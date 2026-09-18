أعلن الاتحاد الخليجي لكرة القدم عن تخصيص 77 جائزة قيّمة لجماهير بطولة كأس الخليج «خليجي27»، تشمل 75 جهاز جوال وسيارتين، ضمن مبادراته الرامية إلى تعزيز تجربة المشجعين وتحفيز الحضور الجماهيري في المدرجات.


وتستضيف مدينة جدة منافسات النسخة السابعة والعشرين من البطولة، تحت رعاية خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود -حفظه الله- خلال الفترة من 23 سبتمبر إلى 6 أكتوبر 2026م.


وأوضح الاتحاد أن توزيع الجوائز سيتم عبر سحوبات إلكترونية عشوائية تجرى عقب نهاية المباريات، بمشاركة حاملي التذاكر المشتراة والمستوفين للشروط، حيث سيتم الإعلان عن أرقام التذاكر الفائزة عبر شاشات الملاعب بعد صافرة النهاية.


وأشار إلى أن التذكرة تدخل السحب تلقائياً دون الحاجة لتسجيل إضافي، شريطة أن تكون تذكرة مشتراة وصالحة للمباراة، وأن يكون حاملها قد دخل الملعب وتم تسجيل تذكرته إلكترونياً عبر بوابات الدخول قبل نهاية الدقيقة العاشرة من زمن الشوط الأول، مؤكداً أن السحوبات لا تشمل التذاكر المجانية أو التكميلية أو الموزعة دون مقابل.


ويشترط لاستلام الجائزة تواجد الفائز داخل الملعب لحظة إعلان النتيجة، والتوجه إلى الموقع المخصص للتحقق من بيانات التذكرة والهوية واستكمال إجراءات التسليم، وفي حال عدم حضور الفائز أو عدم استيفائه للشروط، يحق للجنة المنظمة إجراء سحب بديل.


أما بخصوص جائزتي السيارتين، فسيتم استكمال إجراءات التسليم ونقل الملكية والتسجيل وفق الأنظمة المعتمدة.


وسيتم التعريف بالسحوبات والإعلان عن الفائزين عبر القنوات الإعلامية والرقمية الرسمية للبطولة، بالإضافة إلى شاشات الملاعب.