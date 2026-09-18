بدأت الشرطة الإسبانية وقوات الجيش، اليوم (الجمعة)، عملية أمنية لإخلاء آلاف المهاجرين من شواطئ مدينة سبتة، الجيب الإسباني الواقع في شمال أفريقيا، ونقل عدد منهم إلى مساكن مؤقتة، وسط تدافع واشتباكات محدودة مع قوات الأمن.
وأطلقت شرطة مكافحة الشغب الرصاص المطاطي في الهواء، واستخدمت الهراوات لتفريق المهاجرين، بعدما اندلعت مشادات خلال محاولة عشرات الأشخاص الوصول إلى أماكن محدودة داخل مراكز الإيواء المؤقتة.
شرطة الشغب الاسبانية تضع حاجز أمام تجمع للمهاجرين
وتقدر السلطات الإسبانية أن نحو 10 آلاف مهاجر لا يزالون موجودين في سبتة، بعدما شهد الجيب في نهاية يوليو الماضي تدفقًا غير مسبوق للمهاجرين، إذ عبر أكثر من 72 ألف شخص من المغرب إلى سبتة، قبل أن يغادر معظمهم المنطقة لاحقًا.
1700 مكان للإيواء
وأقامت السلطات الإسبانية مساكن مؤقتة داخل ميناء سبتة، بطاقة استيعابية تصل إلى نحو 1700 شخص، بهدف توفير مأوى للمهاجرين الذين ما زالوا بلا سكن.
مهاجريون يحتجون في سبته
لكن منظمات غير حكومية تقول إن آلاف المهاجرين لا يزالون دون مأوى، ويضطرون إلى النوم في العراء داخل مخيمات أو على الشواطئ والأرصفة، ما يثير انتقادات بشأن قدرة السلطات على التعامل مع الأعداد الكبيرة.
وبدأت عملية إخلاء الشواطئ قبيل الساعة السابعة صباحًا بالتوقيت المحلي، أي الخامسة صباحًا بتوقيت غرينتش، بمشاركة وحدات من شرطة مكافحة الشغب والقوات العسكرية الإسبانية.
تدافع على أماكن الإيواء
وكان عدد من المهاجرين قد أمضوا الليل على الشاطئ انتظارًا للحصول على مكان داخل المساكن المؤقتة، واستقبل بعضهم بدء العملية بالتصفيق، قبل أن تتحول الأجواء لاحقًا إلى تدافع ومشادات بسبب محدودية الأماكن المتاحة.
وأظهرت لقطات بثها التلفزيون الإسباني الرسمي «TVE» ازدحامًا وتدافعًا بين المهاجرين أثناء محاولتهم الدخول إلى المسار المحدد لنقلهم.
وأطلقت الشرطة الرصاص المطاطي في الهواء، كما استخدم أفرادها الهراوات ضد عدد من المهاجرين، قبل أن تهدأ الأوضاع وتستأنف عملية الإخلاء.
وفي وقت لاحق، أظهرت مشاهد أخرى مجموعات صغيرة، معظم أفرادها من الرجال البالغين، وهم يحملون متعلقاتهم ويسيرون تحت حراسة الشرطة في طريق يمتد لأكثر قليلًا من كيلومتر واحد، من شاطئ «إل ترمبولين» إلى الميناء.
فصل القاصرين عن البالغين
وتشكل الغالبية العظمى من المهاجرين الموجودين في سبتة من الرجال والفتيان، فيما صُممت المساكن المؤقتة الجديدة لاستقبال الرجال البالغين فقط.
المهاجرون في سبته الاسبانية.
وبناءً على ذلك، يجري فصل القاصرين عن البالغين، وإيواؤهم في أماكن مخصصة بشكل منفصل.
