قدّم بنك الدم الوطني في مدينة مقديشو بجمهورية الصومال الفيدرالية خدماته الطبية لـ398 مستفيداً خلال شهر يوليو 2026، بدعم من مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية، وبلغت نسبة الذكور 75% ونسبة الإناث 25%، بينما شكلت نسبة النازحين 11% والمقيمين 89% من إجمالي المستفيدين.

ويأتي ذلك في إطار الجهود الإنسانية والإغاثية التي تقدمها المملكة عبر ذراعها الإنساني مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة؛ لدعم القطاع الصحي، ومساعدة الشعب الصومالي الشقيق والتخفيف من معاناته.