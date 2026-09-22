أصيبت حركة الطيران في شمال شرقي الولايات المتحدة بشلل واسع، بعدما توقفت العمليات في مطاري نيوارك ليبرتي وفيلادلفيا الدولي إثر عطل مفاجئ في معدات تابعة لإدارة الطيران الفيدرالية، ما أدى إلى موجة إلغاءات وتأخيرات غير مسبوقة.
وتحوّل الخلل التقني إلى أزمة ممتدة، إذ تجاوز عدد الرحلات المتأخرة أربعة آلاف رحلة، فيما أُلغي أكثر من 400 رحلة في أنحاء البلاد، كان نصيب مطار نيوارك منها أكثر من 280 رحلة، وسط غياب أي تقدير زمني لعودة العمليات إلى طبيعتها.
وكشف مدير إدارة الطيران الفيدرالية، بريان بيدفورد، أن دائرة اتصال تعطلت داخل منشأة لمراقبة الحركة الجوية في فيلادلفيا، وعندما جرى تحويل النظام إلى الدائرة الاحتياطية، تبيّن أن الخط البديل تعرض للقطع في موقع إنشاءات بولاية نيوجيرسي، ما ضاعف حجم الأزمة.
وأدى هذا الخلل إلى إغلاق المجال الجوي في شمال شرقي الولايات المتحدة لمدة لا تقل عن نصف ساعة، وهو ما دفع السلطات إلى توسيع أوامر إيقاف الرحلات لتشمل مطاري جون إف كينيدي ولا جوارديا في نيويورك، قبل أن يُعاد فتحهما لاحقًا، بينما بقيت العمليات متوقفة في نيوارك وفيلادلفيا بعد فشل محاولة إصلاح الدائرة المعطوبة.
وتسببت الاضطرابات في تحويل مسارات عدد من الرحلات إلى مطارات بديلة، فيما واجه آلاف المسافرين ساعات طويلة من الانتظار. وأكدت شركة يونايتد إيرلاينز أن العطل التقني في أنظمة إدارة الطيران الفيدرالية أثّر في جميع شركات الطيران العاملة في المنطقة، مشيرة إلى منح إعفاءات من قيود السفر لتسهيل خطط الركاب حتى استئناف العمليات.
وتواصل السلطات الأمريكية وشركات الطيران العمل على احتواء آثار العطل، في وقت تستمر فيه عمليات تحويل الرحلات دون وضوح بشأن موعد إعادة فتح مطاري نيوارك وفيلادلفيا بالكامل.
The air traffic in the northeastern United States was severely disrupted after operations at Newark Liberty and Philadelphia International Airports were halted due to a sudden failure in equipment belonging to the Federal Aviation Administration, leading to an unprecedented wave of cancellations and delays.
The technical malfunction turned into an extended crisis, with the number of delayed flights exceeding four thousand, while more than 400 flights across the country were canceled, with Newark Airport accounting for over 280 of those cancellations, amid a lack of any time estimate for the return of operations to normal.
Brian Bedford, the director of the Federal Aviation Administration, revealed that a communication circuit failed within an air traffic control facility in Philadelphia, and when the system was switched to the backup circuit, it was found that the alternative line had been cut at a construction site in New Jersey, exacerbating the crisis.
This malfunction led to the closure of the airspace in the northeastern United States for at least half an hour, prompting authorities to expand flight stop orders to include John F. Kennedy and LaGuardia Airports in New York, before they were reopened later, while operations remained halted in Newark and Philadelphia after the attempt to repair the faulty circuit failed.
The disruptions caused several flights to be redirected to alternative airports, while thousands of travelers faced long hours of waiting. United Airlines confirmed that the technical failure in the Federal Aviation Administration's systems affected all airlines operating in the area, noting that travel restrictions were waived to facilitate passengers' plans until operations resumed.
U.S. authorities and airlines continue to work on containing the effects of the malfunction, as flight rerouting operations persist without clarity on when Newark and Philadelphia Airports will fully reopen.