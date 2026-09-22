The Ministry of Interior confirmed the implementation of penalties against establishments that employ expatriates in violation of regulations, or allow their workers to work for their own account or for others, or use labor from other sources. These penalties include a financial fine of up to 100,000 riyals, a ban on recruitment for a period of up to 5 years, and public shaming.

The ministry clarified that the penalties also include imprisonment for the responsible manager for a period of up to one year, along with deportation if they are an expatriate, noting that fines increase with the number of violators.

The Ministry of Interior urged adherence to residency and labor regulations and border security, and to report any violators.