The Spanish police and military forces began an operation today (Friday) to evacuate thousands of migrants from the beaches of Ceuta, the Spanish enclave located in North Africa, and to transfer some of them to temporary housing, amid a rush and limited clashes with security forces.



The riot police fired rubber bullets into the air and used batons to disperse the migrants after scuffles broke out during attempts by dozens of people to reach limited spaces inside the temporary shelters.



The Spanish authorities estimate that around 10,000 migrants are still in Ceuta, after the enclave witnessed an unprecedented influx of migrants at the end of July, with more than 72,000 people crossing from Morocco to Ceuta, before most of them later left the area.



1700 Shelter Places



The Spanish authorities have set up temporary housing within the Ceuta port, with a capacity of about 1,700 people, aimed at providing shelter for migrants who are still homeless.



However, non-governmental organizations say that thousands of migrants remain homeless, forced to sleep outdoors in camps or on beaches and sidewalks, raising criticisms about the authorities' ability to handle the large numbers.



The beach evacuation operation began just before 7 a.m. local time, which is 5 a.m. GMT, with the participation of units from the riot police and Spanish military forces.



Rush for Shelter Places



Some migrants spent the night on the beach waiting for a spot inside the temporary housing, and some welcomed the start of the operation with applause, before the atmosphere later turned into a rush and scuffles due to the limited available spaces.



Footage broadcast by the official Spanish television "TVE" showed congestion and a rush among migrants as they attempted to enter the designated path for their transfer.



The police fired rubber bullets into the air, and their members used batons against some migrants before the situation calmed down and the evacuation process resumed.



Later, other scenes showed small groups, mostly composed of adult men, carrying their belongings and walking under police escort along a path extending just over one kilometer, from "El Tarumbolin" beach to the port.



Separation of Minors from Adults



The vast majority of the migrants in Ceuta are men and boys, while the new temporary shelters are designed to accommodate only adult men.



Accordingly, minors are being separated from adults and housed in designated areas separately.



Three non-governmental organizations told Reuters that the Spanish authorities have been slow to provide the minimum shelter required by European migration charter rules, noting that the reception centers opened so far do not have the capacity to accommodate all the people still sleeping in the streets.



Thousands of Migrants Still Outdoors



One non-governmental organization estimated that about 4,000 migrants are still sleeping on the beaches and sidewalks in Ceuta, meaning that the new shelter center, despite its capacity of 1,700 people, will not be sufficient to end the makeshift camps spread in public areas.



Officials from two non-governmental organizations suggested that the Spanish authorities expect most migrants to voluntarily decide to return to Morocco.



The security operation highlights the scale of the challenge faced by the authorities in Ceuta, amid the continued presence of thousands of migrants in the Spanish enclave and the limited available shelter spaces compared to the numbers in the streets and public areas.