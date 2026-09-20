شهدت ولاية نيو ساوث ويلز الأسترالية يومًا دامياً انتهى بمقتل ثلاث نساء في حوادث منفصلة يُشتبه بارتباطها بالعنف الأسري، خلال 24 ساعة فقط، في موجة أثارت صدمة واسعة ودعت السلطات إلى فتح تحقيقات عاجلة في القضايا الثلاث.

وتعود أعمار الضحايا إلى 90 و70 و23 عامًا، وقد لقيت كل منهن حتفها في حادثة مستقلة وقعت في مناطق مختلفة من الولاية، شملت بوندي بيتش في سيدني، ومول ريفر في نورثرن تيبلاندز، وكورينجال في مدينة واجا واجا.

في بوندي بيتش، عثرت الشرطة على امرأة تبلغ 90 عامًا مصابة بطعنات عدة داخل شقتها، قبل أن تفارق الحياة في المكان. وأوقفت الشرطة رجلًا يبلغ 47 عامًا ووجهت إليه تهمة القتل المرتبط بالعنف الأسري.

وفي كورينغال، توفيت امرأة تبلغ 23 عامًا بعد تعرضها للطعن داخل منزل، وأوقفت الشرطة رجلًا عمره 31 عامًا ووجهت إليه التهمة ذاتها، بينما أفرجت عن شاب يبلغ 18 عامًا دون توجيه اتهامات.

أما في مول ريفر، فعثرت الشرطة على جثة امرأة يُعتقد أنها تبلغ 70 عامًا خلال تفتيش عقار عقب بلاغ عن حادثة عنف أسري، ووجهت إلى رجل يبلغ 37 عامًا تهمة القتل.

ووصف رئيس وزراء الولاية كريس مينز الوفيات بأنها «صادمة»، فيما قالت وزيرة الولاية صوفي كوتسيس إن مقتل ثلاث نساء خلال يوم واحد «مأساة مطلقة»، وسط مطالبات بتشديد إجراءات الحماية وتعزيز برامج مكافحة العنف الأسري.

وتشير بيانات مكتب نيو ساوث ويلز لإحصاءات الجريمة والبحوث إلى أن 33 شخصًا قُتلوا في حوادث مرتبطة بالعنف الأسري خلال الفترة الممتدة من أبريل 2025 وحتى مارس 2026، بينهم 17 امرأة وأربعة أطفال، ما يعكس خطورة الظاهرة واتساع نطاقها.

ولا تزال التحقيقات في القضايا الثلاث جارية، فيما لم تُعرض الاتهامات الموجهة إلى الرجال الثلاثة أمام المحاكم بعد.