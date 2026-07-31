أعلنت المجر استعدادها لإغلاق محطة «باكس» النووية، الوحيدة في البلاد، بسبب الانخفاض القياسي في منسوب مياه نهر الدانوب، التي تستخدمها المحطة في تبريد مفاعلاتها.

وأوضح رئيس الوزراء المجري بيتر ماجار أن المحطة تعمل حاليًا بأقل من نصف طاقتها، إذ انخفض إنتاجها إلى 965 ميغاواط، مقارنةً بنحو 2000 ميغاواط في الظروف الاعتيادية، متوقعًا إغلاقها بالكامل خلال الأيام القادمة، وقد يستمر التوقف عدة أسابيع.

وأكد أن عملية الإغلاق ستُنفذ بصورة آمنة، ولن تشكل خطرًا على السكان أو البيئة، فيما تنتج المحطة، التي تضم 4 مفاعلات، نحو نصف احتياجات المجر من الكهرباء، وسيكون إغلاقها الأول منذ بدء تشغيلها قبل 44 عامًا.