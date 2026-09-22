The air traffic in the northeastern United States was severely disrupted after operations at Newark Liberty and Philadelphia International Airports were halted due to a sudden failure in equipment belonging to the Federal Aviation Administration, leading to an unprecedented wave of cancellations and delays.

The technical malfunction turned into an extended crisis, with the number of delayed flights exceeding four thousand, while more than 400 flights across the country were canceled, with Newark Airport accounting for over 280 of those cancellations, amid a lack of any time estimate for the return of operations to normal.

Brian Bedford, the director of the Federal Aviation Administration, revealed that a communication circuit failed within an air traffic control facility in Philadelphia, and when the system was switched to the backup circuit, it was found that the alternative line had been cut at a construction site in New Jersey, exacerbating the crisis.

This malfunction led to the closure of the airspace in the northeastern United States for at least half an hour, prompting authorities to expand flight stop orders to include John F. Kennedy and LaGuardia Airports in New York, before they were reopened later, while operations remained halted in Newark and Philadelphia after the attempt to repair the faulty circuit failed.

The disruptions caused several flights to be redirected to alternative airports, while thousands of travelers faced long hours of waiting. United Airlines confirmed that the technical failure in the Federal Aviation Administration's systems affected all airlines operating in the area, noting that travel restrictions were waived to facilitate passengers' plans until operations resumed.

U.S. authorities and airlines continue to work on containing the effects of the malfunction, as flight rerouting operations persist without clarity on when Newark and Philadelphia Airports will fully reopen.