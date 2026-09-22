The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, sent a congratulatory message to the President of the transitional period and Head of State in the Republic of Mali, His Excellency Colonel Assimi Goïta, on the occasion of the anniversary of his country's independence.



King Salman expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes for continued health and happiness for him, and for the government and people of the brotherly Republic of Mali, wishing them ongoing progress and prosperity.