وقالت ثلاثة منظمات غير حكومية لـ«رويترز» إن السلطات الإسبانية تأخرت في توفير الحد الأدنى من المأوى الذي تفرضه قواعد ميثاق الهجرة الأوروبي، مشيرة إلى أن مراكز الاستقبال التي افتُتحت حتى الآن لا تملك القدرة على استيعاب جميع الأشخاص الذين ما زالوا ينامون في الشوارع.
آلاف المهاجرين ما زالوا في العراء
وقدرت إحدى المنظمات غير الحكومية أن نحو 4 آلاف مهاجر ما زالوا يفترشون الشواطئ والأرصفة في سبتة، ما يعني أن مركز الإيواء الجديد، رغم سعته البالغة 1700 شخص، لن يكون كافيًا لإنهاء المخيمات العشوائية المنتشرة في الأماكن العامة.
ورجح مسؤولان في منظمتين غير حكوميتين أن السلطات الإسبانية تتوقع أن يقرر معظم المهاجرين العودة طواعية إلى المغرب.
وتسلط العملية الأمنية الضوء على حجم التحدي الذي تواجهه السلطات في سبتة، في ظل استمرار وجود آلاف المهاجرين في الجيب الإسباني، ومحدودية أماكن الإيواء المتاحة مقارنة بأعداد الموجودين في الشوارع والأماكن العامة.
The Spanish police and military forces began an operation today (Friday) to evacuate thousands of migrants from the beaches of Ceuta, the Spanish enclave located in North Africa, and to transfer some of them to temporary housing, amid a rush and limited clashes with security forces.
The riot police fired rubber bullets into the air and used batons to disperse the migrants after scuffles broke out during attempts by dozens of people to reach limited spaces inside the temporary shelters.
The Spanish authorities estimate that around 10,000 migrants are still in Ceuta, after the enclave witnessed an unprecedented influx of migrants at the end of July, with more than 72,000 people crossing from Morocco to Ceuta, before most of them later left the area.
1700 Shelter Places
The Spanish authorities have set up temporary housing within the Ceuta port, with a capacity of about 1,700 people, aimed at providing shelter for migrants who are still homeless.
However, non-governmental organizations say that thousands of migrants remain homeless, forced to sleep outdoors in camps or on beaches and sidewalks, raising criticisms about the authorities' ability to handle the large numbers.
The beach evacuation operation began just before 7 a.m. local time, which is 5 a.m. GMT, with the participation of units from the riot police and Spanish military forces.
Rush for Shelter Places
Some migrants spent the night on the beach waiting for a spot inside the temporary housing, and some welcomed the start of the operation with applause, before the atmosphere later turned into a rush and scuffles due to the limited available spaces.
Footage broadcast by the official Spanish television "TVE" showed congestion and a rush among migrants as they attempted to enter the designated path for their transfer.
The police fired rubber bullets into the air, and their members used batons against some migrants before the situation calmed down and the evacuation process resumed.
Later, other scenes showed small groups, mostly composed of adult men, carrying their belongings and walking under police escort along a path extending just over one kilometer, from "El Tarumbolin" beach to the port.
Separation of Minors from Adults
The vast majority of the migrants in Ceuta are men and boys, while the new temporary shelters are designed to accommodate only adult men.
Accordingly, minors are being separated from adults and housed in designated areas separately.
Three non-governmental organizations told Reuters that the Spanish authorities have been slow to provide the minimum shelter required by European migration charter rules, noting that the reception centers opened so far do not have the capacity to accommodate all the people still sleeping in the streets.
Thousands of Migrants Still Outdoors
One non-governmental organization estimated that about 4,000 migrants are still sleeping on the beaches and sidewalks in Ceuta, meaning that the new shelter center, despite its capacity of 1,700 people, will not be sufficient to end the makeshift camps spread in public areas.
Officials from two non-governmental organizations suggested that the Spanish authorities expect most migrants to voluntarily decide to return to Morocco.
The security operation highlights the scale of the challenge faced by the authorities in Ceuta, amid the continued presence of thousands of migrants in the Spanish enclave and the limited available shelter spaces compared to the numbers in the streets and public areas.