Saudi Arabia and Pakistan signed, yesterday (Monday) in New York City, an agreement for mutual exemption from short-term residence visa requirements for holders of diplomatic and special passports, aimed at facilitating procedures, enhancing joint coordination, and expanding areas of cooperation between the two countries.

The agreement was signed by Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah and Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, at the conclusion of their meeting on the sidelines of the high-level week of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly.

During the meeting, they reviewed the close cooperative relations between the two brotherly countries and discussed the latest developments in the regional situation, as well as efforts to contain tensions through diplomatic solutions.

The meeting was attended by the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the United States, Princess Reema bint Bandar bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, the Director General of the General Administration for Policy Planning, Prince Dr. Abdullah bin Khalid bin Saud, and the Political Affairs Advisor to the Foreign Minister, Prince Musab bin Mohammed Al-Farhan.