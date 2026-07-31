In the place where disputes are supposed to be resolved calmly and according to the law, an unexpected spark ignited, leading to shouting and heated exchanges of accusations between a lawyer and a public employee, which quickly turned into a legal battle that shattered the silence of the corridors of the Kuwaiti Ministry of Justice!

The incident did not stop at mere verbal altercations; it escalated into official complaints. The public prosecution charged the lawyer with a serious offense of insulting an employee while performing her duties with words that undermine her dignity, while the employee faced charges of public defamation. However, the shocking surprise that stunned the legal community was the issuance of a first-degree ruling sentencing the lawyer to one month in prison (with a suspended sentence upon a bail of 500 dinars), while the employee was completely acquitted. This ruling was upheld by the Court of Appeals, turning the prison sentence into a nightmare chasing the lawyer!

As the case documents were heading towards the finish line to affirm the penalty, a cold thread was being woven in secrecy. The defense dropped a bombshell before the Court of Cassation, pointing out an organizational loophole that everyone had overlooked: the body that initially conducted the investigation had no legal authority to investigate the lawyer in the first place!

At this point, the judicial panel, headed by Counselor Badr Al-Sarawi and including Counselors Mohammed Al-Salal, Ahmed Al-Yasin, Muslim Al-Shahoumi, and Salman Al-Suwait, did not hesitate to issue a ruling described by legal experts as a "judicial precedent," where the court declared all previous investigations null and void and completely annulled the prison sentence, due to that decisive "procedural error."

This exceptional decision provided the lawyer with a lifeline at the last moment and ordered the complete case file to be returned to the public prosecution, as it holds exclusive jurisdiction to re-investigate from the starting point.

This dramatic turn did not close the file; rather, it uprooted the tree of conviction, allowing the accusations and counter-accusations between the two parties to be reshuffled once again, in a case that exemplified how a small procedural mistake in the corridors of justice could change the course of an entire human fate.