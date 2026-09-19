فاز فريق أستون فيلا على مضيفه توتنهام بثلاثة أهداف مقابل هدفين في المباراة التي جمعتهما اليوم (السبت) على ملعب «توتنهام هوتسبير»، ضمن منافسات الجولة الخامسة من مسابقة الدوري الإنجليزي (البريميرليغ).
معاناة توتنهام تتواصل
ويعد هذا الفوز الأول لفريق أستون فيلا في البريميرليغ هذا الموسم، فيما تستمر معاناة توتنهام دون فوز حتى الآن، إذ تكبد 3 هزائم وتعادل في مباراتين.
أهداف المباراة
افتتح يوهان مانزامبي التسجيل لأستون فيلا في الدقيقة 45+5، ثم أضاف نيكولاس جاكسون الهدف الثاني في الدقيقة 67، قبل أن يوقع إميليانو بوينديا على الهدف الثالث في الدقيقة 76.
وانتفض توتنهام قبل نهاية اللقاء بتسجيل هدفين عن طريق كونور غالاغير ويان باول فان هيك في الدقيقتين 86 و90+8، لكن الوقت لم يسعف السبيرز لمحاولة إدراك التعادل.
ترتيب الفريقين
بهذه النتيجة، رفع أستون فيلا رصيده إلى 4 نقاط في المركز الخامس عشر بجدول ترتيب البريميرليغ، بينما تجمد رصيد توتنهام عند نقطتين في المركز الثامن عشر.
Aston Villa defeated their host Tottenham Hotspur with a score of three goals to two in the match that took place today (Saturday) at the "Tottenham Hotspur Stadium," as part of the fifth round of the English Premier League (Premier League).
Tottenham's Struggles Continue
This victory marks Aston Villa's first in the Premier League this season, while Tottenham's struggles continue without a win so far, having suffered 3 defeats and drawn 2 matches.
Match Goals
Yohan Mansabé opened the scoring for Aston Villa in the 45+5 minute, followed by Nicolas Jackson adding the second goal in the 67th minute, before Emiliano Buendía sealed the third goal in the 76th minute.
Tottenham rallied before the end of the match, scoring two goals through Conor Gallagher and Jan Paul van Hecke in the 86th and 90+8 minutes, respectively, but time did not allow Spurs to attempt to equalize.
Team Standings
With this result, Aston Villa raised their points to 4, placing them in fifteenth position in the Premier League standings, while Tottenham's points remained at 2, placing them in eighteenth position.