أنهى التحالف الإسلامي العسكري لمحاربة الإرهاب، بالتعاون مع المعهد الملكي البريطاني للخدمات المتحدة للدراسات الدفاعية والأمنية، برنامج «الأسس المفاهيمية والتحديات الناشئة في منع التطرف ومكافحته»، الذي أُقيم في مقر التحالف بمدينة الرياض، بمشاركة ممثلين من الدول الأعضاء، وذلك بحضور أمين عام التحالف اللواء الطيار الركن محمد بن سعيد المغيدي.


وأكد الأمين العام للتحالف الإسلامي أن الاستثمار في بناء قدرات ممثلي الدول الأعضاء، وتبادل الخبرات مع المؤسسات الدولية المتخصصة، يمثلان ركيزة أساسية لتطوير استجابات أكثر فاعلية واستدامة في مواجهة التطرف والإرهاب، مشيرًا إلى حرص التحالف على توسيع شراكاته الدولية بما يخدم حاجات الدول الأعضاء ويعزز جهودها الوطنية.


مواجهة التحولات المتسارعة


ويأتي البرنامج في إطار تفعيل الشراكة بين التحالف الإسلامي والمملكة المتحدة، وتعزيز التعاون مع المؤسسات الدولية المتخصصة؛ بما يُسهم في تطوير قدرات ممثلي الدول الأعضاء ورفع جاهزيتهم لمواجهة التحولات المتسارعة في أنماط التطرف ووسائل انتشاره وتمويله.


وتناول البرنامج، الأسس المفاهيمية والعوامل الدافعة للتطرف، واستغلال الجماعات المتطرفة للمنصات الرقمية، وأنماط تمويل الإرهاب والمخاطر المرتبطة بالأصول الافتراضية، إضافة إلى مسارات فك الارتباط وإعادة التأهيل والإدماج، ودور الاتصال الإستراتيجي في مواجهة الخطاب المتطرف، كما تضمّن تمرينًا جماعيًا مكّن المشاركين من تطبيق الأدوات التحليلية على سيناريوهات تحاكي تحديات واقعية.


أبرز النتائج المستفادة


واستعرض البرنامج أبرز النتائج والدروس المستفادة، والتأكيد على أهمية مواصلة تطوير الكفاءات المتخصصة، وتعزيز تبادل الخبرات والتنسيق بين الدول الأعضاء، وبناء استجابات وطنية متكاملة تواكب تطور أساليب الجماعات المتطرفة وشبكات تمويلها وأدواتها الرقمية.


ويجسد البرنامج جهود التحالف الإسلامي العسكري لمحاربة الإرهاب في بناء القدرات وترسيخ الشراكات الدولية الفاعلة، وتبني منهج شامل ومستدام في محاربة الإرهاب، يجمع بين الوقاية الفكرية، ومواجهة التمويل، والتعامل مع التهديدات الرقمية، ودعم مسارات إعادة التأهيل والإدماج.