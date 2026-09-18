حذر الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون، اليوم (الجمعة)، من تصاعد التهديدات التي تواجه فرنسا وأوروبا، مؤكداً أن بلاده تعرضت خلال الأسابيع الماضية لهجمات روسية متعددة الوسائل وصفها بـ«الهجينة».


وأعلن ماكرون، إعداد خطة لحماية المنشآت الحيوية الفرنسية من الطائرات المسيّرة والهجمات الإلكترونية، مشدداً بالقول:«إن طبيعة التهديدات الروسية في أوروبا تتغير».


ودعا ماكرون، عقب اجتماع في باريس مع قادة الأحزاب السياسية لمناقشة التطورات الدولية، إلى ضرورة تعزيز اليقظة والقدرة على الصمود في مواجهة ما وصفه بالتهديد الروسي الهجين.


وأشار الرئسي الفرنسي أن الهجمات الروسية متعددة الوسائل «لن تبقى دون رد» من جانب الأوروبيين، محذراً موسكو من أنها ترتكب «خطأ فادحاً» إذا واصلت هذا النهج.


وأوضح أن الهدف من هذه الهجمات هو ترهيب الأوروبيين وتقويض جهود دعم أوكرانيا، مؤكداً أن النتيجة ستكون عكسية. واستشهد ماكرون بالعثور على طائرة مسيرة مفخخة في مطار لايبزيغ الألماني هذا الصيف، قائلاً إن الأوروبيين «ليسوا خائفين» لأن أمنهم اليوم وغداً «على المحك في أوكرانيا».


وكشف ماكرون أنه طلب من الحكومة الفرنسية إعداد خطة لحماية المنشآت الحيوية والمواقع الأكثر حساسية في القاعدة الصناعية والتكنولوجية الدفاعية، خصوصاً من هجمات الطائرات المسيّرة والهجمات الإلكترونية.


ودعا إلى تعزيز اليقظة ورفع مستوى الاستعداد الدفاعي والأمني، إلى جانب زيادة قدرة فرنسا على الصمود الوطني، بما يشمل حماية المدنيين والمنشآت الحيوية.


وتزامنت تحذيرات ماكرون مع اجتماع عقده مع قادة الأحزاب الممثلة في البرلمان، لبحث أزمات الشرق الأوسط وأوكرانيا وانعكاساتها على أسواق الطاقة، في ظل ضغوط داخلية تواجه حكومته على خلفية ارتفاع أسعار الوقود.


وفي ملف الطاقة، أعلن ماكرون أن اجتماعاً لدول مجموعة السبع سيعقد خلال الأسابيع القادمة لبحث تعزيز التعاون بين الدول الأعضاء وتأمين الإمدادات في ظل أزمة الطاقة المرتبطة بالحرب مع إيران.


وأوضح أن الاجتماع سيبحث سبل تعزيز التعاون وتجنب التوتر بين دول المجموعة وشركائها الرئيسيين، إلى جانب خيارات السحب المحتمل من الاحتياطيات الاستراتيجية أو رفع القيود، في إطار الإجراءات الرامية إلى مواجهة تداعيات أزمة الطاقة.