باشرت وزارة الصحة التحقق في واقعة متداولة عبر وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، تتعلق بشكوى أحد المواطنين من تعرضه لسوء معاملة داخل إحدى الصيدليات بمحافظة الطائف، مؤكدة اتخاذ الإجراءات النظامية بحق المتسبب.

وأوضحت الوزارة أنها تمكنت من تحديد الصيدلية والتحقق من جميع الأطراف ذات العلاقة، والاستماع إلى أقوال الصيدلي، الذي أقر بالإساءة إلى المستفيد، واستُكملت بحقه الإجراءات النظامية، قبل إحالته إلى لجنة النظر في مخالفات نظام مزاولة المهن الصحية لاتخاذ ما يلزم وفق الأنظمة.

وأكدت وزارة الصحة أنها لن تتهاون مع أي تجاوز يمس حقوق المستفيدين أو الممارسين الصحيين، أو يخالف الأنظمة الصحية المعتمدة، مشددة على استمرار أعمالها الرقابية وتطبيق الإجراءات النظامية بحق المخالفين؛ بما يسهم في حماية حقوق المستفيدين والارتقاء بجودة الخدمات الصحية.