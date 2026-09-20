The Australian state of New South Wales experienced a bloody day that ended with the deaths of three women in separate incidents suspected to be linked to domestic violence, all within just 24 hours, in a wave that has sparked widespread shock and prompted authorities to launch urgent investigations into the three cases.

The victims were aged 90, 70, and 23, and each lost their life in an independent incident that occurred in different areas of the state, including Bondi Beach in Sydney, Moul River in the Northern Tablelands, and Kooringal in Wagga Wagga.

At Bondi Beach, police found a 90-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds inside her apartment, before she succumbed to her injuries at the scene. A 47-year-old man was arrested and charged with domestic violence-related murder.

In Kooringal, a 23-year-old woman died after being stabbed inside a house, and police arrested a 31-year-old man and charged him with the same offense, while an 18-year-old man was released without charges.

Meanwhile, in Moul River, police discovered the body of a woman believed to be 70 years old during a search of a property following a report of a domestic violence incident, and a 37-year-old man was charged with murder.

The state’s Premier Chris Minns described the deaths as "shocking," while State Minister Sophie Cotsis stated that the murder of three women in one day is an "absolute tragedy," amid calls for stricter protective measures and enhanced domestic violence prevention programs.

Data from the New South Wales Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research indicates that 33 people were killed in domestic violence-related incidents from April 2025 to March 2026, including 17 women and four children, reflecting the severity and widespread nature of the phenomenon.

Investigations into the three cases are still ongoing, and the charges against the three men have not yet been presented in court.