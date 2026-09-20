يستعرض منتدى الرياض الاقتصادي ضمن دورته الثانية عشرة التي تعقد خلال الفترة من 12 إلى 14 أكتوبر القادم، دراسة «استراتيجيات نقل وتوطين المعرفة والخبرات وأثرها على أداء المنظمات»، وذلك ضمن اهتمامات المنتدى بتطوير محور الموارد البشرية.
وتكتسب الدراسة أهمية متزايدة في ظل التحولات الاقتصادية العالمية المتسارعة، حيث لم يعد توطين المعرفة مجرد خيار تنموي، بل أصبح ضرورة إستراتيجية وركيزة أساسية لتحقيق التحول نحو اقتصاد قائم على الكفاءة والإنتاجية، اتساقًا مع مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030، التي تضع تنمية رأس المال البشري وتعزيز اقتصاد المعرفة في صدارة أولوياتها؛ للإسهام في بناء اقتصاد أكثر تنوعًا واستدامة وقدرة على المنافسة عالميًا.
منهجية علمية متقدمة
وتعتمد الدراسة على منهجية علمية متقدمة تجمع بين التحليل الكمي والنوعي، مدعومة بمقارنات معيارية مع تجارب دولية رائدة؛ بهدف تقييم نضج الممارسات المؤسسية وتحديد الفجوات الهيكلية والتنظيمية التي تعيق تحقيق أقصى استفادة من المعرفة، حيث يعزز هذا النهج قدرة الدراسة على تقديم تشخيص دقيق وشامل للواقع، مع ربط النتائج بالسياق الوطني ومتطلبات التنمية الاقتصادية.
مجموعة توصيات تنفيذية
وتسهم الدراسة بشكل مباشر في توجيه السياسات العامة من خلال تقديم مجموعة من التوصيات التنفيذية المدعومة بالأدلة، إلى جانب خريطة طريق عملية تهدف إلى رفع كفاءة نقل المعرفة، وتمكين الكوادر الوطنية، وتعزيز التكامل بين الجهات المختلفة، لتسهم هذه المخرجات في تبني سياسات أكثر فاعلية من قبل صناع القرار بالاعتماد على قياس الأثر وتحقيق النتائج.
فرص تحويلية كبرى
وتستشرف الدراسة الفرص التحويلية الكبرى المرتبطة بتوطين المعرفة في ظل الثورة الرقمية، مع إبراز الدور المحوري للاقتصاد الرقمي والذكاء الاصطناعي، إضافة إلى الجامعات ومراكز البحث العلمي، بوصفهم شركاء استراتيجيين في بناء منظومة معرفية وطنية متكاملة ومستدامة قادرة على إنتاج المعرفة وتوطينها وتحويلها إلى قيمة اقتصادية ملموسة، كما أنها تهدف إلى بناء إطار تحليلي شامل ومتكامل لتشخيص واقع نقل وتوطين المعرفة داخل المملكة، وقياس مدى نجاح هذه المنظومة في التحول من مجرد مدخلات تعليمية وتدريبية إلى مخرجات إنتاجية مستدامة تسهم بشكل مباشر في دعم النمو وتعزيز الإنتاجية، وتحليل مختلف الأبعاد المرتبطة بالاقتصاد المعرفي وربطها بالسياق التنموي الوطني.
أهداف فرعية
وتسعى الدراسة إلى تحقيق عدد من الأهداف الفرعية من أبرزها تحليل كفاءة القنوات الرئيسة لنقل المعرفة، مثل: الاستثمار الأجنبي المباشر، والشراكات الدولية، وبرامج التدريب ومدى ارتباط هذه القنوات ببناء القدرات المحلية المستدامة، وتقييم نضج الإطار المؤسسي والتنظيمي من حيث مستوى التكامل والحوكمة وفعالية آليات قياس الأثر، إلى جانب دراسة العلاقة بين التحول الرقمي ورأس المال البشري بهدف قياس الفجوة الإنتاجية.
The Economic Forum of Riyadh, in its twelfth session taking place from October 12 to 14, will present a study titled "Strategies for Transferring and Localizing Knowledge and Expertise and Their Impact on Organizational Performance," as part of the forum's interest in developing the human resources axis.
The study gains increasing importance in light of the rapid global economic transformations, where localizing knowledge has become not just a developmental option but a strategic necessity and a fundamental pillar for transitioning to an economy based on efficiency and productivity. This aligns with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, which prioritizes the development of human capital and the enhancement of the knowledge economy to contribute to building a more diverse, sustainable, and globally competitive economy.
Advanced Scientific Methodology
The study relies on an advanced scientific methodology that combines quantitative and qualitative analysis, supported by benchmark comparisons with leading international experiences. The aim is to assess the maturity of institutional practices and identify the structural and organizational gaps that hinder maximizing the benefits of knowledge. This approach enhances the study's ability to provide an accurate and comprehensive diagnosis of the reality, linking the results to the national context and economic development requirements.
Set of Executive Recommendations
The study directly contributes to guiding public policies by providing a set of evidence-based executive recommendations, along with a practical roadmap aimed at enhancing the efficiency of knowledge transfer, empowering national cadres, and promoting integration among various entities. These outputs aim to encourage policymakers to adopt more effective policies based on impact measurement and achieving results.
Major Transformational Opportunities
The study anticipates major transformational opportunities related to knowledge localization in light of the digital revolution, highlighting the pivotal role of the digital economy and artificial intelligence, in addition to universities and research centers as strategic partners in building an integrated and sustainable national knowledge system capable of producing, localizing, and converting knowledge into tangible economic value. It also aims to build a comprehensive analytical framework for diagnosing the reality of knowledge transfer and localization within the Kingdom, measuring the success of this system in transitioning from mere educational and training inputs to sustainable productive outputs that directly support growth and enhance productivity, and analyzing various dimensions related to the knowledge economy and linking them to the national developmental context.
Sub-goals
The study seeks to achieve several sub-goals, the most prominent of which include analyzing the efficiency of the main channels for knowledge transfer, such as: foreign direct investment, international partnerships, and training programs, and assessing the extent to which these channels are linked to building sustainable local capacities. It will also evaluate the maturity of the institutional and organizational framework in terms of integration, governance, and the effectiveness of impact measurement mechanisms, in addition to studying the relationship between digital transformation and human capital to measure the productivity gap.