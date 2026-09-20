في واقعة جديدة تكشف حجم الكذب والتضليل والمتاجرة بالمعلومات المُضللة التي تمارسها مليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية، سقطت رواية حوثية جديدة أمام الحقائق، بعدما جرى تداول مقطع فيديو قديم على أنه يوثق آثار هجوم استهدف منشآت نفطية سعودية في ينبع.
القصة تكشف محاولة المليشيا الإرهابية توظيف الصور والفيديوهات القديمة لصناعة رواية مغايرة للواقع، وتتزامن مع ادعاءات حوثية بشأن استهداف منشآت نفطية في ينبع، فيما أظهر التحقق أن المقطع المتداول قديم ولا علاقة له بالسعودية، ويعود إلى حريق وقع في ميناء جبل علي بدبي عام 2021.
حريق في دبي قبل 5 سنوات
وبحسب التحقق الذي أجرته وكالة «رويترز»، فإن الفيديو يعود إلى يوليو 2021، ويوثق حريقاً اندلع في ميناء جبل علي بإمارة دبي، إثر انفجار حاوية على متن سفينة. وكان المكتب الإعلامي لحكومة دبي قد نشر المقطع وقتها، موضحاً أنه يوثق الحريق الذي اندلع في الميناء، دون تسجيل إصابات.
لا علاقة له بينبع
ويأتي تداول المقطع في وقت أعلنت جماعة الحوثي، في 19 سبتمبر الجاري، استهداف منشأة تابعة لشركة أرامكو في ينبع، فيما أعلن تحالف دعم الشرعية في اليمن الذي تقوده المملكة إحباط هجمات استهدفت مدناً عدة بينها ينبع. لكن الفيديو المتداول لا يوثق هذه الأحداث، إذ يعود إلى حادثة وقعت في ميناء جبل علي بدبي قبل نحو خمس سنوات.
Accounts on social media circulated a video showing a fire and thick columns of smoke, claiming that it documents the aftermath of a Houthi attack targeting oil facilities in the city of Yanbu. However, verification revealed that the clip is old and has no connection to Saudi Arabia or recent attacks.
Fire in Dubai 5 Years Ago
According to verification conducted by Reuters, the video dates back to July 2021 and documents a fire that broke out at the Jebel Ali Port in the Emirate of Dubai, following an explosion of a container on board a ship. The media office of the Dubai government had published the clip at that time, clarifying that it documents the fire that erupted at the port, with no injuries reported.
No Connection to Yanbu
The circulation of the clip comes at a time when the Houthi group announced, on September 19, that it targeted a facility belonging to Aramco in Yanbu, while the Saudi-led coalition supporting legitimacy in Yemen announced thwarting attacks targeting several cities, including Yanbu. However, the circulated video does not document these events, as it dates back to an incident that occurred at Jebel Ali Port in Dubai about five years ago.