In a sign reflecting the intense acceleration of mega-projects and economic activity in the Kingdom, competition in the Saudi job market is no longer just about the number of vacancies, but rather about the "quality of positions" and the astronomical figures associated with their responsibilities.

This week, global job platforms (such as LinkedIn and Indeed) have recorded a wave of senior executive and leadership positions in Riyadh, Jeddah, and major projects like "Qiddiya," ranging from CEOs, operations managers, and vice presidents, with financial incomes ranging between 100,000 and 350,000 riyals per month for top positions.

At the top of the list are positions such as CEO, Chief Operating Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and vice presidents, which are typically associated with leading companies or broad strategic roles.

The salaries for senior executive job opportunities vary widely, reaching between 100,000 and 350,000 riyals per month, depending on the company's size, sector, and experience, with an average of about 205,000 riyals within the category of senior executive positions.

Among the most notable jobs currently on the list are:

CEO – Government Entity

CEO – Trades Application

CEO – Burjline Builders

CEO of a Digital Logistics Platform – Innovation Consulting Group

Chief Operating Officer – Private Entity

Chief Operating Officer in the Water Treatment Sector – Raghb

Chief Financial Officer – Government Entity

Vice President of Operations – Government Entity

Vice President of Finance and Administration – Midana Exploration

Vice President of Sales in Saudi Arabia – Cognition

The actual compensation package varies significantly from one job to another, especially when annual bonuses, incentives, stock options, and benefits are included in the total compensation.

Qiddiya.. Dozens of Leadership Positions in One Project

Notably, Qiddiya appears on the list with a large number of leadership positions, including roles at the executive and senior manager levels.

The list includes:

Senior Manager – Destination Partnerships

Executive Director – Development

Executive Director – Development in the Hospitality Sector

Executive Director – Commercial Development

Executive Director – Development of Commercial Offices

Executive Director – Finance

Senior Manager/Manager – Operational Planning and Performance

Manager – Organizational Learning

Manager – Financial Planning and Analysis for Project Development

Senior Manager – Design Delivery for the Sports Stadium

Opportunities Not Limited to Mega Projects

The list is not limited to Riyadh or giga projects. In Jeddah, jobs such as:

Head of Business Development – Ruya Recruitment

HR and Government Affairs Manager – A'anab

Vice President of Finance and Administration – Midana Exploration

Jobs are also available in Mecca, Medina, Dammam, Tabuk, and Khobar, reflecting the broad demand for specialized leadership outside the capital as well.

In the commercial sector, positions such as Senior Commercial Manager, Operations Manager, Head of Business Development, and Head of Sales are emerging. Salaries for these senior management and commercial positions range approximately between 45,000 and 75,000 riyals per month, with significant variation depending on the sector, size of the organization, and experience.

Technology Makes a Strong Entry

Technology is not absent from the scene, as the list includes:

Chief Cybersecurity Officer – BytePlus in Riyadh

AI Product Manager

Product Manager

Chief Data Architect

Engineering Manager

IT Manager

Computing Manager

This reflects a clear shift in the composition of the leadership job market, where the highest-paying positions are no longer confined to traditional management, finance, and operations, but specialized technical expertise has become an essential part of the competition for top positions.

From Manager to Board Member

There are also positions of a different nature, including Board Member and Secretary of the Board, in addition to leadership academic roles such as:

Dean of the Business School

Dean of Engineering

Dean of Information Technology

Dean of Computing

Dean of the College of Engineering and Computer Science

Attention-Grabbing Job List

Looking at the level of the positions offered, the most notable titles that deserve the attention of those seeking executive roles include: CEO, Chief Operating Officer, Chief Financial Officer, Vice President, Executive Director, Senior Manager, Program Manager, Senior Commercial Manager, Head of Business Development, Head of Sales, Chief Cybersecurity Officer, and Board Member.

However, what stands out is not just the high potential salaries, but the expanding scope of responsibilities that Saudi companies are looking for in their leaders. The list combines government entities, mega projects, and sectors such as technology, energy, real estate, hospitality, finance, and education, reflecting a job market increasingly oriented towards seeking leaders capable of managing complete functions, not just filling administrative titles.

For those seeking a leadership position, the question may ultimately not be: What is the salary? But rather, what is the scope of responsibility that can transform this title into a real leap in the career path?