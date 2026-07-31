Dr. Mohammed Qari Al-Sayed passed away in Taif, one of the most prominent cultural and educational figures, who left clear marks in the fields of culture, media, and community work.



The deceased was a member of the Literary Club in Taif, presented several television programs, and contributed his writings to various newspapers and magazines, in addition to publishing specialized works in guidance and counseling. He also chaired the Tourism Promotion Committee in Taif and contributed to many cultural and developmental initiatives throughout his career.



“Okaz,” which was saddened by the news, extends its heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the family and relatives of the deceased, asking God to envelop him in His vast mercy, grant him a place in His spacious gardens, and inspire his family and loved ones with patience and solace.