At a time when school shootings were considered a rare occurrence in the Philippines, the hallways of a high school in the town of Panga in South Cotabato province turned into the scene of a new bloody tragedy that reignited national fears.

The bloody incident, confirmed by the provincial governor Reynaldo Tamayo and police officers, resulted in at least one death and injuries to four others of varying severity. Despite the official silence regarding the identities of the victims and the immediate motives, the Philippine Department of Education quickly expressed its deep concern, announcing that it would monitor the field investigations moment by moment.

However, what makes this incident even more serious is that it is not just an isolated case, but rather the darkest point in a terrifying series that has been escalating in southern Philippines since last June, where schools have turned into arenas for unexpected attacks.

Last August, the city of Zamboanga experienced a shock that rattled public opinion when a student live-streamed on social media while shooting a classmate in the classroom before taking his own life. Months earlier, specifically in June, a government school in Tacloban witnessed a horrific massacre that claimed the lives of three students and injured about 20 others after two students stormed the building and opened fire randomly.

Although Philippine laws impose strict restrictions on firearm possession, including psychological evaluations and background checks, the covert spread of illegal weapons has begun to threaten the safety of educational institutions, placing authorities in the face of a new nightmare that terrifies families.