في كل مرحلة تشهد صناعة الإعلام تحولات كبرى على المستوى السعودي، تظهر قراءات سطحية تختزل المشهد في انطباعات سريعة أو مقارنات سطحية، متجاهلةً تاريخاً طويلاً من البناء المؤسسي والاستثمار والريادة.

وحين يصبح الحكم على واقع إعلامي كامل قائماً على أسماء برامج أو انتقال مذيعين، فإن النقاش يغادر أرض الوقائع إلى مساحة الانطباعات والأهواء.

ما طرحه خليفة خالد المزين مثلاً لا ينتقص من الإعلام السعودي، بقدر ما يكشف سطحية القراءة التي تنطلق من معايير فقيرة المهنية والدلائل، وتغفل الأثر الحقيقي الذي صنعته المملكة في الصناعة الإعلامية العربية.

فالإعلام لا يُقاس بعدد الوجوه التي تظهر على الشاشة، بل بقدرته على تاثير حقيقي، وبناء المؤسسات، وقيادة السوق الإعلامي، وتحديد اتجاهاته. ومن هذه الزاوية، يصعب تجاوز الدور السعودي في تشكيل المشهد الإعلامي العربي خلال العقود الأربعة الماضية وإخراجه.

فمن السعودية خرجت أكبر التجارب الإعلامية العربية وأكثرها تأثيراً.

وأسهمت مجموعة MBC في أن يُرى العالم بعيون عربية، عبر إعادة تعريف الصناعة التلفزيونية العربية، وصناعة نموذج إعلامي تجاوز الحدود الجغرافية إلى جمهور عربي واسع.

وكذلك أُسست شبكة ART فكانت مرحلة مفصلية في الإعلام الرياضي والترفيهي، وأسهمت في بناء سوق احترافية للبث التلفزيوني، وقدمت تجربة تركت أثراً عميقاً في تطور الصناعة الإعلامية العربية.

واليوم، لم يعد الحديث مقتصراً على قنوات أو برامج، بل عن منظومة إعلامية متكاملة تحتضنها المملكة؛ تضم شركات إنتاج، ومقرات، واستديوهات، واستثمارات ضخمة، ومنصات رقمية، ومؤسسات إخبارية، وبيئة جاذبة لصناعة المحتوى، جعلت المملكة مركزاً إقليمياً تتجه إليه الكفاءات ورؤوس الأموال الإعلامية اليوم.

ولذلك، فإن اختزال هذا المشهد في انتقال إعلاميين أو مقارنة برامج، لا يعكس قراءة مهنية بقدر ما يكشف قصوراً في فهم طبيعة الصناعة الإعلامية الحديثة، التي تقوم على المؤسسات والاستثمار والقدرة على الابتكار، لا على الأفراد وحدهم.

أما محاولة الإيحاء بأن الحضور الإعلامي السعودي تراجع، فهي تتجاهل حقيقة واضحة؛ فالسعودية اليوم لا تزال تمتلك أكبر ثقل إعلامي عربي من حيث حجم الاستثمار، واتساع المنصات، وتأثير المحتوى، وقوة الانتشار، والقدرة على استقطاب المواهب وصناعة التجارب الجديدة.

ولهذا، فإن مثل هذه الطروحات تبدو أقرب إلى إثارة الجدل منها إلى تقديم قراءة موضوعية للمشهد. فالنقاش الرصين يبدأ من الأرقام والمؤسسات والإنجازات، لا من الانطباعات العابرة أو العبارات التي تبحث عن صدى أكبر من مضمونها.

الأوسع في التأثير والأكثر جذباً

وبين الانطباعات السريعة والقراءة الموضوعية، جاء رد الإعلامي صلاح الغيدان ليعيد النقاش إلى معاييره الصحيحة؛ فالتأثير الإعلامي لا يُقاس بالرغبات، وإنما بمعادلات الاقتصاد والسوق والاستثمار. وحين يكون السوق السعودي الأكبر في القوة الشرائية، والأوسع في التأثير، والأكثر جذباً للشركات والكفاءات، فمن الطبيعي أن تتشكل حوله الإستراتيجيات الإعلامية، وأن يُخاطب جمهوره أولاً، وأن تصبح الرياض مركزاً للصناعة الإعلامية. تلك ليست رواية دفاعية، بل معطيات يثبتها الواقع وتؤكدها المؤشرات.

الرياض منظومة إعلامية متكاملة لا تبحث عن فرص خارج حدودها

وهذه الحقيقة انعكست كذلك في قراءة الزميل عبدالإله القحطاني، الذي أشار إلى أن الرياض لم تعد تبحث عن فرص إعلامية خارج حدودها، لأنها أصبحت تمتلك منظومة متكاملة تجمع بين الجمهور، والاستثمار، والكفاءات، وهي العناصر التي تصنع أي صناعة إعلامية ناجحة. وحين تكتمل هذه المنظومة، يصبح استقطاب المواهب والشركات نتيجة طبيعية، لا حدثاً استثنائياً، وهو ما يفسر التحول الذي تقوده المملكة في المشهد الإعلامي العربي.