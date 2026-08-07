في الوقت الذي ظنت فيه 3 فتيات أن مظهرهنّ الأنيق وسفرهنّ عبر صالات كبار الزوار في الطائرات سيكون سترة نجاة تضلل رجال الأمن، أسدلت محكمة تونسية الستار على واحدة من أكثر القضايا الجنائية تعقيداً، لتتحول رحلتهنّ من مدرجات المطار إلى ظلام السجون لأكثر من 3 عقود!

تسللت الفتيات عبر بوابة مطار «تونس قرطاج» الدولي، وفي مخيلتهن أن الحيلة المحكمة لن تكشفها الأجهزة، لكن يقظة رجال الجمارك والفرق الأمنية كانت بالمرصاد:

  • طريقة التمويه: عمدت الفتيات إلى تجزئة أكثر من 4 كيلوغرامات من مخدر الكوكايين الخالص، وتثبيتها بإحكام شديد تحت ثيابهن، مراهنات على عدم لفت الأنظار أو التفتيش الدقيق.
  • لحظة السقوط: تحولت نظرات الثقة إلى دهشة وصدمة حين أثبت التفتيش وجود الشحنة القاتلة، ليتكشف أمام الأجهزة الأمنية خيط لشبكة تهريب دولية تديرها فتيات في مقتبل العمر.

وعقب تحقيقات مكثفة كشفت الامتداد الخفي للعصابة، أحالت النيابة العامة المتهمات الثلاث إلى القضاء بتهمة ثقيلة تتلخص في «تكوين وفاق لإدخال وتهريب مواد مخدرة إلى التراب التونسي».

وقضت الدائرة الجنائية بالمحكمة الابتدائية في تونس بأحكام سجنية حاسمة تراوحت بين 20 و30 سنة، لتكون العقوبة رادعة لكل من تسول له نفسه استغلال الرحلات الجوية في ترويج السموم.

وتأتي هذه الضربات القاضية وسط استنهاض أمني كبير تشهده تونس لمواجهة شبكات الترويج، حيث كشف مدير الأمن العام التونسي أرقاماً مرعبة تؤكد تسجيل نحو 34 متورطاً يومياً في قضايا المخدرات، ومعالجة الفرق المختصة لأكثر من 20 قضية يومية لحماية الشباب والأجيال القادمة من خطورة هذا المتدفق السام.

ولكن بين بريق السفر وحيلة الثياب المغطاة بالسموم.. كتبت العدالة التونسية كلمة النهاية لأخطر عصابة نسائية، ليتحول الكوكايين إلى قيد يلتف حول أيديهن لـ30 عاماً خلف الأسوار.