حذّرت السفارة السعودية في اليابان المواطنين السعوديين من الأعاصير المتوقّع مرورها على اليابان، وما يصاحبها من رياح شديدة وفيضانات.
وأهابت السفارة، عبر حسابها في موقع التواصل الاجتماعي «X»، بالمواطنين السعوديين في اليابان أخذ الحيطة والحذر، مشيرةً إلى متابعة تعليمات السلطات المحلية باستمرار.
ودعت السفارة، في حال حدوث أي طارئ -لا قدر الله-، إلى التواصل مع شؤون السعوديين على هاتف: 09055833862.
The Saudi Embassy in Japan has warned Saudi citizens about the expected hurricanes passing through Japan, along with the accompanying strong winds and floods.
The embassy urged Saudi citizens in Japan, via its account on the social media platform "X," to exercise caution and vigilance, noting the importance of continuously following the instructions of local authorities.
The embassy also called for contacting Saudi affairs in case of any emergency - God forbid - at the phone number: 09055833862.