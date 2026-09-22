عزّزت هيئة الهلال الأحمر السعودي انتشارها الإسعافي في مختلف مناطق المملكة، بالتزامن مع اليوم الوطني السعودي، دعماً للجاهزية الميدانية وتعزيزاً لسرعة الاستجابة للحالات الطارئة، ومواكبةً لحجم الفعاليات والاحتفالات التي تشهدها مناطق المملكة.
ويشمل الانتشار الإسعافي أكثر من 2,000 مقدم خدمة إسعافية، و638 وحدة إسعاف، و400 متطوع، و600 آلية مشاركة، موزعة على 280 موقعاً للاحتفال، بمشاركة 60 شريكاً، لتقديم الخدمات الإسعافية ودعم سلامة المحتفلين في مواقع الفعاليات.
رفع مستوى الجاهزية
وتسخر الهيئة منظومتها الإسعافية الميدانية لتكون بالقرب من المحتفلين في مختلف المواقع، بما يعزز حضور الخدمة الإسعافية ويرفع مستوى الجاهزية للتعامل مع الحالات الطارئة، ويسهم في سرعة الوصول وتقديم الرعاية الإسعافية في الميدان.
ويأتي هذا الانتشار ضمن استعدادات الهيئة لمواكبة احتفالات اليوم الوطني، من خلال تعزيز وجود الفرق الإسعافية في المواقع ذات الكثافة، بما يواكب احتياجات المجتمع ويدعم سرعة الاستجابة الميدانية، ويعزز حضور فرق الهلال الأحمر السعودي خلال المناسبة الوطنية.
The Saudi Red Crescent Authority has enhanced its emergency medical services across various regions of the Kingdom, coinciding with the Saudi National Day, to support field readiness and improve response times to emergencies, in line with the scale of events and celebrations taking place in the Kingdom's areas.
The emergency medical services deployment includes more than 2,000 emergency service providers, 638 ambulances, 400 volunteers, and 600 participating vehicles, distributed across 280 celebration sites, with the participation of 60 partners, to provide emergency services and ensure the safety of celebrants at event locations.
Enhancing Readiness
The Authority mobilizes its field emergency system to be close to the celebrants at various locations, which enhances the presence of emergency services and raises the level of readiness to handle emergencies, contributing to quick access and provision of emergency care in the field.
This deployment is part of the Authority's preparations to align with the National Day celebrations by increasing the presence of emergency teams in high-density areas, meeting community needs, supporting rapid field response, and enhancing the presence of the Saudi Red Crescent teams during this national occasion.