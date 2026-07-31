Hungary has announced its readiness to close the "Paks" nuclear power plant, the only one in the country, due to the record low levels of the Danube River, which the plant uses for cooling its reactors.

Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Szijjarto explained that the plant is currently operating at less than half of its capacity, with its output dropping to 965 megawatts, compared to about 2000 megawatts under normal conditions. He expects it to be completely shut down in the coming days, and the stoppage may last several weeks.

He confirmed that the shutdown will be carried out safely and will not pose a risk to the population or the environment, while the plant, which has 4 reactors, produces about half of Hungary's electricity needs. This will be the first shutdown since it began operations 44 years ago.