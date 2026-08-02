في كل مرحلة تشهد صناعة الإعلام تحولات كبرى على المستوى السعودي، تظهر قراءات سطحية تختزل المشهد في انطباعات سريعة أو مقارنات سطحية، متجاهلةً تاريخاً طويلاً من البناء المؤسسي والاستثمار والريادة.
وحين يصبح الحكم على واقع إعلامي كامل قائماً على أسماء برامج أو انتقال مذيعين، فإن النقاش يغادر أرض الوقائع إلى مساحة الانطباعات والأهواء.
ما طرحه خليفة خالد المزين مثلاً لا ينتقص من الإعلام السعودي، بقدر ما يكشف سطحية القراءة التي تنطلق من معايير فقيرة المهنية والدلائل، وتغفل الأثر الحقيقي الذي صنعته المملكة في الصناعة الإعلامية العربية.
فالإعلام لا يُقاس بعدد الوجوه التي تظهر على الشاشة، بل بقدرته على تاثير حقيقي، وبناء المؤسسات، وقيادة السوق الإعلامي، وتحديد اتجاهاته. ومن هذه الزاوية، يصعب تجاوز الدور السعودي في تشكيل المشهد الإعلامي العربي خلال العقود الأربعة الماضية وإخراجه.
فمن السعودية خرجت أكبر التجارب الإعلامية العربية وأكثرها تأثيراً.
وأسهمت مجموعة MBC في أن يُرى العالم بعيون عربية، عبر إعادة تعريف الصناعة التلفزيونية العربية، وصناعة نموذج إعلامي تجاوز الحدود الجغرافية إلى جمهور عربي واسع.
وكذلك أُسست شبكة ART فكانت مرحلة مفصلية في الإعلام الرياضي والترفيهي، وأسهمت في بناء سوق احترافية للبث التلفزيوني، وقدمت تجربة تركت أثراً عميقاً في تطور الصناعة الإعلامية العربية.
واليوم، لم يعد الحديث مقتصراً على قنوات أو برامج، بل عن منظومة إعلامية متكاملة تحتضنها المملكة؛ تضم شركات إنتاج، ومقرات، واستديوهات، واستثمارات ضخمة، ومنصات رقمية، ومؤسسات إخبارية، وبيئة جاذبة لصناعة المحتوى، جعلت المملكة مركزاً إقليمياً تتجه إليه الكفاءات ورؤوس الأموال الإعلامية اليوم.
ولذلك، فإن اختزال هذا المشهد في انتقال إعلاميين أو مقارنة برامج، لا يعكس قراءة مهنية بقدر ما يكشف قصوراً في فهم طبيعة الصناعة الإعلامية الحديثة، التي تقوم على المؤسسات والاستثمار والقدرة على الابتكار، لا على الأفراد وحدهم.
أما محاولة الإيحاء بأن الحضور الإعلامي السعودي تراجع، فهي تتجاهل حقيقة واضحة؛ فالسعودية اليوم لا تزال تمتلك أكبر ثقل إعلامي عربي من حيث حجم الاستثمار، واتساع المنصات، وتأثير المحتوى، وقوة الانتشار، والقدرة على استقطاب المواهب وصناعة التجارب الجديدة.
ولهذا، فإن مثل هذه الطروحات تبدو أقرب إلى إثارة الجدل منها إلى تقديم قراءة موضوعية للمشهد. فالنقاش الرصين يبدأ من الأرقام والمؤسسات والإنجازات، لا من الانطباعات العابرة أو العبارات التي تبحث عن صدى أكبر من مضمونها.
الأوسع في التأثير والأكثر جذباً
وبين الانطباعات السريعة والقراءة الموضوعية، جاء رد الإعلامي صلاح الغيدان ليعيد النقاش إلى معاييره الصحيحة؛ فالتأثير الإعلامي لا يُقاس بالرغبات، وإنما بمعادلات الاقتصاد والسوق والاستثمار. وحين يكون السوق السعودي الأكبر في القوة الشرائية، والأوسع في التأثير، والأكثر جذباً للشركات والكفاءات، فمن الطبيعي أن تتشكل حوله الإستراتيجيات الإعلامية، وأن يُخاطب جمهوره أولاً، وأن تصبح الرياض مركزاً للصناعة الإعلامية. تلك ليست رواية دفاعية، بل معطيات يثبتها الواقع وتؤكدها المؤشرات.
