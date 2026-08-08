تشهد سماء العالم العربي خلال ليالي أغسطس فرصة مناسبة لرصد «حزام درب التبانة» بالعين المجردة، وذلك من المواقع المظلمة البعيدة عن أضواء المدن، دون الحاجة إلى أجهزة رصد خاصة.

وأفاد رئيس الجمعية الفلكية بجدة المهندس ماجد أبو زاهرة بأن الحزام النجمي يمثل المنظر الجانبي لمجرة درب التبانة، ويظهر في السماء على هيئة شريط ضبابي ممتد عبر قبة السماء، مشيرًا إلى أن غياب ضوء القمر عن سماء المساء خلال الأيام القادمة يوفر ظروفًا ملائمة لرصده بوضوح.

وعدّ ليالي الصيف من أفضل أوقات السنة لمشاهدة درب التبانة، خصوصًا عند النظر باتجاه مركز المجرة الذي تتركز فيه أعداد هائلة من النجوم والسحب الغازية والغبار الكوني، حيث يظهر بالعين المجردة كشريط ضبابي فاتح يعبر السماء، فيما يكشف المنظار أعدادًا كبيرة من النجوم المتجمعة داخله.

وأشار أبو زاهرة إلى أن مظهر درب التبانة بالعين المجردة يختلف عن الصور الفوتوغرافية المتداولة؛ نظرًا إلى قدرة الكاميرات على التقاط تفاصيل وألوان خافتة لا تراها العين مباشرة، إلى جانب خضوع الصور الفلكية عادةً للمعالجة والتحسين الرقمي.