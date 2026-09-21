اقترحت الولايات المتحدة على الصين إنشاء آلية مشتركة للإخطار بالحوادث المرتبطة بالذكاء الاصطناعي التي قد تصل إلى مستوى تهديد الأمن القومي، وذلك خلال محادثات بين كبار المسؤولين الاقتصاديين في البلدين في نيويورك.

وقال وزير الخزانة الأمريكي سكوت بيسنت، عقب انتهاء محادثات استمرت نحو ثماني ساعات مع نائب رئيس الوزراء الصيني خه ليفنغ، (الأحد)، إن الجانبين ناقشا إنشاء حوار أمريكي-صيني جديد بشأن الذكاء الاصطناعي، مع التركيز بصورة خاصة على المخاوف المتعلقة بالأمن القومي.

ووصف بيسنت المحادثات مع الجانب الصيني بأنها «ناجحة جداً»، مشيراً إلى أن الجانبين اتفقا على مواصلة الحوار بشأن الذكاء الاصطناعي.

آلية للإخطار بالحوادث

وأوضح بيسنت أن المقترح الأمريكي يتضمن آلية للإخطار بالحوادث المرتبطة بالذكاء الاصطناعي التي ترتقي إلى مستوى الأمن القومي، في إطار السعي إلى تحديد الأهداف والتهديدات المشتركة.

وأكد أهمية الانتقال إلى قدر أكبر من الشفافية بين الولايات المتحدة والصين، باعتبارهما أكبر قوتين في مجال الذكاء الاصطناعي عالمياً.

ولم يتضح حتى الآن موقف بكين من المقترح الأمريكي، إذ غادر نائب رئيس الوزراء الصيني وكبير المفاوضين التجاريين لي تشنغ قانغ المحادثات دون الإدلاء بتصريحات للصحفيين.

ضوابط الرقائق خارج المحادثات

من جانبه، قال الممثل التجاري الأمريكي جيميسون غرير إن القيود الأمريكية على تصدير رقائق الذكاء الاصطناعي المتطورة ومعدات تصنيع أشباه الموصلات لم تكن مدرجة ضمن المحادثات المتعلقة بآلية الذكاء الاصطناعي.

وأضاف أن المناقشات تهدف إلى تمهيد الطريق أمام القمة المرتقبة بين الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب ونظيره الصيني شي جين بينغ في واشنطن.

ملفات تجارية

وشملت المحادثات أيضاً تفعيل آلية تجارية سبق الاتفاق عليها بين الجانبين لبحث إمكانية خفض الرسوم الجمركية على مجموعة محدودة من السلع غير الإستراتيجية.

وأشار غرير إلى أن السلع المحتملة قد تشمل منتجات استهلاكية ومنخفضة التقنية من الجانب الصيني، مقابل منتجات أمريكية في قطاعات الطاقة والزراعة والأجهزة الطبية.