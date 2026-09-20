كشف استطلاع أجرته «بلومبرج» خلال شهر سبتمبر الجاري أن الاقتصاد السعودي قد يسجل نمواً إيجابياً هذا العام، مع توقعات بتعافٍ أقوى خلال العام القادم.

0.6 % صعود في 2026

وبحسب الاستطلاع، بلغ متوسط توقعات 15 محللاً اقتصادياً من كبرى البنوك الدولية لنمو الناتج المحلي الإجمالي السعودي نحو 0.6% خلال العام الحالي، مقارنة بـ1.6% في الاستطلاع السابق، فيما تراوحت التقديرات بين نمو يقارب 3% وانكماش بنسبة 2.5%. وفي المقابل، تشير توقعات المحللين إلى نمو الاقتصاد السعودي بنحو 6.1% في عام 2027.

وأجرت «بلومبرج» الاستطلاع بين 11 و16 سبتمبر.

ارتفاع الصادرات

وفي المقابل، أظهرت تقارير يومية لشركات تتبع الناقلات ارتفاع صادرات السعودية عبر مضيق هرمز بوتيرة ملحوظة.