وقّعت السعودية وباكستان، أمس (الإثنين) في مدينة نيويورك، اتفاقية للإعفاء المتبادل من متطلبات تأشيرة الإقامة القصيرة لحاملي الجوازات الدبلوماسية والخاصة، بهدف تسهيل الإجراءات ورفع مستوى التنسيق المشترك وتوسيع مجالات التعاون بين البلدين.

ووقّع الاتفاقية وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، ونائب رئيس الوزراء وزير خارجية باكستان محمد إسحاق دار، وذلك في ختام اللقاء الذي جمعهما على هامش أعمال الأسبوع رفيع المستوى للجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة في دورتها الحادية والثمانين.

وجرى خلال اللقاء استعراض علاقات التعاون الوثيقة التي تجمع البلدين الشقيقين، وبحث آخر مستجدات الأوضاع الإقليمية، والمساعي الرامية إلى احتواء التوترات فيها بالحلول الدبلوماسية.

وحضر اللقاء سفيرة خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية الأميرة ريما بنت بندر بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز، ومدير عام الإدارة العامة لتخطيط السياسات الأمير الدكتور عبدالله بن خالد بن سعود، ومستشار وزير الخارجية للشؤون السياسية الأمير مصعب بن محمد الفرحان.