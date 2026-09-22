بعث خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، برقية تهنئة، لرئيس الفترة الانتقالية رئيس الدولة في جمهورية مالي فخامة العماد الأول آسيمي غويتا، بمناسبة ذكرى استقلال بلاده.
وأعرب الملك سلمان، عن أصدق التهاني وأطيب التمنيات بدوام الصحة والسعادة له، ولحكومة وشعب جمهورية مالي الشقيق اطراد التقدم والازدهار.
The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, sent a congratulatory message to the President of the transitional period and Head of State in the Republic of Mali, His Excellency Colonel Assimi Goïta, on the occasion of the anniversary of his country's independence.
King Salman expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes for continued health and happiness for him, and for the government and people of the brotherly Republic of Mali, wishing them ongoing progress and prosperity.