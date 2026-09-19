لعلك تعتقد أن ارتفاع ضغط الدم يرتبط حصراً بالنظام الغذائي وزيادة الملح، لكن تفاصيل صغيرة في جدولك اليومي قد تلعب الدور الأكبر في إجهاد قلبك ودفع مستويات الضغط إلى نطاقات خطرة.

حذر المتخصص في الطب العام والمشارك في البرامج الصحية الشهيرة الطبيب البريطاني أمير خان من أن العيش تحت ضغط نفسي مستمر يطلق موجات متتالية من هرموني الأدرينالين والكورتيزول. وينتهي هذا الإفراز الهرموني بتضييق الأوعية الدموية وتسارع نبضات القلب، مما يبقي ضغط الدم مرتفعاً لفترات طويلة.

ولا تتوقف قائمة المتهمين الصامتين عند التوتر فقط، إذ يمتد التأثير إلى عادة احتساء القهوة ومشروبات الطاقة. فبالنسبة لمن يملكون حساسية عالية تجاه الكافيين، يمكن لجرعات محدودة أن تحدث طفرة مؤقتة لكنها مفاجئة في مستويات ضغط الدم.

وفي غرف النوم، يتضاعف التأثير مع قلة الساعات المخصصة للراحة. فالحرمان المستمر من النوم يحرِم الجسم من آليته الطبيعية لإعادة تنظيم هرمونات التوتر، ويمنع هبوط الضغط الليلي المعتاد، مما يمهد الطريق لنشوء ارتفاع ضغط الدم المزمن على المدى البعيد.

أما المفاجأة الأكثر شيوعاً، فتكشفها خزانة الأدوية المنزلية، إذ تتسبب بعض العقاقير الشائعة، وفي مقدمتها مزيلات الاحتقان المستخدمة لمعالجة الرشح والأنفلونزا، في تضيق الأوعية الدموية بالأنف والجسم ككل لتخفيف انسداد مجرى التنفس، مما يرفع ضغط الدم بأسلوب غير مباشر لمن لا يراقبون تأثير هذه الأدوية.

وتبرز الخطورة في عادة الجلوس لفترات طويلة أمام الشاشات أو المكتب، إذ يقلل الخمول الممتد من مرونة الأوعية الدموية ويعيق تدفق الدم بسلاسة، ليتحول نمط الحياة الركيك إلى محفز صامت يجهد القلب بشكل يومي.