انتقل إلى رحمة الله في محافظة الطائف الدكتور محمد قاري السيد، أحد أبرز الشخصيات الثقافية والتربوية، الذي ترك بصمات واضحة في مجالات الثقافة والإعلام والعمل المجتمعي.


وشغل الفقيد عضوية النادي الأدبي بالطائف، وقدم عدداً من البرامج التلفزيونية، كما أسهم بكتاباته في عدد من الصحف والمجلات، إلى جانب إصداره مؤلفات متخصصة في الإرشاد والتوجيه. وتولى كذلك رئاسة لجنة التنشيط السياحي بمحافظة الطائف، وأسهم خلال مسيرته في العديد من المبادرات الثقافية والتنموية.


«عكاظ» التي آلمها النبأ تتقدم بخالص التعازي والمواساة إلى أسرة الفقيد وذويه، سائلةً الله أن يتغمده بواسع رحمته، ويسكنه فسيح جناته، ويلهم أهله ومحبيه الصبر والسلوان.