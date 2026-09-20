يستعرض منتدى الرياض الاقتصادي ضمن دورته الثانية عشرة التي تعقد خلال الفترة من 12 إلى 14 أكتوبر القادم، دراسة «استراتيجيات نقل وتوطين المعرفة والخبرات وأثرها على أداء المنظمات»، وذلك ضمن اهتمامات المنتدى بتطوير محور الموارد البشرية.


وتكتسب الدراسة أهمية متزايدة في ظل التحولات الاقتصادية العالمية المتسارعة، حيث لم يعد توطين المعرفة مجرد خيار تنموي، بل أصبح ضرورة إستراتيجية وركيزة أساسية لتحقيق التحول نحو اقتصاد قائم على الكفاءة والإنتاجية، اتساقًا مع مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030، التي تضع تنمية رأس المال البشري وتعزيز اقتصاد المعرفة في صدارة أولوياتها؛ للإسهام في بناء اقتصاد أكثر تنوعًا واستدامة وقدرة على المنافسة عالميًا.


منهجية علمية متقدمة


وتعتمد الدراسة على منهجية علمية متقدمة تجمع بين التحليل الكمي والنوعي، مدعومة بمقارنات معيارية مع تجارب دولية رائدة؛ بهدف تقييم نضج الممارسات المؤسسية وتحديد الفجوات الهيكلية والتنظيمية التي تعيق تحقيق أقصى استفادة من المعرفة، حيث يعزز هذا النهج قدرة الدراسة على تقديم تشخيص دقيق وشامل للواقع، مع ربط النتائج بالسياق الوطني ومتطلبات التنمية الاقتصادية.


مجموعة توصيات تنفيذية


وتسهم الدراسة بشكل مباشر في توجيه السياسات العامة من خلال تقديم مجموعة من التوصيات التنفيذية المدعومة بالأدلة، إلى جانب خريطة طريق عملية تهدف إلى رفع كفاءة نقل المعرفة، وتمكين الكوادر الوطنية، وتعزيز التكامل بين الجهات المختلفة، لتسهم هذه المخرجات في تبني سياسات أكثر فاعلية من قبل صناع القرار بالاعتماد على قياس الأثر وتحقيق النتائج.


فرص تحويلية كبرى


وتستشرف الدراسة الفرص التحويلية الكبرى المرتبطة بتوطين المعرفة في ظل الثورة الرقمية، مع إبراز الدور المحوري للاقتصاد الرقمي والذكاء الاصطناعي، إضافة إلى الجامعات ومراكز البحث العلمي، بوصفهم شركاء استراتيجيين في بناء منظومة معرفية وطنية متكاملة ومستدامة قادرة على إنتاج المعرفة وتوطينها وتحويلها إلى قيمة اقتصادية ملموسة، كما أنها تهدف إلى بناء إطار تحليلي شامل ومتكامل لتشخيص واقع نقل وتوطين المعرفة داخل المملكة، وقياس مدى نجاح هذه المنظومة في التحول من مجرد مدخلات تعليمية وتدريبية إلى مخرجات إنتاجية مستدامة تسهم بشكل مباشر في دعم النمو وتعزيز الإنتاجية، وتحليل مختلف الأبعاد المرتبطة بالاقتصاد المعرفي وربطها بالسياق التنموي الوطني.


أهداف فرعية


وتسعى الدراسة إلى تحقيق عدد من الأهداف الفرعية من أبرزها تحليل كفاءة القنوات الرئيسة لنقل المعرفة، مثل: الاستثمار الأجنبي المباشر، والشراكات الدولية، وبرامج التدريب ومدى ارتباط هذه القنوات ببناء القدرات المحلية المستدامة، وتقييم نضج الإطار المؤسسي والتنظيمي من حيث مستوى التكامل والحوكمة وفعالية آليات قياس الأثر، إلى جانب دراسة العلاقة بين التحول الرقمي ورأس المال البشري بهدف قياس الفجوة الإنتاجية.