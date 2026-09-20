حذّرت السفارة السعودية في اليابان المواطنين السعوديين من الأعاصير المتوقّع مرورها على اليابان، وما يصاحبها من رياح شديدة وفيضانات.

وأهابت السفارة، عبر حسابها في موقع التواصل الاجتماعي «X»، بالمواطنين السعوديين في اليابان أخذ الحيطة والحذر، مشيرةً إلى متابعة تعليمات السلطات المحلية باستمرار.

ودعت السفارة، في حال حدوث أي طارئ -لا قدر الله-، إلى التواصل مع شؤون السعوديين على هاتف: 09055833862.