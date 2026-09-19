وصل وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله إلى نيويورك في الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية لترؤس وفد المملكة العربية السعودية المشارك في أعمال الأسبوع الرفيع المستوى للجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة في دورتها الحادية والثمانين.
ويضم وفد المملكة: سفيرة خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية الأميرة ريما بنت بندر بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز،
ووزير الدولة للشؤون الخارجية عضو مجلس الوزراء مبعوث شؤون المناخ عادل بن أحمد الجبير، والمستشار بالديوان الملكي المشرف العام على مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية الدكتور عبدالله بن عبدالعزيز الربيعة، ونائب وزير الصحة للتخطيط والتطوير المهندس عبدالعزيز بن حمد الرميح، ووكيل وزارة الخارجية للشؤون الدولية المتعددة المشرف العام على وكالة الوزارة لشؤون الاقتصاد والتنمية الدكتور عبدالرحمن بن إبراهيم الرسي، والمندوب الدائم للمملكة لدى الأمم المتحدة السفير عبدالعزيز بن محمد الواصل، وعدداً من المسؤولين في المملكة.
وتأتي مشاركة المملكة هذا العام في أعمال الأسبوع الرفيع المستوى للجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة في إطار حرصها على تعزيز التعاون الدولي والعمل متعدد الأطراف، حيث من المقرر أن تشهد المشاركة عدداً من الاجتماعات واللقاءات الثنائية التي تهدف إلى تعزيز التنسيق والتعاون مع الدول الشقيقة والصديقة والمنظمات الدولية، ومناقشة الموضوعات المدرجة على جدول أعمال الجمعية العامة، والإسهام في الجهود الرامية إلى إحلال الأمن والاستقرار ومواجهة التحديات والقضايا ذات الأولوية على المستويين الإقليمي والدولي.
Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah arrived in New York, United States, to head the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's delegation participating in the high-level week of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly.
The Kingdom's delegation includes: the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the United States, Princess Reema bint Bandar bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz,
the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, a member of the Council of Ministers, and Climate Affairs Envoy Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir, the advisor at the Royal Court and General Supervisor of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Rabeeah, the Deputy Minister of Health for Planning and Development, Engineer Abdulaziz bin Hamad Al-Rumaih, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Multilateral International Affairs and General Supervisor of the Ministry's Agency for Economic and Development Affairs, Dr. Abdulrahman bin Ibrahim Al-Rassi, the Kingdom's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Abdulaziz bin Mohammed Al-Wasil, and a number of officials from the Kingdom.
The Kingdom's participation this year in the high-level week of the United Nations General Assembly comes within the framework of its commitment to enhancing international cooperation and multilateral work, as the participation is expected to witness a number of meetings and bilateral encounters aimed at strengthening coordination and cooperation with brotherly and friendly countries and international organizations, discussing the topics on the General Assembly's agenda, and contributing to efforts aimed at achieving security and stability and addressing priority challenges and issues at both regional and international levels.