You might think that high blood pressure is solely related to diet and increased salt intake, but small details in your daily routine could play the biggest role in straining your heart and pushing pressure levels into dangerous ranges.

Dr. Amir Khan, a general medicine specialist and participant in popular health programs, warned that living under continuous psychological stress releases successive waves of the hormones adrenaline and cortisol. This hormonal secretion ends with the narrowing of blood vessels and an increase in heart rate, keeping blood pressure elevated for prolonged periods.

The list of silent culprits doesn’t stop at stress alone; its effects extend to the habit of drinking coffee and energy drinks. For those who are highly sensitive to caffeine, even limited doses can cause a temporary yet sudden spike in blood pressure levels.

In bedrooms, the impact doubles with a lack of hours dedicated to rest. Continuous sleep deprivation robs the body of its natural mechanism for reorganizing stress hormones and prevents the usual nighttime drop in pressure, paving the way for the development of chronic high blood pressure in the long term.

The most common surprise is revealed by the home medicine cabinet, as some common medications, particularly decongestants used to treat colds and flu, cause narrowing of blood vessels in the nose and the body as a whole to alleviate nasal congestion, indirectly raising blood pressure for those who do not monitor the effects of these medications.

The danger is highlighted by the habit of sitting for long periods in front of screens or at a desk, as prolonged inactivity reduces the elasticity of blood vessels and hinders smooth blood flow, turning a sedentary lifestyle into a silent trigger that strains the heart daily.