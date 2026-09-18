في ليلة درامية هزت أركان الوسط الفني والرياضي في تركيا، وسعت النيابة العامة بمدينة إسطنبول نطاق واحدة من أضخم الحملات الأمنية، ليجد عدد من أبرز نجوم الصف الأول أنفسهم داخل مراكز التوقيف وأسرة معهد الطب الشرعي.
الحملة المفاجئة أطاحت بـ 20 شخصاً حتى الآن من أصل 24 صدرت بحقهم أوامر ضبط، وكان الذهول حاضراً مع ظهور أسماء الموقوفين، وفي مقدمتهم بطل مسلسل «الحفرة» الممثل آراس بولوت إينيملي، والمغني الشهير «سيفو»، والممثلتان ميليس سيزن ونيلبيري شاهينكايا، إلى جانب نجم كرة القدم السابق حسن شاش، وشخصيات بارزة من عالم الأعمال ومواقع التواصل.
وشهدت الساعات الأولى من التوقيف إجراءات أمنية وطبية صارمة، حيث اقتحمت الفرق الأمنية منازل المشتبه بهم لتفتيشها بالكامل، قبل أن يُنقل النجوم إلى معهد الطب الشرعي لأخذ عينات من الدم والشعر لإجراء تحاليل دقيقة للكشف عن التعاطي.
وكشفت التحقيقات عن انقسام القضية إلى مسارين شديدي الخطورة، الأول يلاحق اتهامات حيازة واستخدام المواد المخدرة وتسهيل تعاطيها، بينما يفتح المسار الثاني ملفات مسكوت عنها تتعلق بانتهاك الخصوصية، والابتزاز، والتسهيل لأعمال منافية للآداب، لتتحول هذه الليلة إلى محطة مفصلية في السلسلة التي تلاحق مشاهير تركيا منذ أشهر.
On a dramatic night that shook the foundations of the artistic and sports community in Turkey, the public prosecutor's office in Istanbul expanded the scope of one of the largest security operations, leading several of the top first-tier stars to find themselves inside detention centers and the forensic medicine institute.
The surprise operation has so far apprehended 20 individuals out of 24 for whom arrest warrants were issued, and shock was palpable as the names of the detainees emerged, including the star of the series "The Pit," actor Aras Bulut İynemli, the famous singer "Sifo," and actresses Melis Sezen and Nilperi Şahinkaya, alongside former football star Hasan Şaş, and prominent figures from the business world and social media.
The first hours of detention witnessed strict security and medical procedures, as security teams raided the homes of the suspects for thorough searches, before the stars were transferred to the forensic medicine institute to take samples of blood and hair for precise analyses to detect substance use.
The investigations revealed that the case has split into two highly dangerous paths: the first pursues charges of possession and use of narcotic substances and facilitating their use, while the second opens files that have been kept quiet regarding violations of privacy, extortion, and facilitating acts contrary to public morals, turning this night into a pivotal moment in the series of events that have been chasing Turkish celebrities for months.