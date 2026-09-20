The President of the Arab Parliament, Mohammed bin Ahmed Al-Yamahi, strongly condemned the Houthi attack that targeted the city of Riyadh, considering that the assault represents a blatant violation of international law and a threat to Arab national security and regional stability.

Al-Yamahi affirmed, in a statement today (Sunday), the Arab Parliament's full solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its support for the measures it is taking to defend its security and the safety of its territories in the face of any aggressions.

The President of the Arab Parliament called on the international community, particularly the United Nations Security Council, to bear its legal and political responsibilities and to work to stop these aggressions and ensure they do not recur, as well as to hold those responsible accountable.

The Arab parliamentary stance comes amid the increasing frequency of Houthi militia attacks against targets within Saudi territory, as September has witnessed ballistic missile and drone assaults targeting several Saudi cities and civilian and economic facilities. Saudi authorities had previously announced that 73 civilians were injured due to attacks targeting civilian and economic sites in Abha, Khamis Mushait, Jazan, and Najran.

Al-Yamahi had also previously condemned Houthi attacks targeting the southern region of the Kingdom, emphasizing that the security of Saudi Arabia is part of the Arab national security system and warning of the repercussions of continued attacks on regional security and stability.

Recently, there has been an increase in Arab and international calls to stop the attacks that threaten the Kingdom's security, coinciding with the ongoing tension related to the Yemeni file and maritime security in the Red Sea. The Arab Parliament had previously called on the United Nations and the Security Council to take a firm stance regarding Houthi aggressions and to ensure the protection of maritime security and waterways.