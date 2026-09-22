The Saudi Red Crescent Authority has enhanced its emergency medical services across various regions of the Kingdom, coinciding with the Saudi National Day, to support field readiness and improve response times to emergencies, in line with the scale of events and celebrations taking place in the Kingdom's areas.



The emergency medical services deployment includes more than 2,000 emergency service providers, 638 ambulances, 400 volunteers, and 600 participating vehicles, distributed across 280 celebration sites, with the participation of 60 partners, to provide emergency services and ensure the safety of celebrants at event locations.

Enhancing Readiness



The Authority mobilizes its field emergency system to be close to the celebrants at various locations, which enhances the presence of emergency services and raises the level of readiness to handle emergencies, contributing to quick access and provision of emergency care in the field.



This deployment is part of the Authority's preparations to align with the National Day celebrations by increasing the presence of emergency teams in high-density areas, meeting community needs, supporting rapid field response, and enhancing the presence of the Saudi Red Crescent teams during this national occasion.