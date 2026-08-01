بعث خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، برقية عزاء ومواساة لرئيس الجمهورية الجزائرية الديمقراطية الشعبية الرئيس عبدالمجيد تبون، في ضحايا حادث انقلاب حافلة ركاب في ولاية بومرداس.

وقال الملك سلمان: «علمنا بنبأ حادث انقلاب حافلة ركاب في ولاية بومرداس، وما نتج عنه من وفيات وإصابات، وإننا إذ نبعث لفخامتكم ولأسر المتوفين أحر التعازي وأصدق المواساة، لنسأل المولى سبحانه وتعالى أن يتغمد المتوفين بواسع رحمته ومغفرته، ويلهم ذويهم الصبر والسلوان، وأن يمن على المصابين بالشفاء العاجل، ويحفظكم وشعب الجمهورية الجزائرية الديمقراطية الشعبية من كل سوء ومكروه، إنه سميع مجيب».

كما بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، برقية عزاء ومواساة لرئيس الجمهورية الجزائرية الديمقراطية الشعبية الرئيس عبدالمجيد تبون، في ضحايا حادث انقلاب حافلة ركاب في ولاية بومرداس.

وقال ولي العهد: «تلقيت نبأ حادث انقلاب حافلة ركاب في ولاية بومرداس، وما نتج عنه من وفيات وإصابات، وأعرب لفخامتكم ولأسر المتوفين كافة عن بالغ التعازي وصادق المواساة، سائلاً الله تعالى الرحمة للمتوفين، والشفاء العاجل لجميع المصابين، إنه سميع مجيب».