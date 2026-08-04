The National Blood Bank in Mogadishu, Federal Republic of Somalia, provided medical services to 398 beneficiaries during July 2026, supported by the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Works. The percentage of males was 75% and females 25%, while the percentage of displaced individuals was 11% and residents 89% of the total beneficiaries.

This comes as part of the humanitarian and relief efforts provided by the Kingdom through its humanitarian arm, the King Salman Center for Relief, to support the health sector and assist the brotherly Somali people and alleviate their suffering.