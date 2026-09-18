On a dramatic night that shook the foundations of the artistic and sports community in Turkey, the public prosecutor's office in Istanbul expanded the scope of one of the largest security operations, leading several of the top first-tier stars to find themselves inside detention centers and the forensic medicine institute.

The surprise operation has so far apprehended 20 individuals out of 24 for whom arrest warrants were issued, and shock was palpable as the names of the detainees emerged, including the star of the series "The Pit," actor Aras Bulut İynemli, the famous singer "Sifo," and actresses Melis Sezen and Nilperi Şahinkaya, alongside former football star Hasan Şaş, and prominent figures from the business world and social media.

The first hours of detention witnessed strict security and medical procedures, as security teams raided the homes of the suspects for thorough searches, before the stars were transferred to the forensic medicine institute to take samples of blood and hair for precise analyses to detect substance use.

The investigations revealed that the case has split into two highly dangerous paths: the first pursues charges of possession and use of narcotic substances and facilitating their use, while the second opens files that have been kept quiet regarding violations of privacy, extortion, and facilitating acts contrary to public morals, turning this night into a pivotal moment in the series of events that have been chasing Turkish celebrities for months.