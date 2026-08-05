The Ministry of Health has begun investigating an incident circulating on social media, concerning a complaint from a citizen about being mistreated inside a pharmacy in Taif Governorate, confirming that legal actions will be taken against the responsible party.

The ministry clarified that it was able to identify the pharmacy and verify all related parties, and to listen to the pharmacist's statements, who admitted to mistreating the beneficiary. Legal procedures were completed against him before referring him to the committee reviewing violations of the health professions practice regulations to take necessary actions according to the laws.

The Ministry of Health affirmed that it will not tolerate any violations that affect the rights of beneficiaries or health practitioners, or that contravene the approved health regulations, emphasizing the continuation of its oversight activities and the application of legal procedures against violators; contributing to the protection of beneficiaries' rights and enhancing the quality of health services.