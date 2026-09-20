أدان رئيس البرلمان العربي محمد بن أحمد اليماحي بأشد العبارات الهجوم الحوثي الذي استهدف مدينة الرياض، معتبراً أن الاعتداء يمثل انتهاكاً صارخاً للقانون الدولي وتهديداً للأمن القومي العربي واستقرار المنطقة.
وأكد اليماحي، في بيان اليوم (الأحد)، تضامن البرلمان العربي الكامل مع المملكة العربية السعودية، ووقوفه إلى جانبها في الإجراءات التي تتخذها للدفاع عن أمنها وسلامة أراضيها في مواجهة أي اعتداءات.
ودعا رئيس البرلمان العربي المجتمع الدولي، ولا سيما مجلس الأمن الدولي، إلى تحمل مسؤولياته القانونية والسياسية والعمل على وقف هذه الاعتداءات وضمان عدم تكرارها، إلى جانب محاسبة المسؤولين عنها.
ويأتي الموقف البرلماني العربي في ظل تصاعد تكرار ميليشيا الحوثيين لهجماتها ضد أهداف داخل الأراضي السعودية، إذ شهد سبتمبر الجاري اعتداءات بالصواريخ الباليستية والطائرات المسيّرة استهدفت عدداً من المدن والمنشآت المدنية والاقتصادية السعودية. وكانت السلطات السعودية قد أعلنت في وقت سابق إصابة 73 مدنياً جراء هجمات استهدفت أعياناً مدنية واقتصادية في أبها وخميس مشيط وجازان ونجران.
كما سبق أن أدان اليماحي هجمات حوثية استهدفت المنطقة الجنوبية للمملكة، مؤكداً أن أمن السعودية يمثل جزءاً من منظومة الأمن القومي العربي، ومحذراً من تداعيات استمرار الهجمات على أمن المنطقة والاستقرار الإقليمي.
وتصاعدت خلال الفترة الأخيرة الدعوات العربية والدولية إلى وقف الهجمات التي تهدد أمن المملكة، بالتزامن مع استمرار التوتر المرتبط بالملف اليمني وأمن الملاحة في البحر الأحمر، وكان البرلمان العربي قد دعا في مناسبات سابقة الأمم المتحدة ومجلس الأمن إلى اتخاذ موقف حازم تجاه الاعتداءات الحوثية وضمان حماية أمن الملاحة والممرات المائية.
The President of the Arab Parliament, Mohammed bin Ahmed Al-Yamahi, strongly condemned the Houthi attack that targeted the city of Riyadh, considering that the assault represents a blatant violation of international law and a threat to Arab national security and regional stability.
Al-Yamahi affirmed, in a statement today (Sunday), the Arab Parliament's full solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its support for the measures it is taking to defend its security and the safety of its territories in the face of any aggressions.
The President of the Arab Parliament called on the international community, particularly the United Nations Security Council, to bear its legal and political responsibilities and to work to stop these aggressions and ensure they do not recur, as well as to hold those responsible accountable.
The Arab parliamentary stance comes amid the increasing frequency of Houthi militia attacks against targets within Saudi territory, as September has witnessed ballistic missile and drone assaults targeting several Saudi cities and civilian and economic facilities. Saudi authorities had previously announced that 73 civilians were injured due to attacks targeting civilian and economic sites in Abha, Khamis Mushait, Jazan, and Najran.
Al-Yamahi had also previously condemned Houthi attacks targeting the southern region of the Kingdom, emphasizing that the security of Saudi Arabia is part of the Arab national security system and warning of the repercussions of continued attacks on regional security and stability.
Recently, there has been an increase in Arab and international calls to stop the attacks that threaten the Kingdom's security, coinciding with the ongoing tension related to the Yemeni file and maritime security in the Red Sea. The Arab Parliament had previously called on the United Nations and the Security Council to take a firm stance regarding Houthi aggressions and to ensure the protection of maritime security and waterways.