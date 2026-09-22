أكدت وزارة الداخلية، تطبيق عقوبات بحق المنشآت التي تشغّل وافدين مخالفين للأنظمة، أو تترك عمالتها تعمل لحسابها الخاص أو لدى الغير، أو تستخدم عمالة غيرها، تشمل غرامة مالية تصل إلى 100 ألف ريال، والمنع من الاستقدام مدة تصل إلى 5 سنوات، والتشهير.

وأوضحت الوزارة، أن العقوبات تشمل كذلك السجن للمدير المسؤول مدة تصل إلى سنة، مع ترحيله إذا كان وافدًا، مشيرة إلى أن الغرامات تتعدد بتعدد الأشخاص المخالفين.

ودعت وزارة الداخلية إلى التقيد بأنظمة الإقامة والعمل وأمن الحدود، والإبلاغ عن مخالفيها.