The skies of the Arab world during the nights of August witness a suitable opportunity to observe the "Milky Way" with the naked eye, especially from dark locations far from city lights, without the need for special observation equipment.

The head of the Astronomical Society in Jeddah, Engineer Majid Abu Zahra, stated that the starry band represents the side view of the Milky Way galaxy, appearing in the sky as a misty strip extending across the celestial dome. He pointed out that the absence of moonlight in the evening sky over the coming days provides favorable conditions for clear observation.

Summer nights are considered one of the best times of the year to view the Milky Way, especially when looking towards the center of the galaxy, where enormous numbers of stars, gas clouds, and cosmic dust are concentrated. It appears to the naked eye as a bright misty band crossing the sky, while a telescope reveals a large number of stars clustered within it.

Abu Zahra noted that the appearance of the Milky Way to the naked eye differs from the widely circulated photographs, due to the ability of cameras to capture faint details and colors that the eye cannot see directly, in addition to the fact that astronomical images are usually subject to processing and digital enhancement.