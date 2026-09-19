Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah arrived in New York, United States, to head the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's delegation participating in the high-level week of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The Kingdom's delegation includes: the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the United States, Princess Reema bint Bandar bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz,

the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, a member of the Council of Ministers, and Climate Affairs Envoy Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir, the advisor at the Royal Court and General Supervisor of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Rabeeah, the Deputy Minister of Health for Planning and Development, Engineer Abdulaziz bin Hamad Al-Rumaih, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Multilateral International Affairs and General Supervisor of the Ministry's Agency for Economic and Development Affairs, Dr. Abdulrahman bin Ibrahim Al-Rassi, the Kingdom's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Abdulaziz bin Mohammed Al-Wasil, and a number of officials from the Kingdom.

The Kingdom's participation this year in the high-level week of the United Nations General Assembly comes within the framework of its commitment to enhancing international cooperation and multilateral work, as the participation is expected to witness a number of meetings and bilateral encounters aimed at strengthening coordination and cooperation with brotherly and friendly countries and international organizations, discussing the topics on the General Assembly's agenda, and contributing to efforts aimed at achieving security and stability and addressing priority challenges and issues at both regional and international levels.