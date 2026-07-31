مع كل دفعة جديدة تطلقها المنصة الوطنية الموحدة للتوظيف «جدارات»، يتكشف مشهد اقتصادي خاطف للأنفاس يعيد رسم خريطة المستقبل المهني في المملكة، حيث أعلنت المنصة طرح 4971 فرصة عمل جديدة مخصصة حصرياً للسعوديين خلال هذا الأسبوع، لكن التوزيع الجغرافي لهذه الدفعة حمل مفاجأة مدوية كشفت بوضوح أين تتجه بوصلة الاستثمارات الكبرى.

الأرقام أظهرت قبضة استثمارية مذهلة لمركزين رئيسيين، إذ استحوذت منطقتا الرياض ومكة المكرمة على أكثر من 64% من إجمالي الفرص المطروحة، في إشعار حاسم لكل باحث عن عمل بأن الثقل الاقتصادي ينزاح بقوة نحو عواصم المشاريع التنموية الكبرى والسياحة والتحول الرقمي.

تربعت الرياض على عرش القائمة بـ 1975 وظيفة، لتثبت مجدداً أنها المولد الأكبر للفرص الوظيفية، حيث لم يعد الطلب محصوراً في الأدوار الإدارية التقليدية، بل قفز نحو مجالات التقنية، والأمن السيبراني، والهندسة، والقطاع المالي، والموارد البشرية.

أما مكة المكرمة، فجاءت في المرتبة الثانية بـ 1246 وظيفة، مدفوعة بالطفرة الكبيرة في قطاعات الضيافة، والسياحة، وخدمات الحج والعمرة، والرعاية الصحية. وحلت المنطقة الشرقية ثالثاً بـ 676 وظيفة ارتكزت على ثقلها التاريخي في الطاقة، البتروكيماويات، وسلاسل الإمداد.

بينما سجلت بقية مناطق المملكة حضوراً يتناسب مع هويتها التنموية الجديدة:

  • المدينة المنورة (237 وظيفة): التركيز الأكبر على الصحة، والتعليم، والضيافة.
  • حائل (209 وظائف) وجازان (198 وظيفة): زَخَم في مجالات الزراعة، والصناعات الغذائية، والموانئ.
  • عسير (132 وظيفة): استجابة سريعة للنمو السياحي والطبي بالمنطقة.
  • المناطق التنموية (القصيم، وتبوك، ونجران، والباحة، والحدود الشمالية، والجوف): توزيع يتراوح بين 26 و76 وظيفة، يخدم مشاريع التعدين، والطاقة المتجددة، والإنشاءات المرتبطة برؤية المملكة.

هذه الدفعة من «جدارات» تثبت أن البوصلة الوظيفية لم تعد مجرد إعلان أسبوعي، بل تحولت إلى كاشف حي لمسار التنمية الشاملة التي تشهدها السعودية في مختلف القطاعات.