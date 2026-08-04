فيما أكد وزير النقل البحري الهندي سارباناندا سونوال، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، إصابة السفينة الهندية «فيز نور أوليا» بمقذوف قرب مياه اليمن ما أدى إلى غرقها وإنقاذ جميع بحارتها ونقلهم إلى ميناء المخا باليمن، عبرت وزارة النقل اليمنية عن إدانتها، واستنكرت بأشد العبارات الهجوم الإرهابي الغادر الذي نفذته مليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية.


وأوضحت الوزارة أن سفينة الشحن المدنية الهندية MSV FAIZE NOORE OLIYA 1451 استُهدفت صباح اليوم بزورق مفخخ، خلال إبحارها في البحر الأحمر في طريقها إلى ميناء المخا، ما أدى إلى إغراقها بشكل كامل، في اعتداء آثم يشكل انتهاكاً صارخاً للقانون الدولي الإنساني، ولقواعد القانون البحري الدولي، وتهديداً مباشراً لأمن وسلامة الملاحة البحرية الدولية.


وأكدت وزارة النقل أن استهداف السفن التجارية المدنية يمثل عملاً إرهابياً مداناً بكل المقاييس، ويعكس إصرار مليشيا الحوثي على زعزعة أمن الممرات البحرية الدولية، وتهديد حرية الملاحة وحركة التجارة العالمية، وتعريض أرواح البحارة الأبرياء للخطر، بما يقوض الجهود الإقليمية والدولية الرامية إلى الحفاظ على أمن البحر الأحمر وباب المندب.


وثمنت الوزارة جهود قوات خفر السواحل واستجابتها السريعة، بالتعاون مع البحرية اليمنية، ونجاحها في إنقاذ جميع أفراد طاقم السفينة، وعددهم (14) بحاراً، ونقلهم إلى ميناء المخا بسلام، في عملية عكست مستوى الجاهزية والكفاءة العالية في التعامل مع مثل هذه الحوادث.


ودعت وزارة النقل اليمنية المجتمع الدولي، ومجلس الأمن، والمنظمات البحرية الدولية، إلى إدانة هذا الاعتداء الإرهابي بصورة واضحة وصريحة، واتخاذ موقف حازم تجاه الانتهاكات المتكررة التي تستهدف السفن التجارية والممرات البحرية، والعمل على محاسبة مرتكبيها، وتعزيز التدابير الكفيلة بحماية الملاحة الدولية وضمان أمنها وسلامتها.


وجددت وزارة النقل التأكيد على التزامها الكامل بالتنسيق مع جميع الجهات الوطنية والإقليمية والدولية لتعزيز أمن وسلامة الملاحة البحرية، وحماية الأرواح والممتلكات، وضمان استمرار انسيابية حركة التجارة الدولية عبر البحر الأحمر وباب المندب، باعتبارهما من أهم الممرات البحرية الإستراتيجية في العالم.