في تجربة علمية غير مسبوقة، تمكن نموذج محاكاة لدماغ ذبابة الفاكهة من التفوق على أحد أكثر نماذج الذكاء الاصطناعي تقدمًا في لعبة الشطرنج، محققًا الفوز خلال 11 نقلة فقط؛ وفق ما أورده تقرير أمريكي حديث.

وجاء الإنجاز بعد أن نجح فريق من الباحثين في رسم خريطة عصبية كاملة لدماغ الذبابة، تضم 166 ألف خلية عصبية وأكثر من 25 مليون وصلة، قبل إتاحة هذه البيانات للتحميل مطلع سبتمبر الجاري، ما فتح الباب أمام سلسلة من التجارب المثيرة.

واستغل مبرمجون هذه الخريطة العصبية في تطبيقات متنوعة؛ إذ استخدمتها طالبة من جامعة ستانفورد في لعبة قتالية، فتمكن النموذج العصبي من هزيمة اللاعب البشري في 12 جولة. فيما لجأ باحث آخر إلى توظيفه في برنامج لتداول العملات الرقمية عبر محفظة صغيرة، مع محاكاة تأثير (الدوبامين) كمكافأة عند تحقيق الأرباح.

كما جرى دمج الشبكة العصبية لذبابة الفاكهة داخل روبوتات منزلية وطائرات صغيرة، بحيث يتلقى النظام العصبي الإشارات من نموذج الذكاء الاصطناعي المدمج ويحللها لتحديد اتجاه الحركة، في خطوة تعكس مدى اتساع آفاق الدمج بين البيولوجيا والذكاء الاصطناعي.