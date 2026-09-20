Jeddah Governor Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Jalawi received the report of the "Jeddah Healthy City" program for the year 2026 during his meeting today at the governorate's headquarters with the Director of the Ministry of Health branch in Jeddah, Dr. Mishal bin Musfer Al-Sayali, and several health leaders from the branch.



Evaluation of 4 Model Neighborhoods



The Governor of Jeddah reviewed the program's achievements in enhancing public health and quality of life, appreciating the efforts of the ministry branch and the integration of the participating entities' work, which supports the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030.



The report included the evaluation of four model neighborhoods in the first phase and nine additional neighborhoods in the second phase, with achievement rates exceeding 98% in most performance indicators, and the implementation of 18 field visits throughout the year.



It also addressed the expansion of green spaces, which exceeded a total area of 2.3 million square meters, and the governorate's participation in the unified Gulf Day for healthy cities events.