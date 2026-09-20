The Islamic Military Alliance to Combat Terrorism, in collaboration with the Royal United Services Institute for Defence and Security Studies, has concluded the program "Conceptual Foundations and Emerging Challenges in Preventing and Combating Extremism," which was held at the Alliance's headquarters in Riyadh, with the participation of representatives from member states, and in the presence of the Secretary-General of the Alliance, Major General Pilot Rakan Mohammed bin Said Al-Mughaidi.



The Secretary-General of the Islamic Alliance emphasized that investing in building the capacities of member state representatives and exchanging experiences with specialized international institutions are fundamental pillars for developing more effective and sustainable responses to counter extremism and terrorism, noting the Alliance's commitment to expanding its international partnerships to serve the needs of member states and enhance their national efforts.



Confronting Rapid Transformations



The program comes as part of activating the partnership between the Islamic Alliance and the United Kingdom, and enhancing cooperation with specialized international institutions; contributing to the development of the capacities of member state representatives and increasing their readiness to confront the rapid transformations in patterns of extremism and its means of spread and funding.



The program addressed the conceptual foundations and driving factors of extremism, the exploitation of digital platforms by extremist groups, patterns of terrorism financing, and the risks associated with virtual assets, in addition to pathways for disengagement, rehabilitation, and reintegration, and the role of strategic communication in countering extremist narratives. It also included a group exercise that enabled participants to apply analytical tools to scenarios simulating real challenges.



Key Lessons Learned



The program reviewed the key results and lessons learned, emphasizing the importance of continuing to develop specialized competencies, enhancing the exchange of experiences and coordination among member states, and building integrated national responses that keep pace with the evolving methods of extremist groups and their funding networks and digital tools.



The program embodies the efforts of the Islamic Military Alliance to Combat Terrorism in building capacities, establishing effective international partnerships, and adopting a comprehensive and sustainable approach to combating terrorism, which combines intellectual prevention, countering financing, addressing digital threats, and supporting pathways for rehabilitation and reintegration.