The new academic year 1448 will officially begin on the coming (Sunday) with the first stages of the school year for boys and girls in all educational administrations across the regions and provinces of Saudi Arabia, except for 4 excluded educational administrations: Makkah, Madinah, Jeddah, and Taif.



On (Sunday), school principals and administrators will commence preparations for the start of the new academic year, while the return of teachers who are actively teaching will begin on (Sunday), the third of the month of Rabi' al-Awwal.



The academic calendar includes the actual start of classes with the return of students to their seats, which will be on (Sunday), the tenth of the month of Rabi' al-Awwal, marking the official start of the academic year.



It is noteworthy that the new academic year includes 6 school holidays: National Day holiday (for two days), Fall holiday (for 9 days), Mid-year holiday (for 9 days), Founding Day holiday (for two days), Eid al-Fitr holiday (for 16 days), and Eid al-Adha holiday (for 16 days).