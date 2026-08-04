Indian Minister of Shipping Sarbananda Sonowal confirmed today (Tuesday) that the Indian ship "MV FAIZE NOORE OLIYA" was hit by a projectile near the waters of Yemen, leading to its sinking. All crew members were rescued and transported to the port of Mokha in Yemen. The Yemeni Ministry of Transport expressed its condemnation and strongly denounced the treacherous terrorist attack carried out by the Houthi militia.



The ministry clarified that the Indian civilian cargo ship MSV FAIZE NOORE OLIYA 1451 was targeted this morning by a booby-trapped boat while sailing in the Red Sea on its way to the port of Mokha, resulting in its complete sinking. This heinous act constitutes a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and maritime law, posing a direct threat to the security and safety of international maritime navigation.



The Ministry of Transport affirmed that targeting civilian commercial vessels is a condemned act of terrorism by all standards, reflecting the Houthi militia's insistence on destabilizing the security of international maritime routes, threatening freedom of navigation and global trade, and endangering the lives of innocent sailors, undermining regional and international efforts to maintain the security of the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab.



The ministry praised the efforts of the coast guard and their swift response, in cooperation with the Yemeni navy, successfully rescuing all crew members of the ship, numbering (14) sailors, and safely transporting them to the port of Mokha, in an operation that reflected a high level of readiness and efficiency in dealing with such incidents.



The Yemeni Ministry of Transport called on the international community, the Security Council, and international maritime organizations to clearly and explicitly condemn this terrorist attack, take a firm stance against the repeated violations targeting commercial vessels and maritime routes, and work to hold the perpetrators accountable, while enhancing measures to protect international navigation and ensure its security and safety.



The Ministry of Transport reiterated its full commitment to coordinate with all national, regional, and international entities to enhance the security and safety of maritime navigation, protect lives and property, and ensure the continued smooth flow of international trade through the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab, as they are among the most important strategic maritime routes in the world.