في واقعة جديدة تكشف حجم الكذب والتضليل والمتاجرة بالمعلومات المُضللة التي تمارسها مليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية، سقطت رواية حوثية جديدة أمام الحقائق، بعدما جرى تداول مقطع فيديو قديم على أنه يوثق آثار هجوم استهدف منشآت نفطية سعودية في ينبع.

القصة تكشف محاولة المليشيا الإرهابية توظيف الصور والفيديوهات القديمة لصناعة رواية مغايرة للواقع، وتتزامن مع ادعاءات حوثية بشأن استهداف منشآت نفطية في ينبع، فيما أظهر التحقق أن المقطع المتداول قديم ولا علاقة له بالسعودية، ويعود إلى حريق وقع في ميناء جبل علي بدبي عام 2021.

حريق في دبي قبل 5 سنوات

وبحسب التحقق الذي أجرته وكالة «رويترز»، فإن الفيديو يعود إلى يوليو 2021، ويوثق حريقاً اندلع في ميناء جبل علي بإمارة دبي، إثر انفجار حاوية على متن سفينة. وكان المكتب الإعلامي لحكومة دبي قد نشر المقطع وقتها، موضحاً أنه يوثق الحريق الذي اندلع في الميناء، دون تسجيل إصابات.

لا علاقة له بينبع

ويأتي تداول المقطع في وقت أعلنت جماعة الحوثي، في 19 سبتمبر الجاري، استهداف منشأة تابعة لشركة أرامكو في ينبع، فيما أعلن تحالف دعم الشرعية في اليمن الذي تقوده المملكة إحباط هجمات استهدفت مدناً عدة بينها ينبع. لكن الفيديو المتداول لا يوثق هذه الأحداث، إذ يعود إلى حادثة وقعت في ميناء جبل علي بدبي قبل نحو خمس سنوات.