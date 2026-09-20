أدان رئيس البرلمان العربي محمد بن أحمد اليماحي بأشد العبارات الهجوم الحوثي الذي استهدف مدينة الرياض، معتبراً أن الاعتداء يمثل انتهاكاً صارخاً للقانون الدولي وتهديداً للأمن القومي العربي واستقرار المنطقة.

وأكد اليماحي، في بيان اليوم (الأحد)، تضامن البرلمان العربي الكامل مع المملكة العربية السعودية، ووقوفه إلى جانبها في الإجراءات التي تتخذها للدفاع عن أمنها وسلامة أراضيها في مواجهة أي اعتداءات.

ودعا رئيس البرلمان العربي المجتمع الدولي، ولا سيما مجلس الأمن الدولي، إلى تحمل مسؤولياته القانونية والسياسية والعمل على وقف هذه الاعتداءات وضمان عدم تكرارها، إلى جانب محاسبة المسؤولين عنها.

ويأتي الموقف البرلماني العربي في ظل تصاعد تكرار ميليشيا الحوثيين لهجماتها ضد أهداف داخل الأراضي السعودية، إذ شهد سبتمبر الجاري اعتداءات بالصواريخ الباليستية والطائرات المسيّرة استهدفت عدداً من المدن والمنشآت المدنية والاقتصادية السعودية. وكانت السلطات السعودية قد أعلنت في وقت سابق إصابة 73 مدنياً جراء هجمات استهدفت أعياناً مدنية واقتصادية في أبها وخميس مشيط وجازان ونجران.

كما سبق أن أدان اليماحي هجمات حوثية استهدفت المنطقة الجنوبية للمملكة، مؤكداً أن أمن السعودية يمثل جزءاً من منظومة الأمن القومي العربي، ومحذراً من تداعيات استمرار الهجمات على أمن المنطقة والاستقرار الإقليمي.

وتصاعدت خلال الفترة الأخيرة الدعوات العربية والدولية إلى وقف الهجمات التي تهدد أمن المملكة، بالتزامن مع استمرار التوتر المرتبط بالملف اليمني وأمن الملاحة في البحر الأحمر، وكان البرلمان العربي قد دعا في مناسبات سابقة الأمم المتحدة ومجلس الأمن إلى اتخاذ موقف حازم تجاه الاعتداءات الحوثية وضمان حماية أمن الملاحة والممرات المائية.