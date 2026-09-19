Under the cover of shipments labeled "ready-made clothes," one of the largest shipments of illicit tobacco intended for smuggling from the UAE to European markets was hidden, through a complex distribution plan aimed at dividing the loads to avoid raising suspicion.

The scheme was based on distributing nine massive shipments through three different air freight outlets in Dubai simultaneously. The accompanying official documents explicitly stated that the contents were ready-made clothes, destined for a European country, but the customs data was merely a fictitious cover concealing an attempt to smuggle illicit cigarettes.

Inside the boxes, it turned out that the shipments contained 360,500 cartons of illicit cigarettes, with a total weight exceeding 7 tons, containing more than 70 million illicit cigarettes made from prohibited tobacco prepared for circulation in Europe without licenses or health inspections.

According to the Air Cargo Centers Management at Dubai Customs, the nine shipments were divided among three air outlets and belonged to one company and importer who used a method of fragmentation and document camouflage to circumvent export restrictions, in an attempt to pass and smuggle illicit cigarettes into European supply chains.