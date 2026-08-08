One of the most controversial figures in Algeria has fallen into the hands of justice, after a long series of fraud where she hid behind the guise of a "doctor" to ensnare her victims, before small details led her to an end she never anticipated.

Algerian security authorities apprehended the young suspect in the city of Afrin, located in the Blida province in the north of the country, following a complaint filed by a taxi driver who accused her of verbal assault and causing damage to his property, leading to the gradual unraveling of a complex case.

When the detained woman was subjected to identity verification procedures through the judicial documentation department, the data revealed a shocking surprise; it turned out that she was wanted in a myriad of crimes and had multiple outstanding search warrants. In coordination with judicial authorities, investigations revealed her involvement in 29 diverse criminal cases, including 15 cases of fraud and 10 cases of theft, culminating in previous court rulings against her ranging from one to three years in prison, among which were 18 absentia judgments.

The investigations did not rely solely on confessions but also extended to include digital and technical evidence; investigators examined surveillance camera footage from several commercial establishments across different provinces. These clips accurately documented her devious methods of ensnaring victims, which later sparked a wave of widespread interaction on social media platforms and community demands for caution against these innovative fraud techniques.

In light of completing all necessary legal procedures, the relevant authorities are preparing to refer the suspect to the judiciary to deliver its final word in a long series of crimes that have shaken the local community.