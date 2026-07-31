The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's welcome to the announcement by the President of the United States, Donald Trump, regarding the historic agreement related to disarmament in the Gaza Strip, and commends President Trump's leadership and steadfast commitment, which played a pivotal role in achieving this historic accomplishment.

The ministry stated in a statement: "The Kingdom expresses its appreciation to the Arab Republic of Egypt, the State of Qatar, the Republic of Turkey, the United States of America, the Peace Council, and all partners whose continuous efforts contributed to achieving this accomplishment."

It added that the Kingdom reaffirms its full commitment to implementing the comprehensive peace plan, as approved by the United Nations Security Council in its Resolution No. 2803, in coordination with regional and international partners, and emphasizes the importance of implementing all agreed-upon phases within a specific timeframe and in a reliable and irreversible manner.

It pointed out that the Kingdom confirms the importance of the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip, the deployment of an international stabilization force, and ensuring the continued flow of humanitarian aid and support for reconstruction without obstacles to the Palestinian people.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs clarified that the Kingdom, in accordance with Security Council Resolution No. 2803, asserts that the return of the Palestinian Authority to the Gaza Strip and the preservation of the unity of the occupied Palestinian territory is fundamental to the successful implementation of the comprehensive peace plan and to ensure the achievement of sustainable stability and peace.

The Kingdom stressed the importance of this agreement serving as a starting point for a comprehensive political process that leads to the full implementation of the comprehensive peace plan and guarantees the Palestinian people their inalienable rights, foremost among them the right to self-determination and the establishment of their independent state, achieving peaceful coexistence between the State of Palestine and Israel based on mutual recognition.

It affirmed that just and lasting peace can only be achieved through a comprehensive political settlement that ends the conflict and establishes a future characterized by security, stability, and shared prosperity for all the peoples of the region.