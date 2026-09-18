French President Emmanuel Macron warned today (Friday) of the escalating threats facing France and Europe, emphasizing that his country has been subjected to multiple Russian attacks in recent weeks, which he described as "hybrid."



Macron announced the preparation of a plan to protect vital French facilities from drones and cyberattacks, stressing that "the nature of Russian threats in Europe is changing."



Following a meeting in Paris with political party leaders to discuss international developments, Macron called for the need to enhance vigilance and resilience in the face of what he termed the hybrid Russian threat.



The French president indicated that the multi-faceted Russian attacks "will not go unanswered" by Europeans, warning Moscow that it is making a "grave mistake" if it continues this approach.



He clarified that the aim of these attacks is to intimidate Europeans and undermine efforts to support Ukraine, asserting that the outcome will be the opposite. Macron cited the discovery of a bomb-laden drone at Leipzig Airport in Germany this summer, stating that Europeans are "not afraid" because their security today and tomorrow "is at stake in Ukraine."



Macron revealed that he has asked the French government to prepare a plan to protect vital facilities and the most sensitive sites in the defense industrial and technological base, particularly from drone attacks and cyberattacks.



He called for enhancing vigilance and raising the level of defensive and security preparedness, alongside increasing France's national resilience, which includes protecting civilians and vital facilities.



Macron's warnings coincided with a meeting he held with leaders of the parties represented in parliament to discuss the crises in the Middle East and Ukraine and their implications for energy markets, amid internal pressures facing his government due to rising fuel prices.



On the energy front, Macron announced that a meeting of the G7 countries will be held in the coming weeks to discuss enhancing cooperation among member states and securing supplies amid the energy crisis linked to the war with Iran.



He explained that the meeting will explore ways to strengthen cooperation and avoid tensions between group countries and their key partners, as well as options for potential withdrawals from strategic reserves or lifting restrictions, as part of measures aimed at addressing the repercussions of the energy crisis.