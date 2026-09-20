تسلّم محافظ جدة الأمير سعود بن عبدالله بن جلوي، تقرير برنامج «جدة مدينة صحية» لعام 2026، خلال استقباله بمقر المحافظة اليوم، مدير فرع وزارة الصحة بجدة الدكتور مشعل بن مسفر السيالي، وعددًا من القيادات الصحية بالفرع.


تقييم 4 أحياء نموذجية


واطّلع محافظ جدة على منجزات البرنامج في تعزيز الصحة العامة وجودة الحياة، مثمّنًا جهود فرع الوزارة وتكامل أعمال الجهات المشاركة، بما يدعم مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.


وشمل التقرير تقييم أربعة أحياء نموذجية في المرحلة الأولى وتسعة أحياء إضافية في الثانية، وتجاوز نسب الإنجاز 98% في معظم مؤشرات الأداء، وتنفيذ 18 زيارة ميدانية خلال العام.


كما تناول التوسع في المسطحات الخضراء، التي تجاوزت مساحتها الإجمالية 2.3 مليون متر مربع، ومشاركة المحافظة في فعاليات اليوم الخليجي الموحد للمدن الصحية.