سقطت واحدة من أكثر الشخصيات إثارة للجدل في الجزائر بيد العدالة، بعد مسلسل طويل من الاحتيال تخفت فيه خلف رداء «الطبيبة» للإيقاع بضحاياها، قبل أن تقودها تفاصيل صغيرة إلى نهاية لم تكن تخطر لها على بال.
أطاحت السلطات الأمنية الجزائرية بالشابة المشتبه بها في مدينة العفرون التابعة لولاية البليدة شمال البلاد، إثر شكوى تقدم بها سائق سيارة أجرة اتهمها بالاعتداء اللفظي وإلحاق أضرار بممتلكاته، لتبدأ خيوط قضية معقدة بالانكشاف تدريجياً.
وعند إخضاع الموقوفة لإجراءات التحقق من الهوية عبر مصلحة التوثيق القضائي، أظهرت البيانات مفاجأة مدوية؛ إذ تبين أنها مطلوبة في سديم من الجرائم ومحل أوامر بحث متكررة. وبالتنسيق مع الجهات القضائية، كشفت التحقيقات تورطها في 29 قضية جنائية متنوعة، تضمنت 15 قضية نصب واحتيال و10 قضايا سرقة، تكللت بصدور أحكام قضائية سابقة بحقها تتراوح بين عام وثلاثة أعوام حبساً، من بينها 18 حكماً غيابياً.
ولم تقتصر التحقيقات على الاعترافات، بل امتدت لتشمل الأدلة الرقمية والتقنية؛ حيث فحص المحققون تسجيلات كاميرات المراقبة في عدة محال تجارية عبر ولايات مختلفة. وقد وثقت تلك المقاطع بدقة أساليبها الملتوية في الإيقاع بالضحايا، والتي أثارت لاحقاً موجة من التفاعل الواسع على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي ومطالبات مجتمعية بضرورة الحذر من هذه الأساليب المبتكرة في الاحتيال.
وفي ظل استكمال كافة الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة، تستعد الجهات المختصة لإحالة المشتبه بها إلى القضاء لتقول كلمتها الفصل في سلسلة طويلة من الجرائم التي هزت الشارع المحلي.
One of the most controversial figures in Algeria has fallen into the hands of justice, after a long series of fraud where she hid behind the guise of a "doctor" to ensnare her victims, before small details led her to an end she never anticipated.
Algerian security authorities apprehended the young suspect in the city of Afrin, located in the Blida province in the north of the country, following a complaint filed by a taxi driver who accused her of verbal assault and causing damage to his property, leading to the gradual unraveling of a complex case.
When the detained woman was subjected to identity verification procedures through the judicial documentation department, the data revealed a shocking surprise; it turned out that she was wanted in a myriad of crimes and had multiple outstanding search warrants. In coordination with judicial authorities, investigations revealed her involvement in 29 diverse criminal cases, including 15 cases of fraud and 10 cases of theft, culminating in previous court rulings against her ranging from one to three years in prison, among which were 18 absentia judgments.
The investigations did not rely solely on confessions but also extended to include digital and technical evidence; investigators examined surveillance camera footage from several commercial establishments across different provinces. These clips accurately documented her devious methods of ensnaring victims, which later sparked a wave of widespread interaction on social media platforms and community demands for caution against these innovative fraud techniques.
In light of completing all necessary legal procedures, the relevant authorities are preparing to refer the suspect to the judiciary to deliver its final word in a long series of crimes that have shaken the local community.