strict restrictions on firearm possession, including psychological evaluations and background checks, the covert spread of illegal weapons has begun to threaten the safety of educational institutions, placing authorities in the face of a new nightmare that terrifies families.