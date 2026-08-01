The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, sent a telegram of condolence and sympathy to the President of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, regarding the victims of the bus accident in Boumerdes.

King Salman said: "We have learned of the news of the bus accident in Boumerdes, and the resulting fatalities and injuries. As we send Your Excellency and the families of the deceased our deepest condolences and sincerest sympathy, we ask Almighty God to envelop the deceased in His vast mercy and forgiveness, to grant their families patience and solace, and to bestow a speedy recovery upon the injured. May He protect you and the people of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria from all harm and misfortune. Indeed, He is All-Hearing, Responsive."

Similarly, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz sent a telegram of condolence and sympathy to the President of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, regarding the victims of the bus accident in Boumerdes.

The Crown Prince said: "I received the news of the bus accident in Boumerdes, and the resulting fatalities and injuries. I express to Your Excellency and the families of the deceased my heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathy, asking Almighty God for mercy for the deceased and a swift recovery for all the injured. Indeed, He is All-Hearing, Responsive."