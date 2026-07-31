في المكان الذي يُفترض أن تُحسم فيه النزاعات بالهدوء وبنود القانون، اندلعت شرارة غير متوقعة، صراخ وتبادل للاتهامات المشحونة بين محامية وموظفة عامة تحول خلال لحظات إلى معركة قضائية كسرت صمت أروقة وزارة العدل الكويتية!

الواقعة لم تقف عند حدود الشجار اللفظي، بل تطورت إلى بلاغات رسمية، الادعاء العام وجّه للمحامية تهمة ثقيلة بإهانة موظفة أثناء تأدية وظيفتها بألفاظ تخدش الاعتبار، فيما واجهت الموظفة تهمة السب العلني. لكن المفاجأة التي صدمت الوسط القانوني تمثلت في صدور حكم أول درجة بحبس المحامية لمدة شهر (مع وقف التنفيذ بكفالة 500 دينار)، مع تبرئة الموظفة بالكامل.. وهو الحكم الذي أيّدته محكمة الاستئناف ليصبح الحبس كابوساً يطارد المحامية!

بينما كانت أوراق القضية تتجه نحو خط النهاية لتثبيت العقوبة، كان هناك خيط بارد يُنسج في الخفاء. فالدفاع فجّر مفاجأة صاعقة أمام محكمة تمييز الجنح، حين أشار إلى ثغرة تنظيمية أغفلها الجميع تتمثل في أن الجهة التي تولت التحقيق في البداية لا تملك أي اختصاص قانوني للتحقيق مع المحامية من الأساس!

وهنا لم تتردد الهيئة القضائية برئاسة المستشار بدر الصرعاوي وعضوية المستشارين محمد الصلال، وأحمد الياسين، ومسلم الشحومي، وسلمان السويط، في إصدار حكم وصفه القانونيون بـ«السابقة القضائية»، حيث أعلنت المحكمة بطلان جميع التحقيقات السابقة وإلغاء حكم الحبس كلياً، نظراً لتلك «الغلطة الإجرائية» الحاسمة.

هذا القرار الاستثنائي أتاح للمحامية طوق نجاة في اللحظة الأخيرة، وأمر بإعادة ملف القضية كاملاً إلى النيابة العامة بصفتها صاحب الاختصاص الحصري لإعادة التحقيق من نقطة البداية.

لم يُغلق هذا التحول الدرامي الملف، بل اقتلع شجرة الإدانة من جذورها ليعيد خلط الأوراق والتهم المتبادلة بين الطرفين من جديد، في قضية ضربت مثالاً حياً على أن غلطة إجرائية صغيرة في أروقة العدالة قد تُغير مسار مصير إنساني كامل.