نعى الوسط الأكاديمي والتعليمي في المملكة (اليوم الخميس) الشيخ الدكتور راشد الراجح الشريف، أول مدير لجامعة أم القرى؛ الذي انتقل إلى رحمة الله بعد مسيرة حافلة بالعطاء العلمي والإداري وخدمة التعليم العالي.

ويُصلّى على الفقيد عصر اليوم في المسجد الحرام، قبل مواراة جثمانه الثرى، وسط حضور متوقع لعدد من القيادات الأكاديمية والشخصيات العلمية التي عرفت الراحل، وأثنت على أثره الكبير في تطوير التعليم الجامعي.

ويُعد الدكتور راشد الراجح أحد أبرز الأسماء التي أسهمت في تأسيس الهوية العلمية لجامعة أم القرى؛ حيث قاد مرحلة مفصلية في تاريخ الجامعة، شهدت توسعًا في الكليات والبرامج، وتعزيزًا للبحث العلمي، وترسيخًا لدور الجامعة في خدمة المجتمع. كما عُرف الراحل بسيرته العلمية الثرية، وإسهاماته في تطوير المناهج، ودعمه للكفاءات الوطنية، إلى جانب حضوره المؤثر في عدد من الهيئات العلمية واللجان الاستشارية.

وتتوالى رسائل العزاء من شخصيات أكاديمية وقيادات تعليمية داخل المملكة وخارجها، مستذكرةً ما قدمه الفقيد من جهود نوعية في خدمة التعليم، ومؤكدة أن رحيله يمثل خسارة كبيرة للمشهد العلمي، وأن إرثه سيبقى حاضرًا في ذاكرة الجامعة وطلابها ومنسوبيها.