في الوقت الذي ظنت فيه 3 فتيات أن مظهرهنّ الأنيق وسفرهنّ عبر صالات كبار الزوار في الطائرات سيكون سترة نجاة تضلل رجال الأمن، أسدلت محكمة تونسية الستار على واحدة من أكثر القضايا الجنائية تعقيداً، لتتحول رحلتهنّ من مدرجات المطار إلى ظلام السجون لأكثر من 3 عقود!
تسللت الفتيات عبر بوابة مطار «تونس قرطاج» الدولي، وفي مخيلتهن أن الحيلة المحكمة لن تكشفها الأجهزة، لكن يقظة رجال الجمارك والفرق الأمنية كانت بالمرصاد:
- طريقة التمويه: عمدت الفتيات إلى تجزئة أكثر من 4 كيلوغرامات من مخدر الكوكايين الخالص، وتثبيتها بإحكام شديد تحت ثيابهن، مراهنات على عدم لفت الأنظار أو التفتيش الدقيق.
- لحظة السقوط: تحولت نظرات الثقة إلى دهشة وصدمة حين أثبت التفتيش وجود الشحنة القاتلة، ليتكشف أمام الأجهزة الأمنية خيط لشبكة تهريب دولية تديرها فتيات في مقتبل العمر.
وعقب تحقيقات مكثفة كشفت الامتداد الخفي للعصابة، أحالت النيابة العامة المتهمات الثلاث إلى القضاء بتهمة ثقيلة تتلخص في «تكوين وفاق لإدخال وتهريب مواد مخدرة إلى التراب التونسي».
وقضت الدائرة الجنائية بالمحكمة الابتدائية في تونس بأحكام سجنية حاسمة تراوحت بين 20 و30 سنة، لتكون العقوبة رادعة لكل من تسول له نفسه استغلال الرحلات الجوية في ترويج السموم.
وتأتي هذه الضربات القاضية وسط استنهاض أمني كبير تشهده تونس لمواجهة شبكات الترويج، حيث كشف مدير الأمن العام التونسي أرقاماً مرعبة تؤكد تسجيل نحو 34 متورطاً يومياً في قضايا المخدرات، ومعالجة الفرق المختصة لأكثر من 20 قضية يومية لحماية الشباب والأجيال القادمة من خطورة هذا المتدفق السام.
ولكن بين بريق السفر وحيلة الثياب المغطاة بالسموم.. كتبت العدالة التونسية كلمة النهاية لأخطر عصابة نسائية، ليتحول الكوكايين إلى قيد يلتف حول أيديهن لـ30 عاماً خلف الأسوار.
At a time when three girls thought that their elegant appearance and travel through VIP lounges on airplanes would be a lifeline that would mislead security personnel, a Tunisian court brought down the curtain on one of the most complex criminal cases, turning their journey from the airport runways into the darkness of prisons for more than 30 years!
The girls sneaked through the gate of Tunis-Carthage International Airport, believing that their well-crafted ruse would not be uncovered by the authorities, but the vigilance of customs officers and security teams was on high alert:
- Method of camouflage: The girls managed to smuggle more than 4 kilograms of pure cocaine, securely fastening it under their clothes, betting on not attracting attention or undergoing thorough searches.
- Moment of downfall: Their confident looks turned into astonishment and shock when the search revealed the deadly cargo, exposing to the security forces a thread of an international smuggling network run by young girls.
Following intensive investigations that revealed the hidden extent of the gang, the public prosecutor referred the three defendants to court on a serious charge summarized as "forming a conspiracy to introduce and smuggle narcotic substances into Tunisian territory."
The criminal chamber of the primary court in Tunisia issued decisive prison sentences ranging from 20 to 30 years, serving as a deterrent for anyone who might think of exploiting air travel to promote drugs.
This crackdown comes amid a significant security mobilization in Tunisia to combat trafficking networks, where the Tunisian Director of General Security revealed alarming figures confirming the registration of about 34 individuals daily involved in drug cases, with specialized teams handling more than 20 cases daily to protect youth and future generations from the dangers of this toxic influx.
However, between the allure of travel and the trick of clothes covered in poison... Tunisian justice wrote the final word for the most dangerous female gang, turning cocaine into a shackle around their hands for 30 years behind bars.