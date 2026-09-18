في مؤشر يعكس التسارع الكثيف في المشاريع العملاقة والحراك الاقتصادي بالمملكة، لم تعد المنافسة في سوق العمل السعودي تتجه نحو عدد الشواغر فقط، بل نحو «نوعية المناصب» والأرقام الفلكية المرتبطة بمسؤولياتها.
ورصدت منصات التوظيف العالمية (مثل لينكد إن وإنديد) هذا الأسبوع موجة من الوظائف التنفيذية العليا والقيادية في الرياض وجدة والمشاريع الكبرى مثل «القدية»، تتنوع بين رؤساء تنفيذيين، ومدراء تشغيل، ونواب رؤساء، بمدخولات مالية تتحرك بين 100 ألف و350 ألف ريال شهرياً لبعض المناصب العليا.
في أعلى القائمة تظهر وظائف الرئيس التنفيذي والرئيس التنفيذي للعمليات والرئيس المالي ونواب الرؤساء، وهي مناصب ترتبط عادةً بقيادة الشركات أو وظائف إستراتيجية واسعة النطاق.
وتتحرك رواتب الفرص الوظيفية التنفيذية العليا في نطاق واسع يصل إلى 100 ألف 350 ألف ريال شهريًا، بحسب حجم الشركة والقطاع والخبرة، مع متوسط يبلغ نحو 205 آلاف ريال ضمن فئة المناصب التنفيذية العليا.
ومن أبرز الوظائف الموجودة حاليًا في القائمة:
- الرئيس التنفيذي – جهة حكومية
- الرئيس التنفيذي – تطبيق Trades
- الرئيس التنفيذي – شركة Burjline Builders
- الرئيس التنفيذي لمنصة لوجستية رقمية – مجموعة الابتكار الاستشارية
- الرئيس التنفيذي للعمليات – جهة خاصة
- الرئيس التنفيذي للعمليات في قطاع معالجة المياه – رغيب
- الرئيس المالي – جهة حكومية
- نائب الرئيس للعمليات – جهة حكومية
- نائب الرئيس للمالية والإدارة – شركة Midana Exploration
- نائب الرئيس للمبيعات في السعودية – Cognition
وتختلف الحزمة الفعلية بشدة من وظيفة إلى أخرى، خصوصًا عندما تدخل المكافآت السنوية والحوافز والأسهم والمزايا ضمن إجمالي التعويض.
القدية.. عشرات الوظائف القيادية في مشروع واحد
اللافت في القائمة هو حضور القدية بعدد كبير من المناصب القيادية، من بينها وظائف على مستوى المدير التنفيذي والمدير الأول.
وتشمل القائمة:
- مدير أول – شراكات الوجهة
- مدير تنفيذي – التطوير
- مدير تنفيذي – التطوير في قطاع الضيافة
- مدير تنفيذي – التطوير التجاري
- مدير تنفيذي – تطوير المكاتب التجارية
- مدير تنفيذي – المالية
- مدير أول/مدير – التخطيط التشغيلي والأداء
- مدير – التعلم التنظيمي
- مدير – التخطيط والتحليل المالي لتطوير المشاريع
- مدير أول – تسليم التصميم للملعب الرياضي
فرص لا تقتصر على المشاريع العملاقة
لا تقتصر القائمة على الرياض أو مشاريع giga projects. ففي جدة تظهر وظائف مثل:
- رئيس تطوير الأعمال – Ruya Recruitment
- مدير الموارد البشرية والشؤون الحكومية – أعناب
- نائب الرئيس للمالية والإدارة – Midana Exploration
كما تظهر وظائف في مكة والمدينة والدمام وتبوك والخبر، ما يعكس اتساع نطاق الطلب على القيادات المتخصصة خارج العاصمة أيضاً.
وفي الجانب التجاري، تظهر وظائف مثل المدير التجاري الأول ومدير العمليات ورئيس تطوير الأعمال ورئيس المبيعات. وتتحرك رواتب هذه المناصب الإدارية والتجارية العليا في نطاقات تتراوح تقريبًا بين 45 ألفاً و75 ألف ريال شهرياً، مع اختلاف كبير وفق القطاع وحجم المنشأة والخبرة.
التقنية تدخل بقوة
لا تغيب التقنية عن المشهد، فالقائمة تضم:
- رئيس الأمن السيبراني – BytePlus في الرياض
- مدير منتجات الذكاء الاصطناعي
- مدير منتجات
- المهندس المعماري الرئيسي للبيانات
- مدير هندسة
- مدير تقنية المعلومات
- مدير الحوسبة
وهذا يعكس تحولاً واضحاً في تركيبة سوق الوظائف القيادية، حيث لم تعد المناصب الأعلى أجراً محصورة في الإدارة التقليدية والمالية والتشغيل، بل أصبحت الخبرات التقنية المتخصصة جزءا أساسيًا من المنافسة على المناصب العليا.
من المدير إلى عضو مجلس الإدارة
وتظهر كذلك وظائف ذات طبيعة مختلفة، بينها عضو مجلس إدارة وأمين مجلس الإدارة، إضافة إلى وظائف أكاديمية قيادية مثل:
- عميد كلية الأعمال
- عميد الهندسة
- عميد تقنية المعلومات
- عميد الحوسبة
- عميد كلية هندسة وعلوم الحاسب
قائمة الوظائف الأعلى لفتاً للانتباه
وبالنظر إلى مستوى الوظائف المطروحة، يمكن تلخيص أبرز المسميات التي تستحق انتباه الباحثين عن المناصب التنفيذية في: الرئيس التنفيذي، والرئيس التنفيذي للعمليات، والرئيس المالي، ونائب الرئيس، والمدير التنفيذي، والمدير الأول، ومدير البرنامج، والمدير التجاري الأول، ورئيس تطوير الأعمال، ورئيس المبيعات، ورئيس الأمن السيبراني، وعضو مجلس الإدارة.
