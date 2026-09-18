تفجير انتحاري يستهدف مسجداً كوهات الباكستانية خلال صلاة الجمعة.. 17 قتيلاً بينهم 5 شرطيين.


قتل 17 باكستانياً بينهم 5 من أفراد الشرطة وأصيب العشرات اليوم (الجمعة)، في تفجير انتحاري استهدف مسجداً داخل مقر الشرطة في مدينة كوهات بإقليم خيبر بختونخوا الباكستاني أثناء صلاة الجمعة.


وقال وزير الداخلية الفيدرالي محسن نقوي إن التفجير بالقرب من الخط القديم للشرطة في كوهات، معرباً عن حزنه العميق على فقدان الأرواح البشرية. وأضاف في تدوينات على حساب الوزارة في «إكس»: «لا يمكن لأفعال الخوارج الجبانة أن تضعف عزم الأمة الراسخ».

عناصر من الشرطة الباكستانية عقب الانفجار

عناصر من الشرطة الباكستانية عقب الانفجار

وقال المفتش العام لشرطة خيبر بختونخوا ذو الفقار حميد إن مهاجماً انتحارياً فجّر نفسه قرب مبنى الفرع الخاص داخل خطوط الشرطة، ما أسفر عن مقتل 5 من أفراد الشرطة و12 مدنياً، وإصابة 25 آخرين، موضحاً أن الأجهزة الأمنية مستمرة في إجراءاتها الأمنية حتى القضاء على ما وصفه بـ«فتنة الخوارج»، مؤكداً أن معنويات شرطة الإقليم مرتفعة، وأن السلطات ستلاحق منفذي الهجوم.


من جانبه، قال مسؤولو الإنقاذ إن 14 سيارة إسعاف وأكثر من 40 من أفراد فرق الطوارئ يشاركون في عمليات الإنقاذ، فيما أعلنت إدارة مستشفى المقاطعة الرئيسي حالة الطوارئ.


وأغلقت الشرطة منطقة الحادث، كما أغلقت طريق كوهات-هنغو أمام حركة المرور، مع وصول تعزيزات أمنية إلى محيط خطوط الشرطة.


وقال شهود عيان إنه سُمع ثلاثة انفجارات متتالية داخل مقر الشرطة، فيما قال آخرون إن سيارة محملة بالمتفجرات كانت عند بوابة المجمع أثناء صلاة الجمعة.


وأظهرت مشاهد متداولة تجمع عدد من المدنيين بالقرب من مبنى انهار أحد جدرانه، فيما انشغل السكان برفع الأنقاض ومساعدة المصابين.


وأدان رئيس الوزراء الباكستاني شهباز شريف التفجير، معرباً عن أسفه لسقوط الضحايا والمصابين، كما وجه بتوفير أفضل رعاية طبية للمصابين وتسريع عمليات الإنقاذ، إلى جانب طلب تقرير عن طبيعة الانفجار وأسبابه.


كما أعرب الرئيس الباكستاني آصف علي زرداري عن أسفه للحادث، مؤكداً أن القضاء على الجماعات المسلحة المدعومة من الخارج يمثل ضرورة للأمن القومي.