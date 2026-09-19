Ibrahim Al-Jafali and Brothers Company confirmed in a statement that the news circulating on some social media platforms and media outlets, especially what was published by Bloomberg, regarding the transfer of the operations or offices of the Ibrahim Al-Jafali and Brothers Group, is inaccurate. The company firmly asserts that this news is completely unfounded and that all its operations and investments in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are still, and will remain, as they are without any transfer or relocation to any other entity or country.

The company confirms that since its establishment in 1936, it has never moved its operations outside the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and there is no current or future intention or plan to relocate its operations to any other entity or country.

The company also emphasizes that neither its Chairman, Mr. Khalid bin Ahmed Al-Jafali, in his capacity as its official representative, nor the company itself has any connection to the entity mentioned in the circulated news, and that no statement or announcement has been issued by him regarding this matter.

The company reiterates its commitment to the Saudi market and its constant desire to continue its developmental and investment journey from within the Kingdom, believing in the objectives of Vision 2030 and contributing to achieving its developmental ambitions, reflecting the depth of its roots and its steadfastness in the land where it was established and has thrived for decades of work and giving.

The company also confirms that it will take appropriate legal actions against any entity that deliberately spreads incorrect information that may harm its reputation or create confusion among the public.