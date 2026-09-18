بدأت الشرطة الإسبانية وقوات الجيش، اليوم (الجمعة)، عملية أمنية لإخلاء آلاف المهاجرين من شواطئ مدينة سبتة، الجيب الإسباني الواقع في شمال أفريقيا، ونقل عدد منهم إلى مساكن مؤقتة، وسط تدافع واشتباكات محدودة مع قوات الأمن.


وأطلقت شرطة مكافحة الشغب الرصاص المطاطي في الهواء، واستخدمت الهراوات لتفريق المهاجرين، بعدما اندلعت مشادات خلال محاولة عشرات الأشخاص الوصول إلى أماكن محدودة داخل مراكز الإيواء المؤقتة.

شرطة الشغب الاسبانية تضع حاجز أمام تجمع للمهاجرين

شرطة الشغب الاسبانية تضع حاجز أمام تجمع للمهاجرين


وتقدر السلطات الإسبانية أن نحو 10 آلاف مهاجر لا يزالون موجودين في سبتة، بعدما شهد الجيب في نهاية يوليو الماضي تدفقًا غير مسبوق للمهاجرين، إذ عبر أكثر من 72 ألف شخص من المغرب إلى سبتة، قبل أن يغادر معظمهم المنطقة لاحقًا.


1700 مكان للإيواء


وأقامت السلطات الإسبانية مساكن مؤقتة داخل ميناء سبتة، بطاقة استيعابية تصل إلى نحو 1700 شخص، بهدف توفير مأوى للمهاجرين الذين ما زالوا بلا سكن.

مهاجريون يحتجون في سبته

مهاجريون يحتجون في سبته


لكن منظمات غير حكومية تقول إن آلاف المهاجرين لا يزالون دون مأوى، ويضطرون إلى النوم في العراء داخل مخيمات أو على الشواطئ والأرصفة، ما يثير انتقادات بشأن قدرة السلطات على التعامل مع الأعداد الكبيرة.


وبدأت عملية إخلاء الشواطئ قبيل الساعة السابعة صباحًا بالتوقيت المحلي، أي الخامسة صباحًا بتوقيت غرينتش، بمشاركة وحدات من شرطة مكافحة الشغب والقوات العسكرية الإسبانية.


تدافع على أماكن الإيواء


وكان عدد من المهاجرين قد أمضوا الليل على الشاطئ انتظارًا للحصول على مكان داخل المساكن المؤقتة، واستقبل بعضهم بدء العملية بالتصفيق، قبل أن تتحول الأجواء لاحقًا إلى تدافع ومشادات بسبب محدودية الأماكن المتاحة.


وأظهرت لقطات بثها التلفزيون الإسباني الرسمي «TVE» ازدحامًا وتدافعًا بين المهاجرين أثناء محاولتهم الدخول إلى المسار المحدد لنقلهم.


وأطلقت الشرطة الرصاص المطاطي في الهواء، كما استخدم أفرادها الهراوات ضد عدد من المهاجرين، قبل أن تهدأ الأوضاع وتستأنف عملية الإخلاء.


وفي وقت لاحق، أظهرت مشاهد أخرى مجموعات صغيرة، معظم أفرادها من الرجال البالغين، وهم يحملون متعلقاتهم ويسيرون تحت حراسة الشرطة في طريق يمتد لأكثر قليلًا من كيلومتر واحد، من شاطئ «إل ترمبولين» إلى الميناء.


فصل القاصرين عن البالغين


وتشكل الغالبية العظمى من المهاجرين الموجودين في سبتة من الرجال والفتيان، فيما صُممت المساكن المؤقتة الجديدة لاستقبال الرجال البالغين فقط.

المهاجرون في سبته الاسبانية.

المهاجرون في سبته الاسبانية.


وبناءً على ذلك، يجري فصل القاصرين عن البالغين، وإيواؤهم في أماكن مخصصة بشكل منفصل.


وقالت ثلاثة منظمات غير حكومية لـ«رويترز» إن السلطات الإسبانية تأخرت في توفير الحد الأدنى من المأوى الذي تفرضه قواعد ميثاق الهجرة الأوروبي، مشيرة إلى أن مراكز الاستقبال التي افتُتحت حتى الآن لا تملك القدرة على استيعاب جميع الأشخاص الذين ما زالوا ينامون في الشوارع.


آلاف المهاجرين ما زالوا في العراء


وقدرت إحدى المنظمات غير الحكومية أن نحو 4 آلاف مهاجر ما زالوا يفترشون الشواطئ والأرصفة في سبتة، ما يعني أن مركز الإيواء الجديد، رغم سعته البالغة 1700 شخص، لن يكون كافيًا لإنهاء المخيمات العشوائية المنتشرة في الأماكن العامة.


ورجح مسؤولان في منظمتين غير حكوميتين أن السلطات الإسبانية تتوقع أن يقرر معظم المهاجرين العودة طواعية إلى المغرب.


وتسلط العملية الأمنية الضوء على حجم التحدي الذي تواجهه السلطات في سبتة، في ظل استمرار وجود آلاف المهاجرين في الجيب الإسباني، ومحدودية أماكن الإيواء المتاحة مقارنة بأعداد الموجودين في الشوارع والأماكن العامة.