Aston Villa defeated their host Tottenham Hotspur with a score of three goals to two in the match that took place today (Saturday) at the "Tottenham Hotspur Stadium," as part of the fifth round of the English Premier League (Premier League).

Tottenham's Struggles Continue

This victory marks Aston Villa's first in the Premier League this season, while Tottenham's struggles continue without a win so far, having suffered 3 defeats and drawn 2 matches.

Match Goals

Yohan Mansabé opened the scoring for Aston Villa in the 45+5 minute, followed by Nicolas Jackson adding the second goal in the 67th minute, before Emiliano Buendía sealed the third goal in the 76th minute.

Tottenham rallied before the end of the match, scoring two goals through Conor Gallagher and Jan Paul van Hecke in the 86th and 90+8 minutes, respectively, but time did not allow Spurs to attempt to equalize.

Team Standings

With this result, Aston Villa raised their points to 4, placing them in fifteenth position in the Premier League standings, while Tottenham's points remained at 2, placing them in eighteenth position.