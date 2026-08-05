كرّم أمير منطقة جازان الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز بن محمد بن عبدالعزيز، اليوم، المواطنين؛ ماجد بن محمد زيلعي، وعاصم بن أحمد رفاعي، ومحمد بن جابر موسى الريثي؛ تقديراً لمبادرتهم الإنسانية النبيلة بالتبرع بأجزاء من أعضائهم (الكبد والكلى)، بما أسهم في منح المرضى فرصة جديدة للحياة.

وأكد أمير جازان أن التبرع بالأعضاء يُعد من أسمى صور العطاء الإنساني، ويعكس ما يتحلى به أبناء الوطن من مبادئ نبيلة وروح تكافل تسهم في إنقاذ الأرواح والتخفيف من معاناة المرضى.

ونوّه بما توليه القيادة من اهتمام ودعم للقطاع الصحي، وتعزيز ثقافة التبرع بالأعضاء، بما يحقق مستهدفات جودة الحياة، ويسهم في ترسيخ الوعي المجتمعي بأهمية هذه المبادرات الإنسانية.

وعبّر المتبرعون عن شكرهم وتقديرهم لأمير المنطقة على هذا التكريم، مؤكدين أن ما قاموا به يأتي انطلاقاً من واجبهم الإنساني والوطني.