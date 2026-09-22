عزّزت هيئة الهلال الأحمر السعودي انتشارها الإسعافي في مختلف مناطق المملكة، بالتزامن مع اليوم الوطني السعودي، دعماً للجاهزية الميدانية وتعزيزاً لسرعة الاستجابة للحالات الطارئة، ومواكبةً لحجم الفعاليات والاحتفالات التي تشهدها مناطق المملكة.


ويشمل الانتشار الإسعافي أكثر من 2,000 مقدم خدمة إسعافية، و638 وحدة إسعاف، و400 متطوع، و600 آلية مشاركة، موزعة على 280 موقعاً للاحتفال، بمشاركة 60 شريكاً، لتقديم الخدمات الإسعافية ودعم سلامة المحتفلين في مواقع الفعاليات.

رفع مستوى الجاهزية


وتسخر الهيئة منظومتها الإسعافية الميدانية لتكون بالقرب من المحتفلين في مختلف المواقع، بما يعزز حضور الخدمة الإسعافية ويرفع مستوى الجاهزية للتعامل مع الحالات الطارئة، ويسهم في سرعة الوصول وتقديم الرعاية الإسعافية في الميدان.


ويأتي هذا الانتشار ضمن استعدادات الهيئة لمواكبة احتفالات اليوم الوطني، من خلال تعزيز وجود الفرق الإسعافية في المواقع ذات الكثافة، بما يواكب احتياجات المجتمع ويدعم سرعة الاستجابة الميدانية، ويعزز حضور فرق الهلال الأحمر السعودي خلال المناسبة الوطنية.