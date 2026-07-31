With every new batch released by the National Unified Employment Platform "Jadarat," a breathtaking economic scene unfolds, reshaping the future career map in the Kingdom. The platform announced the launch of 4,971 new job opportunities exclusively for Saudis this week, but the geographical distribution of this batch carried a stunning surprise that clearly revealed where the major investments are heading.

The numbers showed an astonishing investment grip on two main centers, as the Riyadh and Makkah regions accounted for more than 64% of the total opportunities offered, sending a decisive message to every job seeker that economic weight is shifting strongly towards the capitals of major developmental projects, tourism, and digital transformation.

Riyadh topped the list with 1,975 jobs, proving once again that it is the largest generator of job opportunities, where demand is no longer confined to traditional administrative roles, but has jumped towards fields such as technology, cybersecurity, engineering, finance, and human resources.

Makkah came in second place with 1,246 jobs, driven by a significant boom in the hospitality, tourism, Hajj and Umrah services, and healthcare sectors. The Eastern Region ranked third with 676 jobs, based on its historical strength in energy, petrochemicals, and supply chains.

Meanwhile, the rest of the Kingdom's regions recorded a presence that corresponds to their new developmental identity:

Medina (237 jobs): the largest focus on health, education, and hospitality.

Hail (209 jobs) and Jazan (198 jobs): a surge in agriculture, food industries, and ports.

Aseer (132 jobs): a quick response to the tourism and medical growth in the region.

Developmental regions (Qassim, Tabuk, Najran, Al-Baha, Northern Borders, and Al-Jawf): distribution ranging between 26 and 76 jobs, serving mining, renewable energy, and construction projects linked to the Kingdom's vision.

This batch from "Jadarat" proves that the job compass is no longer just a weekly announcement, but has transformed into a live indicator of the comprehensive development path that Saudi Arabia is witnessing across various sectors.