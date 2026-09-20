Arab artist Mohammed Abdu confirmed in his comment on the statement about the "duet with Umm Kulthum" that his talk about singing with Umm Kulthum in the afterlife was a spontaneous response, not a slip of the tongue, and expressed his great appreciation for her artistic stature, affirming that he did not intend any meaning that touches on religious, moral, or societal constants and values.

He said in his conversation with colleague Ahmed Al-Shamrani, in response to a question from "Okaz": "Yes, my dear brother Ahmed Al-Shamrani, it is not a slip of the tongue as some promote. I wished and still wish that we could sing together, Umm Kulthum and I, in paradise when we enter it by God's forgiveness and mercy, with His permission."

He added: "Everyone knows Umm Kulthum's stature and my appreciation for her history and voice, and what I mentioned was a spontaneous and instinctive reaction, a wish that came up in a conversation without an appointment, and I hope that the Almighty God has mercy on us and grants us all paradise."