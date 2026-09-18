The Gulf Football Federation announced the allocation of 77 valuable prizes for the fans of the Gulf Cup "Gulf 27," including 75 iPhones and two BYD cars, as part of its initiatives aimed at enhancing the fan experience and encouraging attendance in the stands.



The city of Jeddah will host the competitions of the twenty-seventh edition of the tournament, under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud - may God protect him - from September 23 to October 6, 2026.



The federation clarified that the prizes will be distributed through random electronic draws conducted after the matches, with the participation of ticket holders who have purchased tickets and meet the conditions. Winning ticket numbers will be announced on the stadium screens after the final whistle.



It was noted that the ticket will automatically enter the draw without the need for additional registration, provided that it is a purchased and valid ticket for the match, and that the holder has entered the stadium and their ticket has been electronically recorded through the entry gates before the end of the tenth minute of the first half. It was emphasized that the draws do not include free tickets, complementary tickets, or tickets distributed without charge.



To claim the prize, the winner must be present in the stadium at the moment the result is announced and proceed to the designated location to verify the ticket and identity details and complete the delivery procedures. If the winner is not present or does not meet the conditions, the organizing committee has the right to conduct an alternative draw.



As for the two car prizes, the procedures for delivery, ownership transfer, and registration will be completed according to the approved regulations.



The draws and the announcement of the winners will be communicated through the official media and digital channels of the tournament, in addition to the stadium screens.