لكن اللافت ليس فقط ارتفاع بعض الرواتب المحتملة، بل اتساع حجم المسؤوليات التي أصبحت الشركات السعودية تبحث عمن يقودها. فالقائمة تجمع بين الجهات الحكومية والمشاريع العملاقة وقطاعات التقنية والطاقة والعقار والضيافة والقطاع المالي والتعليم، في صورة تعكس سوق عمل يتجه بصورة متزايدة نحو البحث عن قيادات قادرة على إدارة وظائف كاملة، وليس مجرد شغل مسميات إدارية.
وبالنسبة للباحث عن وظيفة قيادية، قد لا تكون المسألة في النهاية: كم يبلغ الراتب؟ بل ما حجم المسؤولية التي يمكن أن يتحول معها هذا المسمى إلى قفزة حقيقية في المسار المهني؟
In a sign reflecting the intense acceleration of mega-projects and economic activity in the Kingdom, competition in the Saudi job market is no longer just about the number of vacancies, but rather about the "quality of positions" and the astronomical figures associated with their responsibilities.
This week, global job platforms (such as LinkedIn and Indeed) have recorded a wave of senior executive and leadership positions in Riyadh, Jeddah, and major projects like "Qiddiya," ranging from CEOs, operations managers, and vice presidents, with financial incomes ranging between 100,000 and 350,000 riyals per month for top positions.
At the top of the list are positions such as CEO, Chief Operating Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and vice presidents, which are typically associated with leading companies or broad strategic roles.
The salaries for senior executive job opportunities vary widely, reaching between 100,000 and 350,000 riyals per month, depending on the company's size, sector, and experience, with an average of about 205,000 riyals within the category of senior executive positions.
Among the most notable jobs currently on the list are:
- CEO – Government Entity
- CEO – Trades Application
- CEO – Burjline Builders
- CEO of a Digital Logistics Platform – Innovation Consulting Group
- Chief Operating Officer – Private Entity
- Chief Operating Officer in the Water Treatment Sector – Raghb
- Chief Financial Officer – Government Entity
- Vice President of Operations – Government Entity
- Vice President of Finance and Administration – Midana Exploration
- Vice President of Sales in Saudi Arabia – Cognition
The actual compensation package varies significantly from one job to another, especially when annual bonuses, incentives, stock options, and benefits are included in the total compensation.
Qiddiya.. Dozens of Leadership Positions in One Project
Notably, Qiddiya appears on the list with a large number of leadership positions, including roles at the executive and senior manager levels.
The list includes:
- Senior Manager – Destination Partnerships
- Executive Director – Development
- Executive Director – Development in the Hospitality Sector
- Executive Director – Commercial Development
- Executive Director – Development of Commercial Offices
- Executive Director – Finance
- Senior Manager/Manager – Operational Planning and Performance
- Manager – Organizational Learning
- Manager – Financial Planning and Analysis for Project Development
- Senior Manager – Design Delivery for the Sports Stadium
Opportunities Not Limited to Mega Projects
The list is not limited to Riyadh or giga projects. In Jeddah, jobs such as:
- Head of Business Development – Ruya Recruitment
- HR and Government Affairs Manager – A'anab
- Vice President of Finance and Administration – Midana Exploration
Jobs are also available in Mecca, Medina, Dammam, Tabuk, and Khobar, reflecting the broad demand for specialized leadership outside the capital as well.
In the commercial sector, positions such as Senior Commercial Manager, Operations Manager, Head of Business Development, and Head of Sales are emerging. Salaries for these senior management and commercial positions range approximately between 45,000 and 75,000 riyals per month, with significant variation depending on the sector, size of the organization, and experience.
Technology Makes a Strong Entry
Technology is not absent from the scene, as the list includes:
- Chief Cybersecurity Officer – BytePlus in Riyadh
- AI Product Manager
- Product Manager
- Chief Data Architect
- Engineering Manager
- IT Manager
- Computing Manager
This reflects a clear shift in the composition of the leadership job market, where the highest-paying positions are no longer confined to traditional management, finance, and operations, but specialized technical expertise has become an essential part of the competition for top positions.
From Manager to Board Member
There are also positions of a different nature, including Board Member and Secretary of the Board, in addition to leadership academic roles such as:
- Dean of the Business School
- Dean of Engineering
- Dean of Information Technology
- Dean of Computing
- Dean of the College of Engineering and Computer Science
Attention-Grabbing Job List
Looking at the level of the positions offered, the most notable titles that deserve the attention of those seeking executive roles include: CEO, Chief Operating Officer, Chief Financial Officer, Vice President, Executive Director, Senior Manager, Program Manager, Senior Commercial Manager, Head of Business Development, Head of Sales, Chief Cybersecurity Officer, and Board Member.
However, what stands out is not just the high potential salaries, but the expanding scope of responsibilities that Saudi companies are looking for in their leaders. The list combines government entities, mega projects, and sectors such as technology, energy, real estate, hospitality, finance, and education, reflecting a job market increasingly oriented towards seeking leaders capable of managing complete functions, not just filling administrative titles.
For those seeking a leadership position, the question may ultimately not be: What is the salary? But rather, what is the scope of responsibility that can transform this title into a real leap in the career path?