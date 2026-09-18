Suicide bombing targets a mosque in Kohat, Pakistan during Friday prayers.. 17 dead including 5 police officers.



Seventeen Pakistanis, including 5 police officers, were killed and dozens injured today (Friday) in a suicide bombing that targeted a mosque inside a police compound in the city of Kohat in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan during Friday prayers.



Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi stated that the explosion occurred near the old police line in Kohat, expressing his deep sorrow for the loss of human lives. He added in posts on the ministry's account on "X": "The cowardly acts of the Kharijites cannot weaken the steadfast resolve of the nation."

عناصر من الشرطة الباكستانية عقب الانفجار

The Inspector General of Police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Zulfiqar Hamid, said that a suicide attacker detonated himself near the special branch building within the police lines, resulting in the deaths of 5 police officers and 12 civilians, and injuring 25 others. He clarified that security forces are continuing their security measures until they eliminate what he described as the "fitna of the Kharijites," affirming that the morale of the provincial police is high and that authorities will pursue the perpetrators of the attack.



For their part, rescue officials stated that 14 ambulances and more than 40 emergency team members are participating in the rescue operations, while the management of the main district hospital declared a state of emergency.



The police closed off the area of the incident and also shut down the Kohat-Hangu road to traffic, as security reinforcements arrived in the vicinity of the police lines.



Eyewitnesses reported hearing three consecutive explosions inside the police compound, while others mentioned that a vehicle loaded with explosives was at the gate of the complex during Friday prayers.



Circulating footage showed a gathering of civilians near a building that had one of its walls collapsed, while residents were busy clearing debris and assisting the injured.



Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif condemned the bombing, expressing his regret over the casualties and injuries. He also directed that the best medical care be provided to the injured and that rescue operations be expedited, in addition to requesting a report on the nature and causes of the explosion.



Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari also expressed his regret over the incident, emphasizing that eliminating foreign-backed militant groups is essential for national security.