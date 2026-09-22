أصيبت حركة الطيران في شمال شرقي الولايات المتحدة بشلل واسع، بعدما توقفت العمليات في مطاري نيوارك ليبرتي وفيلادلفيا الدولي إثر عطل مفاجئ في معدات تابعة لإدارة الطيران الفيدرالية، ما أدى إلى موجة إلغاءات وتأخيرات غير مسبوقة.

وتحوّل الخلل التقني إلى أزمة ممتدة، إذ تجاوز عدد الرحلات المتأخرة أربعة آلاف رحلة، فيما أُلغي أكثر من 400 رحلة في أنحاء البلاد، كان نصيب مطار نيوارك منها أكثر من 280 رحلة، وسط غياب أي تقدير زمني لعودة العمليات إلى طبيعتها.

وكشف مدير إدارة الطيران الفيدرالية، بريان بيدفورد، أن دائرة اتصال تعطلت داخل منشأة لمراقبة الحركة الجوية في فيلادلفيا، وعندما جرى تحويل النظام إلى الدائرة الاحتياطية، تبيّن أن الخط البديل تعرض للقطع في موقع إنشاءات بولاية نيوجيرسي، ما ضاعف حجم الأزمة.

وأدى هذا الخلل إلى إغلاق المجال الجوي في شمال شرقي الولايات المتحدة لمدة لا تقل عن نصف ساعة، وهو ما دفع السلطات إلى توسيع أوامر إيقاف الرحلات لتشمل مطاري جون إف كينيدي ولا جوارديا في نيويورك، قبل أن يُعاد فتحهما لاحقًا، بينما بقيت العمليات متوقفة في نيوارك وفيلادلفيا بعد فشل محاولة إصلاح الدائرة المعطوبة.

وتسببت الاضطرابات في تحويل مسارات عدد من الرحلات إلى مطارات بديلة، فيما واجه آلاف المسافرين ساعات طويلة من الانتظار. وأكدت شركة يونايتد إيرلاينز أن العطل التقني في أنظمة إدارة الطيران الفيدرالية أثّر في جميع شركات الطيران العاملة في المنطقة، مشيرة إلى منح إعفاءات من قيود السفر لتسهيل خطط الركاب حتى استئناف العمليات.

وتواصل السلطات الأمريكية وشركات الطيران العمل على احتواء آثار العطل، في وقت تستمر فيه عمليات تحويل الرحلات دون وضوح بشأن موعد إعادة فتح مطاري نيوارك وفيلادلفيا بالكامل.