في وقت كانت تعتبر فيه حوادث إطلاق النار داخل المؤسسات التعليمية أمراً نادراً في الفلبين، تحولت أروقة مدرسة ثانوية في بلدة بانغا بمقاطعة جنوب كوتاباتو إلى مسرح لمأساة دموية جديدة أعادت إشعال المخاوف القومية.

الحادثة الدموية التي أكدها حاكم المقاطعة رينالدو تامايو ورجال الشرطة، أسفرت عن مقتل شخص على الأقل وإصابة أربعة آخرين بجروح تفاوتت خطورتها. ورغم التكتم الرسمي على هويات الضحايا والدوافع المباشرة، سارعت وزارة التعليم الفلبينية للإعراب عن قلقها البالغ، معلنة متابعة التحقيقات الميدانية لحظة بلحظة.

لكن ما يجعل الواقعة أشد خطورة هو أنها ليست مجرد حادثة فردية، بل النقطة الأكثر ظلاماً في مسلسل مرعب بدأ يتصاعد في جنوب الفلبين منذ يونيو الماضي، حيث تحولت المدارس إلى ساحات لهجمات غير متوقعة.

ففي أغسطس الماضي، عاشت مدينة زامبوانغا صدمة هزت الرأي العام بعدما قام طالب ببث مباشر عبر منصات التواصل أثناء إطلاقه النار على زميله داخل الفصل قبل أن ينهي حياته. وقبلها بأشهر وتحديداً في يونيو، شهدت مدرسة حكومية بمدينة تاكلوبان مجزرة مروعة راح ضحيتها ثلاثة طلاب وأصيب نحو 20 آخرين إثر اقتحام طالبين للمبنى وفتحهما النار عشوائياً.

ورغم أن القوانين الفلبينية تفرض قيوداً صارمة على حيازة السلاح تشمل الفحوصات النفسية والتحريات الأهمية، إلا أن الانتشار الخفي للأسلحة غير القانونية بات يهدد أمن المؤسسات التعليمية، ويضع السلطات في مواجهة كابوس جديد برعب العائلات.