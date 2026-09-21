The United States proposed to China the establishment of a joint mechanism for notifying incidents related to artificial intelligence that may reach a level threatening national security, during talks between senior economic officials from both countries in New York.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Pisent stated, after nearly eight hours of talks with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng on Sunday, that the two sides discussed creating a new U.S.-China dialogue on artificial intelligence, with a particular focus on national security concerns.

Pisent described the discussions with the Chinese side as "very successful," noting that both sides agreed to continue the dialogue on artificial intelligence.

Incident Notification Mechanism

Pisent explained that the U.S. proposal includes a mechanism for notifying incidents related to artificial intelligence that rise to the level of national security, as part of efforts to identify common goals and threats.

He emphasized the importance of moving towards greater transparency between the United States and China, as the two largest powers in the field of artificial intelligence globally.

It remains unclear what Beijing's stance is on the U.S. proposal, as Chinese Vice Premier and chief trade negotiator Li Qiang left the talks without making statements to reporters.

Chip Controls Outside the Talks

For his part, U.S. Trade Representative Jamison Greer stated that U.S. restrictions on exporting advanced artificial intelligence chips and semiconductor manufacturing equipment were not included in the discussions regarding the artificial intelligence mechanism.

He added that the discussions aim to pave the way for the anticipated summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Washington.

Trade Files

The talks also included activating a previously agreed-upon trade mechanism between the two sides to explore the possibility of reducing tariffs on a limited range of non-strategic goods.

Greer noted that the potential goods could include consumer and low-tech products from the Chinese side, in exchange for American products in the energy, agriculture, and medical device sectors.