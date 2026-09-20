Accounts on social media circulated a video showing a fire and thick columns of smoke, claiming that it documents the aftermath of a Houthi attack targeting oil facilities in the city of Yanbu. However, verification revealed that the clip is old and has no connection to Saudi Arabia or recent attacks.

Fire in Dubai 5 Years Ago

According to verification conducted by Reuters, the video dates back to July 2021 and documents a fire that broke out at the Jebel Ali Port in the Emirate of Dubai, following an explosion of a container on board a ship. The media office of the Dubai government had published the clip at that time, clarifying that it documents the fire that erupted at the port, with no injuries reported.

No Connection to Yanbu

The circulation of the clip comes at a time when the Houthi group announced, on September 19, that it targeted a facility belonging to Aramco in Yanbu, while the Saudi-led coalition supporting legitimacy in Yemen announced thwarting attacks targeting several cities, including Yanbu. However, the circulated video does not document these events, as it dates back to an incident that occurred at Jebel Ali Port in Dubai about five years ago.