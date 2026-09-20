A survey conducted by "Bloomberg" during the current month of September revealed that the Saudi economy may record positive growth this year, despite the recent escalation in the regional war, with expectations of a stronger recovery in the coming year.

0.6% rise in 2026

According to the survey, the average forecasts of 15 economic analysts from major international banks for the growth of Saudi GDP is about 0.6% for the current year, compared to 1.6% in the previous survey, with estimates ranging from growth close to 3% to a contraction of 2.5%. In contrast, analysts expect the Saudi economy to grow by about 6.1% in 2027.

Bloomberg conducted the survey between September 11 and 16, coinciding with an attack on the "East-West" pipeline that temporarily halted its operations, alongside an increase in the frequency of attacks by the Iranian-aligned Houthi militia on civilian targets in the Kingdom.

Increase in exports

In contrast, daily reports from tanker tracking companies showed a noticeable increase in Saudi exports through the Strait of Hormuz, compensating for the temporary halt of the pipeline.

The forecasts reflect the possibility of a decline in oil production rates this year compared to the previous year, due to the war in Iran and the disruption of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and its impact on global trade. Conversely, economists noted that rising oil prices have contributed to an increase in government revenues during the current year.