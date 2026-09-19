وصل وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله إلى نيويورك في الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية لترؤس وفد المملكة العربية السعودية المشارك في أعمال الأسبوع الرفيع المستوى للجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة في دورتها الحادية والثمانين.

ويضم وفد المملكة: سفيرة خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية الأميرة ريما بنت بندر بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز،

ووزير الدولة للشؤون الخارجية عضو مجلس الوزراء مبعوث شؤون المناخ عادل بن أحمد الجبير، والمستشار بالديوان الملكي المشرف العام على مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية الدكتور عبدالله بن عبدالعزيز الربيعة، ونائب وزير الصحة للتخطيط والتطوير المهندس عبدالعزيز بن حمد الرميح، ووكيل وزارة الخارجية للشؤون الدولية المتعددة المشرف العام على وكالة الوزارة لشؤون الاقتصاد والتنمية الدكتور عبدالرحمن بن إبراهيم الرسي، والمندوب الدائم للمملكة لدى الأمم المتحدة السفير عبدالعزيز بن محمد الواصل، وعدداً من المسؤولين في المملكة.

وتأتي مشاركة المملكة هذا العام في أعمال الأسبوع الرفيع المستوى للجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة في إطار حرصها على تعزيز التعاون الدولي والعمل متعدد الأطراف، حيث من المقرر أن تشهد المشاركة عدداً من الاجتماعات واللقاءات الثنائية التي تهدف إلى تعزيز التنسيق والتعاون مع الدول الشقيقة والصديقة والمنظمات الدولية، ومناقشة الموضوعات المدرجة على جدول أعمال الجمعية العامة، والإسهام في الجهود الرامية إلى إحلال الأمن والاستقرار ومواجهة التحديات والقضايا ذات الأولوية على المستويين الإقليمي والدولي.