The Economic Forum of Riyadh, in its twelfth session taking place from October 12 to 14, will present a study titled "Strategies for Transferring and Localizing Knowledge and Expertise and Their Impact on Organizational Performance," as part of the forum's interest in developing the human resources axis.



The study gains increasing importance in light of the rapid global economic transformations, where localizing knowledge has become not just a developmental option but a strategic necessity and a fundamental pillar for transitioning to an economy based on efficiency and productivity. This aligns with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, which prioritizes the development of human capital and the enhancement of the knowledge economy to contribute to building a more diverse, sustainable, and globally competitive economy.



Advanced Scientific Methodology



The study relies on an advanced scientific methodology that combines quantitative and qualitative analysis, supported by benchmark comparisons with leading international experiences. The aim is to assess the maturity of institutional practices and identify the structural and organizational gaps that hinder maximizing the benefits of knowledge. This approach enhances the study's ability to provide an accurate and comprehensive diagnosis of the reality, linking the results to the national context and economic development requirements.



Set of Executive Recommendations



The study directly contributes to guiding public policies by providing a set of evidence-based executive recommendations, along with a practical roadmap aimed at enhancing the efficiency of knowledge transfer, empowering national cadres, and promoting integration among various entities. These outputs aim to encourage policymakers to adopt more effective policies based on impact measurement and achieving results.



Major Transformational Opportunities



The study anticipates major transformational opportunities related to knowledge localization in light of the digital revolution, highlighting the pivotal role of the digital economy and artificial intelligence, in addition to universities and research centers as strategic partners in building an integrated and sustainable national knowledge system capable of producing, localizing, and converting knowledge into tangible economic value. It also aims to build a comprehensive analytical framework for diagnosing the reality of knowledge transfer and localization within the Kingdom, measuring the success of this system in transitioning from mere educational and training inputs to sustainable productive outputs that directly support growth and enhance productivity, and analyzing various dimensions related to the knowledge economy and linking them to the national developmental context.



Sub-goals



The study seeks to achieve several sub-goals, the most prominent of which include analyzing the efficiency of the main channels for knowledge transfer, such as: foreign direct investment, international partnerships, and training programs, and assessing the extent to which these channels are linked to building sustainable local capacities. It will also evaluate the maturity of the institutional and organizational framework in terms of integration, governance, and the effectiveness of impact measurement mechanisms, in addition to studying the relationship between digital transformation and human capital to measure the productivity gap.