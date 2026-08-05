تبدأ، (الثلاثاء) القادم، أولى مراحل انطلاقة العام الدراسي الجديد 1448 بمدارس التعليم العام بمراحله الثلاث للبنين والبنات في جميع إدارات التعليم بمناطق ومحافظات السعودية، عدا 4 إدارات تعليمية مستثناة، وهي مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة وجدة والطائف.
ويباشر، (الثلاثاء)، مديرو ومديرات المدارس والإداريون والإداريات استعداداً لبدء أعمال العام الدراسي الجديد، فيما ستكون عودة المعلمين والمعلمات الممارسين فعلياً للتدريس اعتباراً من (الأحد) الثالث من شهر ربيع الأول، باستثناء 4 إدارات تعليمية.
وتضمن التقويم الدراسي البداية الفعلية للدراسة مع عودة الطلاب والطالبات إلى مقاعد الدراسة، التي ستكون (الأحد) الموافق العاشر من شهر ربيع الأول، إيذاناً ببدء العام الدراسي رسمياً في جميع المناطق ما عدا المناطق المستثناة.
يشار إلى أن العام الدراسي الجديد يتضمن 6 إجازات مدرسية، هي: إجازة اليوم الوطني (لمدة يومين)، وإجازة الخريف (لمدة 9 أيام)، وإجازة منتصف العام الدراسي (لمدة 9 أيام)، وإجازة يوم التأسيس (لمدة يومين)، وإجازة عيد الفطر (لمدة 16 يوماً)، وإجازة عيد الأضحى المبارك (16 يوماً).
The new academic year 1448 will officially begin on the coming (Sunday) with the first stages of the school year for boys and girls in all educational administrations across the regions and provinces of Saudi Arabia, except for 4 excluded educational administrations: Makkah, Madinah, Jeddah, and Taif.
On (Sunday), school principals and administrators will commence preparations for the start of the new academic year, while the return of teachers who are actively teaching will begin on (Sunday), the third of the month of Rabi' al-Awwal.
The academic calendar includes the actual start of classes with the return of students to their seats, which will be on (Sunday), the tenth of the month of Rabi' al-Awwal, marking the official start of the academic year.
It is noteworthy that the new academic year includes 6 school holidays: National Day holiday (for two days), Fall holiday (for 9 days), Mid-year holiday (for 9 days), Founding Day holiday (for two days), Eid al-Fitr holiday (for 16 days), and Eid al-Adha holiday (for 16 days).