سقطت واحدة من أكثر الشخصيات إثارة للجدل في الجزائر بيد العدالة، بعد مسلسل طويل من الاحتيال تخفت فيه خلف رداء «الطبيبة» للإيقاع بضحاياها، قبل أن تقودها تفاصيل صغيرة إلى نهاية لم تكن تخطر لها على بال.

أطاحت السلطات الأمنية الجزائرية بالشابة المشتبه بها في مدينة العفرون التابعة لولاية البليدة شمال البلاد، إثر شكوى تقدم بها سائق سيارة أجرة اتهمها بالاعتداء اللفظي وإلحاق أضرار بممتلكاته، لتبدأ خيوط قضية معقدة بالانكشاف تدريجياً.

وعند إخضاع الموقوفة لإجراءات التحقق من الهوية عبر مصلحة التوثيق القضائي، أظهرت البيانات مفاجأة مدوية؛ إذ تبين أنها مطلوبة في سديم من الجرائم ومحل أوامر بحث متكررة. وبالتنسيق مع الجهات القضائية، كشفت التحقيقات تورطها في 29 قضية جنائية متنوعة، تضمنت 15 قضية نصب واحتيال و10 قضايا سرقة، تكللت بصدور أحكام قضائية سابقة بحقها تتراوح بين عام وثلاثة أعوام حبساً، من بينها 18 حكماً غيابياً.

ولم تقتصر التحقيقات على الاعترافات، بل امتدت لتشمل الأدلة الرقمية والتقنية؛ حيث فحص المحققون تسجيلات كاميرات المراقبة في عدة محال تجارية عبر ولايات مختلفة. وقد وثقت تلك المقاطع بدقة أساليبها الملتوية في الإيقاع بالضحايا، والتي أثارت لاحقاً موجة من التفاعل الواسع على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي ومطالبات مجتمعية بضرورة الحذر من هذه الأساليب المبتكرة في الاحتيال.

وفي ظل استكمال كافة الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة، تستعد الجهات المختصة لإحالة المشتبه بها إلى القضاء لتقول كلمتها الفصل في سلسلة طويلة من الجرائم التي هزت الشارع المحلي.