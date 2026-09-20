While the Houthi militia buried more than 73 armed men in a single day, including 25 leaders, over the past 24 hours in several provinces, the terrorist leader of the Houthis, Abdulmalik al-Houthi, lives in fear in the caves of Maran in Saada and is even afraid to meet with his leaders.



According to consistent sources, the terrorist leader of the Houthi militia, Abdulmalik al-Houthi, lives isolated in the caves of Saada, even from his own leaders. It was noted that Abdulmalik al-Houthi has kept two personal guards and several close associates for his protection, and visits have been banned even from his brothers. He has also reduced the recordings and videos in which he appears on television, making him unrecognizable to Yemenis since his emergence in Saada during the sixth war.



On another note, Houthis mourned several of their leaders on social media with ranks varying from assistant to three holding the rank of brigadier, alongside several colonels, majors, captains, and lieutenants, coinciding with the burial of 73 armed men and leaders. According to statistics monitored by Yemeni media, the number of Houthi casualties since the escalation began in mid-July has risen to more than 413 elements and leaders.



Houthi media reported that the burials took place in Sana'a, Saada, Hajjah, Al Hudaydah, Dhamar, Amran, Al Mahwit, Taiz, Ibb, and Al Jawf, without specifying the time and place of their deaths.



Medical sources in Sana'a told “Okaz” that the Houthi militia resorted to burying this large batch due to the hospitals' inability to accommodate the massive number of dead, even though they are distributed across government hospitals in various provinces, but the capacity has become insufficient, forcing them to bury this large number amid more casualties.



In light of the significant losses suffered by the Houthi militia, consistent sources in Sana'a told “Okaz” that the Houthi militia is living in a state of terror and has instructed its leaders to reduce their media appearances and movements, and not to sleep in their homes, imposing a nighttime curfew in Sana'a.



The sources clarified that the militia leaders do not sleep in their homes and move around in the streets and houses owned by leaders opposed to the militia and legitimate leaders.



Local residents in Sana'a told “Okaz” that they have observed Houthi vehicles with small numbers of armed men moving like ghosts in the streets, suggesting that they might belong to Houthi leaders fearing airstrikes.



Residents mentioned that this Houthi movement is familiar and was used by militia leaders during the Israeli and American bombardment of Sana'a.



Sources reported that several families of Houthi leaders from various provinces, including Saada, have left Sana'a out of fear of being targeted, while close associates of Abdulmalik al-Houthi, including his brothers, fled to their hometown.