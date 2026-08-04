فيما أكد وزير النقل البحري الهندي سارباناندا سونوال، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، إصابة السفينة الهندية «فيز نور أوليا» بمقذوف قرب مياه اليمن ما أدى إلى غرقها وإنقاذ جميع بحارتها ونقلهم إلى ميناء المخا باليمن، عبرت وزارة النقل اليمنية عن إدانتها، واستنكرت بأشد العبارات الهجوم الإرهابي الغادر الذي نفذته مليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية.
وأوضحت الوزارة أن سفينة الشحن المدنية الهندية MSV FAIZE NOORE OLIYA 1451 استُهدفت صباح اليوم بزورق مفخخ، خلال إبحارها في البحر الأحمر في طريقها إلى ميناء المخا، ما أدى إلى إغراقها بشكل كامل، في اعتداء آثم يشكل انتهاكاً صارخاً للقانون الدولي الإنساني، ولقواعد القانون البحري الدولي، وتهديداً مباشراً لأمن وسلامة الملاحة البحرية الدولية.
وأكدت وزارة النقل أن استهداف السفن التجارية المدنية يمثل عملاً إرهابياً مداناً بكل المقاييس، ويعكس إصرار مليشيا الحوثي على زعزعة أمن الممرات البحرية الدولية، وتهديد حرية الملاحة وحركة التجارة العالمية، وتعريض أرواح البحارة الأبرياء للخطر، بما يقوض الجهود الإقليمية والدولية الرامية إلى الحفاظ على أمن البحر الأحمر وباب المندب.
وثمنت الوزارة جهود قوات خفر السواحل واستجابتها السريعة، بالتعاون مع البحرية اليمنية، ونجاحها في إنقاذ جميع أفراد طاقم السفينة، وعددهم (14) بحاراً، ونقلهم إلى ميناء المخا بسلام، في عملية عكست مستوى الجاهزية والكفاءة العالية في التعامل مع مثل هذه الحوادث.
ودعت وزارة النقل اليمنية المجتمع الدولي، ومجلس الأمن، والمنظمات البحرية الدولية، إلى إدانة هذا الاعتداء الإرهابي بصورة واضحة وصريحة، واتخاذ موقف حازم تجاه الانتهاكات المتكررة التي تستهدف السفن التجارية والممرات البحرية، والعمل على محاسبة مرتكبيها، وتعزيز التدابير الكفيلة بحماية الملاحة الدولية وضمان أمنها وسلامتها.
وجددت وزارة النقل التأكيد على التزامها الكامل بالتنسيق مع جميع الجهات الوطنية والإقليمية والدولية لتعزيز أمن وسلامة الملاحة البحرية، وحماية الأرواح والممتلكات، وضمان استمرار انسيابية حركة التجارة الدولية عبر البحر الأحمر وباب المندب، باعتبارهما من أهم الممرات البحرية الإستراتيجية في العالم.
Indian Minister of Shipping Sarbananda Sonowal confirmed today (Tuesday) that the Indian ship "MV FAIZE NOORE OLIYA" was hit by a projectile near the waters of Yemen, leading to its sinking. All crew members were rescued and transported to the port of Mokha in Yemen. The Yemeni Ministry of Transport expressed its condemnation and strongly denounced the treacherous terrorist attack carried out by the Houthi militia.
The ministry clarified that the Indian civilian cargo ship MSV FAIZE NOORE OLIYA 1451 was targeted this morning by a booby-trapped boat while sailing in the Red Sea on its way to the port of Mokha, resulting in its complete sinking. This heinous act constitutes a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and maritime law, posing a direct threat to the security and safety of international maritime navigation.
The Ministry of Transport affirmed that targeting civilian commercial vessels is a condemned act of terrorism by all standards, reflecting the Houthi militia's insistence on destabilizing the security of international maritime routes, threatening freedom of navigation and global trade, and endangering the lives of innocent sailors, undermining regional and international efforts to maintain the security of the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab.
The ministry praised the efforts of the coast guard and their swift response, in cooperation with the Yemeni navy, successfully rescuing all crew members of the ship, numbering (14) sailors, and safely transporting them to the port of Mokha, in an operation that reflected a high level of readiness and efficiency in dealing with such incidents.
The Yemeni Ministry of Transport called on the international community, the Security Council, and international maritime organizations to clearly and explicitly condemn this terrorist attack, take a firm stance against the repeated violations targeting commercial vessels and maritime routes, and work to hold the perpetrators accountable, while enhancing measures to protect international navigation and ensure its security and safety.
The Ministry of Transport reiterated its full commitment to coordinate with all national, regional, and international entities to enhance the security and safety of maritime navigation, protect lives and property, and ensure the continued smooth flow of international trade through the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab, as they are among the most important strategic maritime routes in the world.