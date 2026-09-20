أكد فنان العرب محمد عبده، في تعليقه على تصريح «دويتو أم كلثوم»، أن حديثه عن الغناء مع أم كلثوم في الآخرة كان رداً عفوياً، وليس زلة لسان، وجاء تعبيراً عن تقديره الكبير لمكانتها الفنية، مؤكداً أنه لم يقصد به أي معنى يمس الثوابت والقيم الدينية والأخلاقية والمجتمعية.

وقال في حديثه للزميل أحمد الشمراني، رداً على سؤال «عكاظ»: «نعم، عزيزي وأخي أحمد الشمراني، هي ليست زلة لسان كما يروج البعض. كنت وأتمنى أن نغني سويا، أنا وأم كلثوم، في الجنة عندما ندخلها بعفو الله ورحمته بإذنه تعالى».

وأضاف: «الجميع يعرف مكانة أم كلثوم وتقديري لتاريخها وصوتها، وما ذكرته كان رد فعل تلقائي وعفوي، وأمنية وردت في حديث بلا موعد، وأتمنى من الله القدير أن يرحمنا ويكتب لنا الجنة جميعاً».