فيما شيعت مليشيا الحوثي أكثر من 73 مسلحاً في يوم واحد بينهم 25 قيادياً خلال الـ24 ساعة الماضية في عدد من المحافظات، يعيش زعيم الحوثيين الإرهابي عبدالملك الحوثي مرعوباً في كهوف مران في محافظة صعدة ويخشى حتى من لقاء قياداته.


وذكرت مصادر متطابقة، أن زعيم المليشيا الحوثية الإرهابي عبدالملك الحوثي يعيش في كهوف صعدة معزولاً حتى عن قياداته، مبينة أن عبدالملك الحوثي أبقى على حارسين شخصيين وعدد من المقربين منهم لحراسته، كما حُظرت الزيارات عليه حتى من أشقائه، وخفف التسجيلات والفيديوهات التي يظهر فيها على التلفزيون دون أن يعرفه اليمنيون منذ بروزه في صعدة في الحرب السادسة.


من جهة أخرى، نعى حوثيون على شبكات التواصل الاجتماعي عدداً من قياداتهم برتب مختلفة تراوحت بين مساعد وثلاثة برتبة عميد، إلى جانب عدد من العقداء والمقدمين والرائد والنقباء والملازمين بالتزامن مع تشييع 73 مسلحاً وقيادياً، ووفقاً لإحصاءات رصدتها وسائل إعلام يمنية فإن قتلى الحوثي منذ بدأ التصعيد منتصف يوليو الماضي ارتفع إلى أكثر من 413 عنصراً وقيادياً.


وذكرت وسائل إعلام حوثية أن التشييع جرى في صنعاء وصعدة وحجة والحديدة وذمار وعمران والمحويت وتعز وإب والجوف، دون أن يتم تحديد مكان وزمان مقتلهم.


وذكرت مصادر طبية في صنعاء لـ«عكاظ» أن المليشيا الحوثية لجأت لتشييع هذه الدفعة الكبيرة نظراً لعدم قدرة المستشفيات على استيعاب الكم الهائل من القتلى رغم أنهم موزعون على مستشفيات حكومية في مختلف المحافظات لكن القدرة الاستيعابية لم تعد ممكنة مما أجبرهم على تشييع هذا العدد الكبير في ظل المزيد من القتلى.


وعلى واقع الخسائر الكبيرة التي تمنى بها المليشيا الحوثية، قالت مصادر متطابقة في صنعاء لـ«عكاظ» إن المليشيا الحوثية تعيش حالة من الرعب ووجهت قياداتها بتخفيف الظهور الإعلامي والتنقلات وعدم النوم في منازلهم وفرض الطوارئ ليلاً في صنعاء.


وأوضحت المصادر أن قيادات المليشيا لا تنام في منازلها، وتتنقل في الشوارع والمنازل التي تعود ملكياتها للقيادات المناوئة للمليشيا وقيادات الشرعية.


وقال سكان محليون في صنعاء لـ«عكاظ»: أنهم رصدوا سيارات حوثية معكسة فيها مسلحين بأعداد صغيرة تتحرك كالأشباح في الشوارع، مرجحة أن تكون لقيادات حوثية تخشى من تعرضها للقصف.


وذكر السكان، أن هذه الحركة الحوثية مألوفة وكانت قيادات المليشيا تستخدمها إبان القصف الإسرائيلي والأمريكي على صنعاء.


وأفادت المصادر أن عدداً من أسر قيادات الحوثي المنتمية إلى محافظات عدة بينهم صعدة غادرت صنعاء خوفاً من الاستهداف، فيما فر مقربون من عبدالملك الحوثي بينهم أشقاؤه نحو مسقط رأسهم.