The academic and educational community in the Kingdom mourns today (Thursday) Sheikh Dr. Rashid Al-Rajih Al-Sharif, the first director of Umm Al-Qura University; who passed away after a rich career filled with scientific and administrative contributions and service to higher education.

The funeral prayer for the deceased will be held this afternoon at the Grand Mosque, before his body is laid to rest, with an expected attendance of several academic leaders and scientific figures who knew the late scholar and praised his significant impact on the development of university education.

Dr. Rashid Al-Rajih is considered one of the most prominent figures who contributed to establishing the scientific identity of Umm Al-Qura University; he led a pivotal phase in the university's history, witnessing an expansion in colleges and programs, enhancement of scientific research, and solidifying the university's role in serving the community. The late scholar was also known for his rich academic career, his contributions to curriculum development, and his support for national talents, in addition to his influential presence in several scientific bodies and advisory committees.

Condolence messages continue to pour in from academic figures and educational leaders inside and outside the Kingdom, recalling the quality efforts the deceased made in serving education, and affirming that his passing represents a significant loss to the scientific landscape, and that his legacy will remain present in the memory of the university, its students, and its staff.