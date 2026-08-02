In every phase, the media industry witnesses major transformations at the Saudi level, where superficial readings emerge that reduce the scene to quick impressions or superficial comparisons, ignoring a long history of institutional building, investment, and leadership.

When the judgment on an entire media reality is based on program names or the movement of presenters, the discussion shifts from the realm of facts to the space of impressions and whims.

What Khalifa Khalid Al-Mazeen raised, for example, does not detract from Saudi media, as much as it reveals the superficiality of the reading that stems from poor professional standards and evidence, overlooking the real impact that the Kingdom has made in the Arab media industry.

Media is not measured by the number of faces appearing on screen, but by its ability to create real impact, build institutions, lead the media market, and define its trends. From this angle, it is difficult to overlook the Saudi role in shaping and presenting the Arab media scene over the past four decades.

From Saudi Arabia emerged the largest and most influential Arab media experiences.

The MBC Group contributed to seeing the world through Arab eyes by redefining the Arab television industry and creating a media model that transcended geographical boundaries to reach a wide Arab audience.

Similarly, the ART network was established, marking a pivotal phase in sports and entertainment media, contributing to building a professional broadcasting market, and providing an experience that left a deep impact on the development of the Arab media industry.

Today, the discussion is no longer limited to channels or programs, but rather about a comprehensive media system embraced by the Kingdom; it includes production companies, headquarters, studios, massive investments, digital platforms, news institutions, and an attractive environment for content creation, making the Kingdom a regional hub for media talents and investments today.

Therefore, reducing this scene to the movement of media professionals or comparing programs does not reflect a professional reading as much as it reveals a shortcoming in understanding the nature of the modern media industry, which is based on institutions, investment, and the ability to innovate, not solely on individuals.

As for the attempt to imply that the Saudi media presence has declined, it ignores a clear reality; Saudi Arabia today still possesses the largest Arab media weight in terms of investment size, platform expansion, content impact, distribution strength, and the ability to attract talent and create new experiences.

Thus, such propositions seem closer to stirring controversy than to providing an objective reading of the scene. A sober discussion begins with numbers, institutions, and achievements, not with fleeting impressions or phrases seeking a resonance greater than their content.

The Broadest in Impact and Most Attractive

Between quick impressions and objective reading, the response from media professional Salah Al-Ghaidan brought the discussion back to its correct standards; media impact is not measured by desires, but by equations of economy, market, and investment. When the Saudi market is the largest in purchasing power, the broadest in impact, and the most attractive to companies and talents, it is natural for media strategies to form around it, to address its audience first, and for Riyadh to become the center of the media industry. This is not a defensive narrative, but data confirmed by reality and supported by indicators.

Riyadh: An Integrated Media System Not Seeking Opportunities Beyond Its Borders

This truth was also reflected in the reading of colleague Abdulilah Al-Qahtani, who pointed out that Riyadh is no longer seeking media opportunities beyond its borders, as it has become equipped with a comprehensive system that combines audience, investment, and talents, which are the elements that create any successful media industry. When this system is complete, attracting talents and companies becomes a natural result, not an exceptional event, which explains the transformation led by the Kingdom in the Arab media scene.