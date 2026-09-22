بعث خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، برقية تهنئة، لرئيس الفترة الانتقالية رئيس الدولة في جمهورية مالي فخامة العماد الأول آسيمي غويتا، بمناسبة ذكرى استقلال بلاده.


وأعرب الملك سلمان، عن أصدق التهاني وأطيب التمنيات بدوام الصحة والسعادة له، ولحكومة وشعب جمهورية مالي الشقيق اطراد التقدم والازدهار.