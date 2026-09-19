أكدت شركة إبراهيم الجفالي وإخوانه، في بيان، أن الأنباء المتداولة في بعض وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي ووسائل الإعلام، وخاصة ما نشرته وكالة بلومبيرغ، من أنباء غير دقيقة بشأن انتقال أعمال أو مكاتب مجموعة إبراهيم الجفالي وإخوانه، فإن شركة إبراهيم الجفالي وإخوانه تؤكد بشكل قاطع أن هذه الأنباء لا تمت للحقيقة بصلة، وأن جميع أعمالها واستثماراتها في المملكة العربية السعودية ما زالت، وستبقى، قائمة كما هي دون أي انتقال أو نقل إلى أي جهة أو دولة أخرى.
وتؤكد الشركة أنها، منذ تأسيسها عام 1936م، لم تنقل عملياتها يوماً خارج المملكة العربية السعودية، وأنه لا توجد أي نية أو خطة، حالياً أو مستقبلاً، لنقل عملياتها إلى أي جهة أو دولة أخرى.
كما تؤكد الشركة أنه لا علاقة إطلاقاً لا لرئيس مجلس إدارتها السيد/ خالد بن أحمد الجفالي، بصفته ممثلها الرسمي، ولا للشركة بالجهة المذكورة في الخبر المتداول، وأنه لم يصدر عنه أي تصريح أو بيان بهذا الشأن.
وتُجدد الشركة تأكيدها على استمرار التزامها الراسخ تجاه السوق السعودية، وحرصها الدائم على مواصلة مسيرتها التنموية والاستثمارية من داخل المملكة، إيماناً منها بمستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030، ومساهمةً منها في تحقيق طموحاتها التنموية، بما يعكس عمق جذورها وثباتها في الأرض التي نشأت وترعرعت فيها على مدى عقود من العمل والعطاء.
كما تؤكد الشركة أنها ستتخذ ما تراه مناسباً من إجراءات نظامية إزاء أي جهة تتعمد نشر معلومات غير صحيحة قد تمس بسمعتها أو تُحدث لبساً لدى الرأي العام.
Ibrahim Al-Jafali and Brothers Company confirmed in a statement that the news circulating on some social media platforms and media outlets, especially what was published by Bloomberg, regarding the transfer of the operations or offices of the Ibrahim Al-Jafali and Brothers Group, is inaccurate. The company firmly asserts that this news is completely unfounded and that all its operations and investments in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are still, and will remain, as they are without any transfer or relocation to any other entity or country.
The company confirms that since its establishment in 1936, it has never moved its operations outside the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and there is no current or future intention or plan to relocate its operations to any other entity or country.
The company also emphasizes that neither its Chairman, Mr. Khalid bin Ahmed Al-Jafali, in his capacity as its official representative, nor the company itself has any connection to the entity mentioned in the circulated news, and that no statement or announcement has been issued by him regarding this matter.
The company reiterates its commitment to the Saudi market and its constant desire to continue its developmental and investment journey from within the Kingdom, believing in the objectives of Vision 2030 and contributing to achieving its developmental ambitions, reflecting the depth of its roots and its steadfastness in the land where it was established and has thrived for decades of work and giving.
The company also confirms that it will take appropriate legal actions against any entity that deliberately spreads incorrect information that may harm its reputation or create confusion among the public.