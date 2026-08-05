The Emir of the Jazan Region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Abdulaziz, honored today the citizens; Majid bin Mohammed Zaili, Asem bin Ahmed Rafai, and Mohammed bin Jabir Mousa Al-Rithi; in recognition of their noble humanitarian initiative to donate parts of their organs (liver and kidneys), which contributed to giving patients a new chance at life.

The Emir of Jazan affirmed that organ donation is one of the highest forms of human giving, reflecting the noble principles and spirit of solidarity that the people of the nation possess, which contribute to saving lives and alleviating the suffering of patients.

He noted the attention and support that the leadership gives to the health sector and the promotion of organ donation culture, which achieves the objectives of quality of life and helps to establish community awareness of the importance of these humanitarian initiatives.

The donors expressed their gratitude and appreciation to the Emir of the region for this honor, affirming that what they did comes from their humanitarian and national duty.