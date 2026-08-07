At a time when three girls thought that their elegant appearance and travel through VIP lounges on airplanes would be a lifeline that would mislead security personnel, a Tunisian court brought down the curtain on one of the most complex criminal cases, turning their journey from the airport runways into the darkness of prisons for more than 30 years!

The girls sneaked through the gate of Tunis-Carthage International Airport, believing that their well-crafted ruse would not be uncovered by the authorities, but the vigilance of customs officers and security teams was on high alert:

Method of camouflage: The girls managed to smuggle more than 4 kilograms of pure cocaine, securely fastening it under their clothes, betting on not attracting attention or undergoing thorough searches.

Moment of downfall: Their confident looks turned into astonishment and shock when the search revealed the deadly cargo, exposing to the security forces a thread of an international smuggling network run by young girls.

Following intensive investigations that revealed the hidden extent of the gang, the public prosecutor referred the three defendants to court on a serious charge summarized as "forming a conspiracy to introduce and smuggle narcotic substances into Tunisian territory."

The criminal chamber of the primary court in Tunisia issued decisive prison sentences ranging from 20 to 30 years, serving as a deterrent for anyone who might think of exploiting air travel to promote drugs.

This crackdown comes amid a significant security mobilization in Tunisia to combat trafficking networks, where the Tunisian Director of General Security revealed alarming figures confirming the registration of about 34 individuals daily involved in drug cases, with specialized teams handling more than 20 cases daily to protect youth and future generations from the dangers of this toxic influx.

However, between the allure of travel and the trick of clothes covered in poison... Tunisian justice wrote the final word for the most dangerous female gang, turning cocaine into a shackle around their hands for 30 years behind bars.