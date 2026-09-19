فاز فريق أستون فيلا على مضيفه توتنهام بثلاثة أهداف مقابل هدفين في المباراة التي جمعتهما اليوم (السبت) على ملعب «توتنهام هوتسبير»، ضمن منافسات الجولة الخامسة من مسابقة الدوري الإنجليزي (البريميرليغ).

معاناة توتنهام تتواصل

ويعد هذا الفوز الأول لفريق أستون فيلا في البريميرليغ هذا الموسم، فيما تستمر معاناة توتنهام دون فوز حتى الآن، إذ تكبد 3 هزائم وتعادل في مباراتين.

أهداف المباراة

افتتح يوهان مانزامبي التسجيل لأستون فيلا في الدقيقة 45+5، ثم أضاف نيكولاس جاكسون الهدف الثاني في الدقيقة 67، قبل أن يوقع إميليانو بوينديا على الهدف الثالث في الدقيقة 76.

وانتفض توتنهام قبل نهاية اللقاء بتسجيل هدفين عن طريق كونور غالاغير ويان باول فان هيك في الدقيقتين 86 و90+8، لكن الوقت لم يسعف السبيرز لمحاولة إدراك التعادل.

ترتيب الفريقين

بهذه النتيجة، رفع أستون فيلا رصيده إلى 4 نقاط في المركز الخامس عشر بجدول ترتيب البريميرليغ، بينما تجمد رصيد توتنهام عند نقطتين في المركز الثامن عشر.