الرياض منظومة إعلامية متكاملة لا تبحث عن فرص خارج حدودها
وهذه الحقيقة انعكست كذلك في قراءة الزميل عبدالإله القحطاني، الذي أشار إلى أن الرياض لم تعد تبحث عن فرص إعلامية خارج حدودها، لأنها أصبحت تمتلك منظومة متكاملة تجمع بين الجمهور، والاستثمار، والكفاءات، وهي العناصر التي تصنع أي صناعة إعلامية ناجحة. وحين تكتمل هذه المنظومة، يصبح استقطاب المواهب والشركات نتيجة طبيعية، لا حدثاً استثنائياً، وهو ما يفسر التحول الذي تقوده المملكة في المشهد الإعلامي العربي.
In every phase, the media industry witnesses major transformations at the Saudi level, where superficial readings emerge that reduce the scene to quick impressions or superficial comparisons, ignoring a long history of institutional building, investment, and leadership.
When the judgment on an entire media reality is based on program names or the movement of presenters, the discussion shifts from the realm of facts to the space of impressions and whims.
What Khalifa Khalid Al-Mazeen raised, for example, does not detract from Saudi media, as much as it reveals the superficiality of the reading that stems from poor professional standards and evidence, overlooking the real impact that the Kingdom has made in the Arab media industry.
Media is not measured by the number of faces appearing on screen, but by its ability to create real impact, build institutions, lead the media market, and define its trends. From this angle, it is difficult to overlook the Saudi role in shaping and presenting the Arab media scene over the past four decades.
From Saudi Arabia emerged the largest and most influential Arab media experiences.
The MBC Group contributed to seeing the world through Arab eyes by redefining the Arab television industry and creating a media model that transcended geographical boundaries to reach a wide Arab audience.
Similarly, the ART network was established, marking a pivotal phase in sports and entertainment media, contributing to building a professional broadcasting market, and providing an experience that left a deep impact on the development of the Arab media industry.
Today, the discussion is no longer limited to channels or programs, but rather about a comprehensive media system embraced by the Kingdom; it includes production companies, headquarters, studios, massive investments, digital platforms, news institutions, and an attractive environment for content creation, making the Kingdom a regional hub for media talents and investments today.
Therefore, reducing this scene to the movement of media professionals or comparing programs does not reflect a professional reading as much as it reveals a shortcoming in understanding the nature of the modern media industry, which is based on institutions, investment, and the ability to innovate, not solely on individuals.
As for the attempt to imply that the Saudi media presence has declined, it ignores a clear reality; Saudi Arabia today still possesses the largest Arab media weight in terms of investment size, platform expansion, content impact, distribution strength, and the ability to attract talent and create new experiences.
Thus, such propositions seem closer to stirring controversy than to providing an objective reading of the scene. A sober discussion begins with numbers, institutions, and achievements, not with fleeting impressions or phrases seeking a resonance greater than their content.
The Broadest in Impact and Most Attractive
Between quick impressions and objective reading, the response from media professional Salah Al-Ghaidan brought the discussion back to its correct standards; media impact is not measured by desires, but by equations of economy, market, and investment. When the Saudi market is the largest in purchasing power, the broadest in impact, and the most attractive to companies and talents, it is natural for media strategies to form around it, to address its audience first, and for Riyadh to become the center of the media industry. This is not a defensive narrative, but data confirmed by reality and supported by indicators.
Riyadh: An Integrated Media System Not Seeking Opportunities Beyond Its Borders
This truth was also reflected in the reading of colleague Abdulilah Al-Qahtani, who pointed out that Riyadh is no longer seeking media opportunities beyond its borders, as it has become equipped with a comprehensive system that combines audience, investment, and talents, which are the elements that create any successful media industry. When this system is complete, attracting talents and companies becomes a natural result, not an exceptional event, which explains the transformation led by the Kingdom in the Arab media scene.