تحت غطاء شحنات «ملابس جاهزة»، اختبأت واحدة من أكبر شحنات التبغ غير المشروع المراد تهريبها من الإمارات إلى الأسواق الأوروبية، عبر خطة توزيع معقدة استهدفت تقسيم الحمولات لمنع إثارة الشبهات.

بني المخطط على توزيع تسع شحنات ضخمة عبر ثلاثة منافذ مختلفة للشحن الجوي في دبي في وقت واحد. كانت الأوراق الرسمية المرفقة تنص صراحة على أن المحتويات عبارة عن ملابس جاهزة، متجهة إلى دولة أوروبية، إلا أن البيانات الجمركية كانت مجرد غطاء وهمي يخفي محاولة تهريب السجائر غير المشروعة.

وداخل الصناديق، تبين أن الشحنات خُبئ داخلها 360500 علبة سجائر غير مشروعة، بوزن إجمالي تجاوز 7 أطنان، تحتوي على أكثر من 70 مليون سيجارة غير مشروعة من التبغ الممنوع المجهز للتداول في أوروبا دون تراخيص أو تدقيق صحي.

وبحسب إدارة مراكز الشحن الجوي في جمارك دبي، كانت الشحنات التسع مقسمة على ثلاثة منافذ جوية، وتعود لشركة ومستورد واحد استخدم أسلوب التجزئة والتمويه بالوثائق للالتفاف على قيود التصدير، في محاولة لتمرير السجائر غير المشروعة وتهريبها إلى سلاسل الإمداد الأوروبية.